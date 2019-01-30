Pro golf in Michigan: Scenes through the years
Tiger Woods samples his cake in front of the crowd at the 2006 Buick Open following his 50th victory on the PGA Tour. Ankur Dholakia, Detroit News
Tiger Woods holds up the trophy after winning the 2009 Buick Open, the final Buick Open. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Kid Rock looks to approach the 18th green at the Buick Open pro-am in 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Golfer John Daly, left, and Kid Rock chat before teeing off at the 2008 Buick Open pro-am. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Golfer John Daly takes a beer can from Kid Rock to use as a golf tee on the seventh tee during the 2008 Buick Open pro-am. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tiger Woods walks through the gauntlet of autograph-seekers at the Buick Open pro-am in 2006. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Golf fans evacuate Warwick Hill during a weather delay in 2006. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
The gallery awaits the arrival of Tiger Woods on the 14th tee at the 2006 Buick Open. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Tom Izzo watches his tee shot on the 12th hole at the 2006 Buick Open pro-am. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Tiger Woods pumps his fist after winning the 2006 Buick Open. Woods won the tournament three times. Todd McInturf
Tag Ridings walks up to the 17th green at the 2008 Buick Open. The 17th hole was once one of the rowdiest holes on the PGA Tour. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Woody Austin and the gallery react after Austin narrowly misses chipping in on the 16th green during the 2008 Buick Open. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fans surrounding the 17th green get the wave going during a break in the action during the 2008 Buick Open. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kenny Perry catches his balll, tossed by his caddie on the 18th hole on the 18th green at the 2008 Buick Open. Perry won the event twice, including in 2008. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fred Funk tries a little dance to get his sand shot into the hole on the 18th green at the 2008 Buick Open. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Kid Rock hits out of a sand trap on the 16th hole during the 2008 Buick Open pro-am. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tiger Woods and Michigan Staet basketball coach Tom Izzo play in the Buick Open pro-am in 2005. Dale G. Young, Detroit NEws
Vijay Singh wins the Buick Open in 2005. He won the tournament three times. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Phil Rodgers celebrates winning the Buick Open in 1966. Detroit News archives
Warwick Hills groundskeepers work to get the water off the course during a 1980s playing of the Buick Open. Detroit News archives
United States team captain Hal Sutton has a laugh during the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills Country Club. It was one of the few light moments for Team USA, which was routed by Team Europe. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Billy Foster, Darren Clarke's caddie, is surrounded by European fans on the 18th hole at the 2004 Ryder Cup. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
A tale of two golfers: Sergio Garcia celebrates in front of Phil Mickelson after taking his match at the 2004 Ryder Cup. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Team Europe's Paul Casey sprays Thomas Levet with champagne on the 18th hole after winning the 2004 Ryder Cup. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Phil Mickelson plays cheerleader at the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods share an embrace during the pre-festivities at the 2004 Ryder Cup. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Team Europe's Darren Clarke takes a puff of his cigar during the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills. Timothy A. Clary, Getty Images
Team USA captain Hal Sutton, left, and Team Europe captain Bernard Langer stare each other down prior to the start of the 2004 Ryder Cup. Team Europe won, 18.5-9.5 Ross Kinnaird, Getty Images
The sun rises as Team Europe practices before the start of the 2004 Ryder Cup. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Mr. Tiger Al Kaline, a longtime Oakland Hills member, has a laugh during a round prior to the 2004 Ryder Cup. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Team USA poses for its official portrait prior to the start of the 2004 Ryder Cup. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Members of Team Europe pose for their official portrait prior to the 2004 Ryder Cup. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Payne Stewart takes the tee after Greg Norman during the third round of the 1996 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills. Doug Pensinger, Getty Images
Jack Nicklaus looks to the gallery after the conclusion of his 40th U.S. Open, in 2006, at Oakland Hills Country Club. Bob Pearson, Getty Images
Payne Stewart tees off at the 1996 U.S. Open. Doug Pensinger, Getty Images
Steve Jones cradles the U.S. Open trophy at the 1996 playing at Oakland Hills. Matt Campbell, Getty Images
Tigers legend Ty Cobb meets with Oakland Hills caddies in this undated photograph. Detroit News archives
Ben Crenshaw, left, with 1979 PGA Championship winner David Graham at Oakland Hills. Detroit News archives
3 col color sports pix Lee Trevino takes a big sigh before hitting his drive on the 18th, Thursday. Trevino finished five over par after the first round. (GENERAL): Lee Trevino and Dana Quigley, Jim Thorpe and Craig Stadler partner and Doug Tewell play during the opening round of the 2004 Senior Players Championship at the TPC of Michigan in Dearborn, Thursday afternoon, July 8, 2004. (Todd McInturf/The Detroit News)2004. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Craig Stadler plays out of the rough at the 2004 Senior Players at the TPC of Michigan in Dearborn. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Golf Hall-of-Famer Mark O'Meara speaks at Wawrick Hills Golf & Country Club n August 2017 to announce the addition of The Ally Challenge to the Champions Tour's schedule, starting in September 2019. Terray Sylvester, Associated Press
Tom Kite waves to fans after making a par save at the 2012 U.S. Senior Open at Indianwood Golf & Country Club in Lake Orion. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Rocco Mediate celebrates winning the 2016 Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor. Jeff Curry, Getty Images
Fred Couples and Kenny Perry talk in the 18th fairway at the 2012 Senior PGA at Harbor Shores. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Golf legend Ben Hogan famously said he "brought this Monster to its knees" after winning the 1951 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills. USGA
Lexi Thompson poses with the championship trophy after winning the Meijer LPGA Classic in 2015 at Blythefield Country Club near Grand Rapids. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Australia's Minjee Lee chips from behind the 18th green during the final round of the LPGA Volvik Championship on in 2017 at Travis Pointe Country Club Ann Arbor. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Arnold Palmer poses with the U.S. Senior Open trophy after winning in 1981 at Oakland Hills. USGA
Padraig Harrington gets a police escort to make his way through the crowds after winning the 2008 PGA Championship. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Padraig Harrington celebrates his victory at the 2008 PGA Championship at Oakland Hills. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Kirk Triplett throws a ball to fans in the grandstands on the 17th green at Warwick Hills during the inaugural Ally Challenge in 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Paul Broadhurst is awarded the trophy for winning the inaugural Ally Challenge in September 2018. It was a Champions Tour event. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Detroit — It takes a village to host the PGA Tour in the city.

