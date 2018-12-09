Louis Oosthuizen (Photo: Alastair Grant, AP)

Naples, Fla. — Gary Woodland and Charley Hoffman shot an 8-under 64 in modified alternate-shot play Saturday for a share of the lead in the QBE Shootout.

Woodland and Hoffman birdied the final three holes to match the teams of Emiliano Grillo-Graeme McDowell and Brian Harman-Patton Kizzire at 19-under 125, with a better-ball round left at Tiburon Golf Club.

Grillo-McDowell and Harman-Kizzire, tied for lead with Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Na at 59 after the first-round scramble, each shot 66. Na and DeChambeau were a stroke back after a 67.

Luke List and Charles Howell III shot 66 to get to 17 under, and LPGA Tour player Lexi Thompson and Tony Finau were another stroke back after a 67. Defending champions Steve Stricker and Sean' O'Hair were 15 under after a 67.

South African Open

Louis Oosthuizen was back in front at the South African Open on Saturday after a 4-under 67 gave him a three-shot lead and a chance at his first title at his home tournament.

Oosthuizen went ahead of fellow major winner Charl Schwartzel again after surrendering the lead in round two, when he fell two shots behind.

The 2010 British Open winner rebounded with a strong putting display to move to a 14-under 199 overall and open a handy advantage over a group of three players tied for second at the Firethorn Course at Randpark Golf Club.

Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion, is among them after he struggled to a 1-over 72. Madalitso Muthiya (71) and Matt Wallace (68) are also 11 under.