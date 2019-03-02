Kid Rock poses with Jack Nicklaus this week in Florida. (Photo: Twitter)

Keep hitting shots like that, and Kid Rock is gonna wanna golf all summer long.

And, of course, he took a picture.

Enough puns for ya?

Anywho, Kid Rock, the Metro Detroit rock-rapper, made his first-ever hole-in-one during a round with some pals, including legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, on Saturday. The ace reportedly took place at the second hole of The Bear's Club in Jupiter, Fla. Rock was in town after participating in the pro-am portion of the PGA Tour's Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Rock, real name Robert Richie from Romeo, took to Twitter to celebrate, posing with his neon-yellow golf ball and Nicklaus. It's Nicklaus' foundation which benefits from the Honda pro-am, which was Wednesday.

What’s better than your first hole in one? Celebrating with Jack Nicklaus!!!! pic.twitter.com/NvFOx7CPCc — Kid Rock (@KidRock) March 2, 2019

Nicklaus also tweeted, and included a video of Rock, cigar in mouth, retrieving his golf ball from the cup.

"Glad I slipped in some golf before settling in for @TheHondaClassic," Nicklaus wrote.

Nicklaus also referenced Rock purchasing the post-round beverages, which long has been custom for an ace-shooter.

First hole-in-one for Bob Ritchie (a.k.a. @KidRock) Aced No. 2 at The Bear’s Club, 175 yards. Glad I slipped in some golf before settling in for some @TheHondaClassic action. Bob, the locker room thanks you for the free beverages! 😉 pic.twitter.com/VSwTpFYFuX — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) March 3, 2019

Rock, 48, has been an avid golfer for several years, and participated in past pro-ams at the PGA Tour's old Buick Open in Grand Blanc, with good friend John Daly. (Back then, he'd often wear overalls; Saturday, thankfully, he was dressed more appropriately.)

He's also a long-time friend of Nicklaus, with the two teaming up on the course multiple times over the years. He once got lessons from Nicklaus' son, Gary.

Last year in Missouri, with Jack standing behind him, Rock drained a 40-foot putt.

There must be something to this Golden Bear-American Bad A** connection.

