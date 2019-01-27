Justin Rose finished 3-under 69 Saturday to hold three-shot lead after the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (Photo: K.C. Alfred, TNS)

San Diego — Justin Rose tracked the flight of his 3-wood until he saw it splash into the pond guarding the 18th green at Torrey Pines. He walked a few steps and pulled his cap down over his eyes, the look of a man who had just made a crucial mistake at the wrong time.

Not really.

This was only Saturday.

Rose wasn’t happy that he finished up the third round with a bogey at the Farmers Insurance Open, but it didn’t take away from a game so strong that having his lead cut in half over the closing five holes was no cause for alarm.

Even with three penalty shots on the day, Rose still managed a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead, the same margin with which he began the day.

He’s playing that well.

Adam Scott had the low round of the week on the South course with a 65, which pulled him within three shots and it still felt like a consolation.

“As good as I’m playing, I feel like I’m a long way behind,” Scott said.

Rose had six birdies and an eagle that more than atoned for his mistakes. Even with two double bogeys and the bogey on the par-5 18th, he still matched the 54-hole tournament record at 18-under 198, last set by Tiger Woods in 2008.

As for that bold attempt to go for the green?

He had an 8-iron from the first cut of rough to play it safe until he saw Ryan Palmer comfortably reach the green. Rose went to the 3-wood, knowing it could come out heavy, and that’s what it did.

“There was a long way to go,” Rose said. “So I wasn’t really playing with the lead in mind at that point. If I was running 30th in the tournament, that was a shot I would probably hit. But yeah, it didn’t work out.”

Jon Rahm had a 68 and was four shots behind, followed by 22-year-old Doug Ghim, the former No. 1 amateur playing this week on a sponsor’s exemption. Ghim shot a 67.

Woods had the biggest gallery and didn’t make much noise. Woods birdied three of his last five holes to salvage a 71, leaving him 13 shots behind and in search of moral victories in his 2019 debut.

He was at 5-under 211.

“I think if I can get to double digits (under par), it would be just a nice way to end the week,” Woods said. “I’ve got to play a little better than I have.”

Scott was the only player to give Rose a serious run, and it didn’t feel like much.

Starting the day seven shots behind, Scott opened with an 8-foot birdie and then holed out from 103 yards for eagle on the next hole. He added four birdies in a five-hole stretch at the turn and delivered the low round of the tournament on the South course.

And he still wondered if it was enough.

“It’s almost all up to him tomorrow,” Scott about Rose, his neighbor in the Bahamas. “So that’s no pressure on me. But this is not a course I can go out and just fire at pins. It’s too easy to make big errors. I’ll just have to chip away and see if he can do the same.”

Rose made plenty of errors, though he atoned for them with plenty of exquisite shots.

After starting with two birdies through three holes, Rose pulled his shot from a fairway bunker on the fourth hole into the hazard well left of the green, and he missed a 10-foot putt to make double bogey. He answered with two birdies and an eagle on the par 5s, reaching all of them in two, and appeared to be sailing along until he pulled his shot out of a bunker on No. 14 into the hazard for a second double bogey, and then found the water on the final hole.

Scott said he would not be thinking about winning overnight, not with Rose the player he is chasing.

Rose is No. 1 in the world, with five victories in the last 14 months and a game that is not showing many weaknesses.

“He’s just playing too good,” Scott said. “He’s the No. 1 player in the world, he’s played well for over two years. He’s feeling it. He wants to take advantage of all of his good golf and that’s why he’s running away with this thing.”

Scott said the one positive about his position is only one player is front of him.

Rose has a 3-6 record when he has the lead going into the final round on the PGA Tour, and he knows now to take anything for granted, even the way he’s playing on a strong South course. Rose and Scott are longtime friends, while Rahm won at Torrey Pines two years ago and has an explosive game, opening this event with a 62.

“I expect Jon and Adam to come out and play well tomorrow, as well as the chasing pack,” Rose said. “But one of those guys is capable of something in the mid-60s. Obviously, if I go out and shoot 68, then that’s a great round of golf. But a 68 on the South course isn’t anyone’s to lose. You have to go out and get it. I think it’s going to take a good round of golf tomorrow to get this done.”

Spieth, Reed reunite

Jordan Spieth ended any speculation about his relationship with Patrick Reed with a hug.

Spieth and Reed played together in the Farmers Insurance Open. It was the most time they have spent with each other since sitting on opposite sides of a table in a closing Ryder Cup news conference amid questions why they weren’t partners in France.

Reed made it a divisive issue in a telephone interview with The New York Times a few hours earlier when he blamed Spieth for them not playing together. When asked at the end of last year whether he has spoken to Spieth, Reed said no and that Spieth had his number.

At Torrey Pines, it was as if nothing had ever happened — except for the first tee.

Spieth walked over and shook hands with Reed’s caddie, John Chin and his caddie, and then he smiled and wrapped his arms around Reed as both laughed.

“It was more kind of sarcasm toward y’all,” Spieth told reporters. “We’ve seen each other plenty of times at Sony and here and everything has been the way it normally is. We knew the cameras were on and we knew people were interested in that, so I just thought it would be kind of funny.”

Reed said the Ryder Cup moment was forgotten in his mind as soon as they got off the plane from France.

European Tour

Bryson DeChambeau is leading the Dubai Desert Classic after his 4-under 68 in the third round, which gave him a one-shot lead over defending champion Li Haotong of China.

Seeking a fourth win from his last nine starts worldwide, the fifth-ranked DeChambeau has shot rounds of 66, 66 and 68 this week and come off the course frustrated every day.

Three players who know how to win are leading the chase in the second leg of the so-called “Gulf Swing” on the European Tour.

Li shot a third straight 67 and is the nearest challenger to DeChambeau as he looks for back-to-back titles in Dubai.

Two shots further back are 49-year-old Ernie Els (70), a three-time champion here, and Matt Wallace (69), a three-time winner on tour just last year.

Four players are four shots off the lead: Challenge Tour graduate Kalle Samooja of Finland (68), Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark (68), Alvaro Quiros of Spain (71) and Lucas Herbert of Australia (72).