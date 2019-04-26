The 14th hole at Detroit Golf Club's North Course. (Photo: Detroit Golf Club)

Detroit — With a little bit of hole rerouting and the construction of several new tee boxes, Detroit Golf Club is preparing to play at 7,309 yards, and a par 72, when some of the game's elite players come to town for the city's inaugural PGA Tour tournament.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic, set for June 27-30, will utilize mostly the historic club's North Course, with the exception of one hole which will be borrowed from the South.

There will be four par-5s, four par-3s, and the rest par-4s — considered the traditional golf-course setup.

Here's a hole-by-hole look:

1. 397 yards, par 4: This is the eighth hole from the North Course.

2. 453 yards, par 4: This is the ninth hole from the North Course.

3. 387 yards par 4: This is the first hole from the South Course.

4. 625 yards, par 5: This is the second hole from the North Course, which has been lengthened by 75 yards.

5. 167 yards, par 3: This is the third hole from the North Course.

6. 469 yards, par 4: This is the fourth hole from the North Course.

7. 551 yards, par 5: This is the fifth hole from the North Course.

8. 372 yards, par 4: This is the sixth hole from the North Course.

9. 207 yards, par 3: This is the seventh hole from the North Course.

10. 425 yards, par 4.

11. 233 yards, par 3.

12. 459 yards, par 4.

13. 393 yards, par 4.

14. 543 yards, par 4; this has been lengthened by 50 yards.

15. 160 yards, par 3.

16. 450 yards, par 4; this has been lengthened by 40 yards.

17. 567 yards, par 5.

18. 460 yards, par 4; this has been lengthened by 40 yards.

Tournament organizers expect holes Nos. 14-16 to be especially popular among fans, providing optimal sightlines, with views of multiple tees, greens and fairways from a single spot — a sort of "Amen Corner," if you will.

The total yardage, which will bend a little bit from day to day depending on how tournament officials opt to set up the course based on weather, etc., will fall slightly on the shorter side, compared to other PGA Tour tournament venues — but it's still more than 300 yards longer than what the members' North Course used to max out at. Tournament officials also are confident the tricky greens — a Donald Ross staple — will protect the integrity of the course, and keep scores from going video-game-like low.

The tournament starts two months from Saturday, and will feature some of the biggest names in the game, including world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, the uber-popular Rickie Fowler and Bubba Watson, among the early commitments. Local PGA Tour pro Brian Stuard, a Jackson native and Oakland alum, also has confirmed he will be in the field.

Tournament officials continue to hold their breath on Tiger Woods' decision; he's likely to play either in Detroit or the following week at the inaugural tournament in Minneapolis, but certainly not both. Woods has the reputation for committing as late as possible, which is the Friday before tournament week — in Detroit's case, by 5 p.m. June 21.

At RocketMortgageClassic.com, tickets are on sale, and there are hundreds of volunteer opportunities, as the PGA Tour returns to Michigan for the first time since the Buick Open's run came to an end a decade ago.

