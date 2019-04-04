Tiger Wood has won four Masters. (Photo: Eric Gay, AP)

Augusta, Ga. — The Masters should have been the first major Rory McIlroy won.

Now it is the only one he is missing.

Augusta National was thought to be the domain of Tiger Woods when he won four green jackets before turning 30.

Now he is 43, with eight surgeries behind him, so far removed from his last Masters victory that the club has changed chairmen twice since he last won 14 years ago.

McIlroy and Woods are the central figures at the 83rd Masters, which starts April 11. They share the stage with a cast of characters that gets deeper and stronger every year, so tough that 23 of the last 25 major champions were among the top 25 in the world ranking.

One is looking to join the most elite group in golf by capturing the final leg of the career Grand Slam.

The other is looking to recapture glory on a course where his red shirt was blazing among the azaleas, dogwoods and all the colors of springtime in Augusta.

Is his comeback complete without a major?

“I’m right there where I need to be,” he said. “I’ve gotten a little bit more consistent with my play, and I think that everything is headed on track toward April.”

His last two majors were telling because he was in the hunt at both of them until the final hour. He briefly had the lead at Carnoustie in the British Open. He chased Brooks Koepka all the way to the finish line in the PGA Championship.

McIlroy has spent the last year reading books on life and success, working more on his attitude than his golf game. He is determined not to let the sport define his success. And it appears to be paying off. Las Vegas has installed him as the favorite at the Masters.

“I would have said a couple of years ago, ‘I need to win a Masters, I need a green jacket,’ where now it’s, ‘I want to win it.’ And I’d love to win it,” he said. “But if I don’t, I’m OK.”

LPGA

Lexi Thompson birdied the final two holes Thursday for a 3-under 69 and a share of ANA Inspiration lead halfway through the opening round of the first major event of the year in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

The 2014 champion was tied with Jin Young Ko and Hyo Joo Kim after the morning wave at Mission Hills.

Augusta tourney

NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho held on for a 1-under 71 on Thursday for a one-shot lead in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, leaving her one round away from a chance to become the first woman to win a tournament at the home of the Masters.

MSU’s Allyson Geer-Park missed the cut with rounds of 76 and 78.

