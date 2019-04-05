Jordan Spieth is tied for second at the Texas Open. (Photo: Eric Gay, Associated Press)

San Antonio — First-round leader Si Woo Kim used a late-round hole-in-one Friday to build a four-shot lead at the halfway point of the Valero Texas Open.

Kim, the 2017 Players Championship winner, led by one heading into the second round before shooting a 6-under 66.

Kim aced TPC San Antonio’s 16th hole and is 12 under through 36 holes at the PGA Tour’s last stop before the Masters. He leads six players at 8 under, including Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. Fowler led on the back nine until consecutive bogeys late in the round.

Joining Fowler and Spieth —both shot 68 —are Harold Varner (66), Adam Schenk (66), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (67) and Monday-qualifier Corey Connors (67).

Kim’s ace at the 167-yard 16th bounced up toward the flagstick, landed next to the lip of the cup and dropped in. He’s gone 26 holes without a bogey and has nine birdies along with the ace.

Byeong Hun An (68), Matt Jones (68), Rory Sabbatini (68), Scott Stallings (69), Jackson’s Brian Stuard (70), Josh Teater (68) and Jim Knous (67) are 7 under.

Graeme McDowell, who won for the first time since 2015 last week at the PGA Tour’s event in the Dominican Republic, has shot consecutive 69s and is joined at 6 under by Scott Brown, Hank Lebioda, Ryan Moore and Jhonattan Vegas. Brown had a 67, Lebioda and Moore 70s and Vegas a 71.

Fowler, who drove the green at the 327-yard fifth hole and eagled, held a lead early on the back nine. After the eagle, he made birdie putts of 43 feet, 10 feet and 25 feet.

LPGA

Seven years after missing a 1-foot putt on the final hole of regulation and losing a playoff, In-Kyung Kim was back on top at the ANA Inspiration.

Kim shot a 7-under 65 in mostly calm morning conditions Friday at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, Calif., to take a three-stroke lead halfway through the second round of the first major golf championship of the year. The 30-year-old South Korean had an 8-under 136 total.

Katherine Kirk was second, bogeying the final two holes in a 68. First-round leader Ally McDonald followed her opening 68 in the wind Thursday with a 72 to remain at 4 under.

Augusta tourney

NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho has a one-shot lead over Mari Fassi of Spain, a senior at Arkansas honored last year as the best woman in college golf in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur .

The women had the golf course from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A few club members played in the afternoon —they typically play, sometimes with guests, all the way into Sunday afternoon.

