(Photo11: Ryan Kang, AP)

Los Angeles — Justin Thomas and Adam Scott each completed rounds of 6-under 65 on Saturday and shared the lead when the second round finally ended in the rain-delayed Genesis Open.

Both played only six holes, finished when breakfast was still being served in the Riviera clubhouse, and were likely to play only a few holes of third round in what daylight was left.

They were a shot ahead of J.B. Holmes (69). Jordan Spieth (70) was three shots behind, while Tiger Woods finished with a birdie for a 71 and was 10 shots behind.

The start of the tournament was delayed seven hours because of rain. The plan was to complete the third round Sunday morning and keep the same groups for the final round immediately after.

Thomas and Scott were at 11-under 131.

“It’s going to be a nice day. I’m glad to be part of it going this afternoon and tomorrow,” Woods said, confident that he would be playing.

Thomas could barely feel his toes when he went to the range with a hoodie over his cap. He resumed the second round on the par-3 fourth, the 218-yard hole that felt even longer.

“The hard part of warming up was I knew my first shot was a 3-iron. Hitting those on the range was tough,” Thomas said. “I think it was 42 degrees. My toes are still tingling. Pretty much right when we finished is when it got nice. I hope those guys enjoy it.”

Scott made a 15-foot birdie on No. 5 and holed some 3-to-4-foot par putts to keep his round going.

Rory McIlroy came to life with an 8-under 63. He started by making a 20-foot birdie on No. 4, made another from 30 feet on No. 5 and made two more birdies with a tap-in on the seventh and a 30-footer on the eighth.

“Successful morning,” McIlroy said. He was four shots behind.

Thomas dealt with the chill and was helped by the soft course, and that was evident at the par-3 sixth, famous for having a bunker in the middle of the green. The pin was front right. Thomas went back left.

“I was so cold,” he said. “We were in the sun on No. 5, and I got to 6 and … I don’t know if it was being so cold or what, but I tried to hit a cut and double-crossed it.”

Instead of putting high over the bunker and trying to use the slope back to the pin, he used his 60-degree wedge and clipped a flop shot so perfectly he didn’t even leave a divot. The ball cleared the bunker easily and stopped quickly, leaving him a short putt for par.

“I couldn’t have done that without the course being soft,” he said.

But soft and cold added another element to Riviera. Thomas, one of the longer hitters on the PGA Tour, had to hit fairway metals twice into par 4s — a 5-wood from 222 yards at No. 2 to 10 feet for birdie, and a 5-wood from the right rough on No. 18 that led to bogey.

It brought back memories of his junior days, when he was much smaller and much shorter. He would go to junior tournaments, call home and his father would ask for “the number.” The reference was how many par 4s where Thomas would have to hit a fairway metal.

“I was probably 11 the last time I did that,” he said.

Woods made an eagle on the par-5 opening hole — his 10th of the second round – in the cold and rain Friday night, followed by two straight bogeys to end his long day of 30 holes, the most he has played since returning from a fourth back surgery. And then he opened with another bogey on No. 4 and had to make a 6-foot par putt on No. 8 when he was too aggressive with his 30-foot birdie putt.

But he made the putt at the end, leaving him at least 10 shots behind at 1-under 141, and having to wait to see if he gets a tee time later Saturday afternoon. Woods last year missed the cut at Riviera, the course he has played the most times (nine) without winning.

Tour Champions

Ken Tanigawa had six back-nine birdies in a 5-under 66 for a share of the Chubb Classic lead with Glen Day and Stephen Ames.

Tanigawa rebounded from bogeys on Nos. 8 and 9 with birdies on Nos. 10-12, 14, 15 and 17 at The Classics at Lely Resort.

He won the PURE Insurance Championship in September at Pebble Beach for his lone PGA Tour Champions title.

Day birdied the final two holes for a 66.

Ames, tied for the first-round lead with Sandy Lyle after a then-course record 63, had a 68 to keep a share of the top spot at 11-under 131.

Kevin Sutherland broke the day-old course record with a 62, birdieing six of his first eight holes in a round that started on No. 10.

Sutherland was a stroke back with Bernhard Langer (64), Colin Montgomerie (63), Woody Austin (65), Tom Byrum (65), Dan Olsen (67) and Kent Jones (67).

Tour newcomer Retief Goosen (65) and Steve Stricker (66) topped the group at 9 under.

LPGA

Nelly Korda made up for an early bogey on the back nine with three consecutive birdies and four on her final six holes to shoot a 5-under 67 and take a three-stroke lead after three rounds of the LPGA’s Women’s Australian Open.

Korda, tied for third after the second round, had a 54-hole total of 12-under 204 at The Grange.

Japan’s Haru Nomura had a 70 and was in second place, with three players tied for third, four strokes behind.

Five-time winner Karrie Webb shot 71 and was eight strokes behind.

Korda could extend her family’s sporting pedigree in Australia with a win Sunday.

Korda’s father Petr is an Australian Open men’s tennis champion, winning the tournament in 1998. Her golfing sister Jessica won the Australian Open seven years ago.

And her tennis playing brother Sebastian won the Australian Open boys’ singles title last year.