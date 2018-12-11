Rickie Fowler is expected to headline the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 at the Detroit Golf Club. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images)

Detroit — The PGA Tour's first foray into the City of Detroit is less than seven months away.

This week, tickets start going on sale for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

A holiday pre-sale will start Thursday, at rocketmortgageclassic.com, with a two-person grounds pass, good for any of the competition days (Thursday, June 27, through Sunday, June 30), starting at $130.

Also part of the holiday pre-sale is a hospitality ticket option, starting at $1,750, which includes access to the VIP tent near the par-3 15th green, two tickets and one parking pass for all four days of competition.

The pre-sale runs through Dec. 23, and is the only time tickets will be on sale for the tournament until a general-public sale starts in the early months of 2019.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic also is seeking volunteers for the tournament, which is under a four-year contract to be played in Detroit — long the vision of Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert, who sponsored a PGA Tour tournament, The National, in the Washington, D.C., area the last five years, with the understanding that when first possible, his sponsorship would shift to the Tour hosting a Detroit tournament for the first time.

Detroit Golf Club is expected to play 7,300 yards, after renovations and upgrades, modest by the current PGA Tour standards.

The field for the inaugural Detroit tournament will start coming into focus in the coming months, though those expected to headline the player pool include Rickie Fowler, a Rocket Mortgage pitchman, and probably Jason Day, a friendly acquaintance of Gilbert as a season-ticket holder of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tiger Woods' foundation was a beneficiary of The National in suburban D.C.; The Rocket Giving Fund is the main charity for the Detroit tournament. It's unclear if Woods will continue to be involved.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is one of four major pro golf tournaments set for Michigan in 2019, with two LPGA Tour events (Grand Rapids and Midland), and a Champions Tour stop in Grand Blanc.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984