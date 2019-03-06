General-public tickets for the city of Detroit's first-ever PGA Tour tournament will go on sale next week, and organizers are bracing for a swift sellout.
Tickets for the Rocket Mortgage Classic will go on sale at 9 a.m. March 13, exclusively at RocketMortgageClassic.com. Ticket prices start at $10 and run all the way into the thousands of dollars for the tournament at Detroit Golf Club.
Tournament week starts Tuesday, June 25, with a practice round, followed by a celebrity-filled pro-am Wednesday, June 26.
Competition for the $7.3-million purse runs Thursday through Sunday, June 27-30.
Here are some of the ticket options:
►Daily grounds ticket: $10 for Tuesday, $15 for Wednesday, $40 for Thursday, $45 for Friday, and $55 for Saturday or Sunday. For $65, fans can buy a ticket that is good for any single day. This is the flexibility option.
►Weekly grounds pass: $175.
►Club 16: $85, and includes tickets for each day, Thursday through Sunday, and access to a patio with views of the 16th green and 17th tee.
►Michelob Ultra Club: $1,750, and includes two VIP tickets for each day, with access to the hospitality tent overlooking the 15th green. Also, access to private restrooms.
►Complimentary tickets: Active and retired military members can receive two free tickets. Also, juniors (15-and-younger) get in free with a ticketed adult.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic will feature 156 golfers, including some of the world's biggest stars. Though none have confirmed yet — tournament organizers are expecting commitments to start rolling in sometime after the Masters in early April — Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and other big names are expected to be in the field.