    Officials for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic this week announced plans to accept more than 2,000 volunteers for the PGA Tour's first-ever stop in the city of Detroit, scheduled for the week of June 25-30 at Detroit Golf Club.

    Volunteering is a good way to get into the tournament for free, but also get behind-the-scenes access and up-close interactions with some of the game's greatest golfers.

    "Volunteers play a critical role in creating a captivating and exciting event of this size, as they are quite literally the face and soul of the tournament," said Jason Langwell, executive director of the tournament. "Our volunteers have a direct impact on the overall tournament experience, while also enjoying a front-row seat to see some of the world’s best golfers up close and in-person.”

    To sign up, fans can visit RocketMortgageClassic.com and click on "Volunteer."

    Many positions are available, including: admission sales and will call; ambassadors and information; caddie services; fan zone; hospitality and clubhouse guest services; laser operators; marshals; media center services; merchandise; player registration and services; practice facility; pro-am services; standard bearers; tee refreshments; ticket and credential scanning; transportation; walking scorers; and volunteer services.

    You must be 18 or older to be considered for most positions, with the exception of standard bearers, who walk with groups and hold score signs. Those can be 16 and 17, and that's one of the coolest jobs at a PGA Tour tournament. Standard bearers get an inside-the-ropes view of the action, and almost always get signed golf balls from their group at the conclusion of the round.

    Volunteers must commit to working two five-hour shifts during tournament week, whether practice days or competition days (June 27-30).

    The cost is $75 for adults. Yes, you have to pay to volunteer, but it's a good deal. That gets you tournament apparel to wear, free parking, meals and tickets. 

    Former Detroit mayor Dennis Archer is the tournament's volunteer general chair.

    "Bringing a PGA Tour event here is certainly another opportunity to highlight the energy and enthusiasm of Detroit," Archer said.

    Dan Gilbert, founder of Quicken Loans — of which Rocket Mortgage is a subsidiary — long has worked to bring a PGA Tour tournament to Detroit, and when his sponsorship contract was up for The National based outside Washington, D.C., he agreed to fund The National for one more year in exchange for Detroit getting on the schedule in its place. The tournament has a four-year contract for Detroit.

    The field is unknown at this point, though it's likely to include some big names such as Rickie Fowler, a Quicken Loans pitchman, and Jason Day, a season-ticket holder for Gilbert's Cleveland Cavaliers. Tiger Woods also could be in the mix, given his foundation benefited for several years from Gilbert's sponsorship of The National. The Rocket Giving Fund will be the main beneficiary for the Detroit tournament. Player commitments should start trickling in over the coming weeks.

    The purse will be $7.3 million.

    Tournament organizers say tickets will go on sale soon at RocketMortgageClassic.com.

    This will be Michigan's first regular PGA Tour stop since the automobile industry's collapse brought an end to the Buick Open in Grand Blanc in 2009.

     tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

