Phil Mickelson is doubtful to play in Detroit's new PGA Tour tournament. (Photo: K.C. Alfred, TNS)

When it comes to securing commitments from golf's biggest names, Minneapolis' new PGA Tour tournament is way out in front of Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic.

On Wednesday, Phil Mickelson, still one of the most popular names in the game, committed to the 3M Championship in suburban Minneapolis.

That means it is quite unlikely he also will play in Detroit.

The 3M Championship is July 4-7, and the week after the Rocket Mortgage Classic, set for June 27-30 at Detroit Golf Club.

If Mickelson were to also play Detroit, that would mean four tournaments in a six-week span, because both the 3M and Rocket Mortgage Classic are sandwiched between majors, the U.S. Open in June and the British Open in July.

In other words, that'd be a stretch.

Others who have committed to the 3M include Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed.

Detroit organizers are hopeful Day also will play here, given it's not far from his home in Ohio, and he's been a season-ticket holder of Dan Gilbert's Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic has yet to announce any commitments. Rickie Fowler is believed to be a lock, given he's a Quicken Loans pitchman. But beyond that, the field remains a mystery. Tournament organizers say they expect commitments to start coming in fast and furious following the Masters in early April.

DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson are very doubtful for Detroit, too, as early commitments for the Travelers Championship in Connecticut the week before the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Mickelson, who at 49 is keeping a tighter schedule these days, hasn't played a ton of tournament golf in Michigan over the years. He played in the old Buick Open just five times, the last in 2002. His best finish in Grand Blanc was a tie for fourth in 2000. He tied for seventh at the 2008 PGA Championship at Oakland Hills, and played in the United States' disastrous Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills in 2004. He used to regularly participate in a made-for-TV exhibition at Treetops in Gaylord.

Tiger Woods, 43, has played much more in Michigan, having won the Buick Open three times, including the last one in 2009. Detroit organizers are hopeful they can lure him back to Michigan; the Rocket Mortgage Classic takes the place on the PGA Tour's schedule of The National, which used to benefit Woods' charity.

Tickets for the Rocket Mortgage Classic went on sale Wednesday.

