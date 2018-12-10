Patton Kizzire, left, Greg Norman, Brian Harman and Harman's daughter Marie Harman pose for photos after receiving the QBE Shootout tournament trophy. (Photo: Jon Austria, Associated Press)

Naples, Fla. — Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman won the QBE Shootout on Sunday, eagling the par-5 17th and closing with a par for a one-stroke victory over Graeme McDowell and Emiliano Grillo.

Kizzire and Harman shot an 11-under 61 in the better-ball final round to finish at 30 under at Tiburon Golf Club. They opened with a 59 in the first-round scramble and had a 66 on Saturday in modified alternate shot.

McDowell and Grillo shot 62, making seven straight birdies on Nos. 11-17.

The teams of Gary Woodland-Charley Hoffman, Kevin Na-Bryson DeChambeau and Luke List-Charles Howell III tied for third at 28 under. Woodland and Hoffman shot 63, Na and DeChambeau 62, and List and Howell had two back-nine eagles in a 61.

Kizzire and Harman each earned $422,500.

LPGA Tour player Lexi Thompson and Tony Finau had a 65 to finish seventh at 23 under.

Europe

Louis Oosthuizen won his first South African Open title, shooting a 4-under 67 for a six-shot victory in Johannesburg.

The South Afriican star finished at 18-under 266 at Randpark for his ninth European Tour title and first in nearly three years. The 2010 British Open champion eagled the 14th and was emotional and holding back tears speaking on the 18th green.

France’s Romain Langasque was second after a 66. He earned a spot in the British Open in July at Royal Portrush. Charl Schwartzel (72), Bryce Easton (66), Thomas Aiken (67) and Oliver Wilson (67) tied for third, eight stroke behind Oosthuizen. Schwartzel and Wilson also got British Open spots.