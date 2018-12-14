Mikaela Schulz of West Bloomfield was named Golf Association of Michigan Junior Girl's Player of Year for the second consecutive year after topping its honor roll. (Photo: Golf Association of Michigan)

Mikaela Schulz, 17, of West Bloomfield has been named the 2018 Golf Association of Michigan Junior Girl's Player of Year for the second straight time.

Schulz, a Bloomfield Hills High student, plans to attend the University of Michigan on a golf scholarship in the fall.

Schulz topped the honor roll with 1,290 points. She won the Michigan Junior State Amateur Championship, which included being medalist in the stroke play qualifying portion. She also qualified for the U.S. Junior Girls in sectional qualifying in Ann Arbor.

Anika Dy of Traverse City West High was second on the honor roll with 903 points; Shannon Kennedy, Beverly Hills, third, 873; Danielle Staskowski, Clarkston, fourth, 723; and Kay Zubkus, Ada, fifth, 643.