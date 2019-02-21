Al Mengert in 1950. (Photo11: Pacific Northwest Golf Association)

The Michigan Golf Hall of Fame has elected four new members, including two who spent much of their careers playing on the PGA Tour.

Elected are: the late George Bayer, a former head professional at Detroit Golf Club who won four times on the PGA Tour; Ron Beurmann, the long-time head pro at the Country Club of Jackson; Bernie Friedrich, senior vice president of golf operations at Boyne Resorts; and Al Mengert, the former head pro at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township who also played on the PGA Tour.

The foursome will be inducted Sunday, June 2, at the home of the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame, Ferris State University's Katke Golf Club.

The Hall of Fame also will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Golf Association of Michigan.

More on the inductees-to-be:

►Bayer, who died in 2003 at 77, earned his PGA Tour victories between 1957 and 1960, then later served as head pro at Detroit Golf Club from 1972-83. An All-American football player at Washington who was drafted into the NFL, he also served in the U.S. Navy. Known for his long drives, Bayer won the Michigan Open in 1973.

►Beurmann, 58, has been at the Country Club of Jackson for 26 years, earning a reputation for his teaching and mentorship of caddies, 25 of whom went on to become prestigious Evans Scholars. His victories include the 2010 Michigan PGA Professional Championship, 1998 Michigan PGA Match Play Championship, 2013 Michigan PGA Senior Championship and two Michigan Senior Open Championships (2012-13).

►Friedrich, 66, is in his 44th year at Boyne, one of the state's prime golf destinations. Twice, he won Michigan PGA Golf Professional of the Year (1998, 2001), and he has been a big booster for The First Tee of Northern Michigan.

►Mengert, 90, was the head pro at Oakland Hills from 1976-86, winning two Michigan PGA Professional Championships (1976, 1980), three Michigan Senior PGA Professional titles (1980, 1983, 1986) and two Michigan Senior Open crowns (1983 and 1985). A veteran of the Air Force, he turned pro in 1952 and won several non-PGA tournaments, and was competitive in several majors, finishing ninth at the 1958 Masters, tied for 13th at the 1954 U.S. Open and tied for 18th in the 1970 PGA Championship. Before turning pro, he was runner-up to Jack Westland at the 1952 U.S. Amateur.

The 2019 Hall-of-Fame class brings the total roster to 127.

A committee of 18, in the golf and golf-writing community, choose the inductees.

Meanwhile, the GAM's annual Hall-of-Fame raffle is under way, with tickets being sold for $20 each. There will be six winners, with the prizes ranging from golf (at Arcadia Bluffs, Crystal Downs or Barton Hills), to tournament tickets (PGA Tour in Detroit, Champions Tour in Grand Blanc or LPGA Tour in Grand Rapids).

Only 550 tickets will be sold. They can be purchased at events.eventease.com/mghof/.

Feherty performing in Detroit

The hilarious David Feherty, one of golf's most respected broadcasters, will perform a live show at the Fox Theatre on Thursday, June 27.

He'll be in town as part of CBS's coverage of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the inaugural PGA Tour tournament at Detroit Golf Club

Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased at the Fox Theatre box office, at Ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 745-3000. GAM members get access to a presale, starting Thursday morning (the presale code is "GAM"), before tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.

For every ticket purchased by GAM members, $5 will be donated to the GAM Foundation.

