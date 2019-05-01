Pro golf in Michigan: Scenes through the years
Tiger Woods samples his cake in front of the crowd
Tiger Woods samples his cake in front of the crowd at the 2006 Buick Open following his 50th victory on the PGA Tour. Ankur Dholakia, Detroit News
Tiger Woods holds up the trophy after winning the 2009
Tiger Woods holds up the trophy after winning the 2009 Buick Open, the final Buick Open. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Kid Rock looks to approach the 18th green at the Buick Open pro-am in 2008.
Kid Rock looks to approach the 18th green at the Buick Open pro-am in 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Golfer John Daly, left, and Kid Rock chat before teeing
Golfer John Daly, left, and Kid Rock chat before teeing off at the 2008 Buick Open pro-am. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Golfer John Daly takes a beer can from Kid Rock to
Golfer John Daly takes a beer can from Kid Rock to use as a golf tee on the seventh tee during the 2008 Buick Open pro-am. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tiger Woods walks through the gauntlet of autograph-seekers
Tiger Woods walks through the gauntlet of autograph-seekers at the Buick Open pro-am in 2006. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Golf fans evacuate Warwick Hill during a weather delay in 2006.
Golf fans evacuate Warwick Hill during a weather delay in 2006. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
The gallery awaits the arrival of Tiger Woods on the
The gallery awaits the arrival of Tiger Woods on the 14th tee at the 2006 Buick Open. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Tom Izzo watches his tee shot on the 12th hole at the 2006 Buick Open pro-am.
Tom Izzo watches his tee shot on the 12th hole at the 2006 Buick Open pro-am. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Tiger Woods pumps his fist after winning the 2006 Buick
Tiger Woods pumps his fist after winning the 2006 Buick Open. Woods won the tournament three times. Todd McInturf
Tag Ridings walks up to the 17th green at the 2008
Tag Ridings walks up to the 17th green at the 2008 Buick Open. The 17th hole was once one of the rowdiest holes on the PGA Tour. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Woody Austin and the gallery react after Austin narrowly
Woody Austin and the gallery react after Austin narrowly misses chipping in on the 16th green during the 2008 Buick Open. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fans surrounding the 17th green get the wave going
Fans surrounding the 17th green get the wave going during a break in the action during the 2008 Buick Open. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kenny Perry catches his balll, tossed by his caddie
Kenny Perry catches his balll, tossed by his caddie on the 18th hole on the 18th green at the 2008 Buick Open. Perry won the event twice, including in 2008. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fred Funk tries a little dance to get his sand shot
Fred Funk tries a little dance to get his sand shot into the hole on the 18th green at the 2008 Buick Open. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Kid Rock hits out of a sand trap on the 16th hole during the 2008 Buick Open pro-am.
Kid Rock hits out of a sand trap on the 16th hole during the 2008 Buick Open pro-am. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tiger Woods and Michigan Staet basketball coach Tom
Tiger Woods and Michigan Staet basketball coach Tom Izzo play in the Buick Open pro-am in 2005. Dale G. Young, Detroit NEws
Vijay Singh wins the Buick Open in 2005. He won the tournament three times.
Vijay Singh wins the Buick Open in 2005. He won the tournament three times. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Phil Rodgers celebrates winning the Buick Open in 1966.
Phil Rodgers celebrates winning the Buick Open in 1966. Detroit News archives
Warwick Hills groundskeepers work to get the water
Warwick Hills groundskeepers work to get the water off the course during a 1980s playing of the Buick Open. Detroit News archives
United States team captain Hal Sutton has a laugh during
United States team captain Hal Sutton has a laugh during the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills Country Club. It was one of the few light moments for Team USA, which was routed by Team Europe. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Billy Foster, Darren Clarke's caddie, is surrounded
Billy Foster, Darren Clarke's caddie, is surrounded by European fans on the 18th hole at the 2004 Ryder Cup. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
A tale of two golfers: Sergio Garcia celebrates in
A tale of two golfers: Sergio Garcia celebrates in front of Phil Mickelson after taking his match at the 2004 Ryder Cup. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Team Europe's Paul Casey sprays Thomas Levet with champagne
Team Europe's Paul Casey sprays Thomas Levet with champagne on the 18th hole after winning the 2004 Ryder Cup. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Phil Mickelson plays cheerleader at the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills.
Phil Mickelson plays cheerleader at the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods share an embrace during
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods share an embrace during the pre-festivities at the 2004 Ryder Cup. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Team Europe's Darren Clarke takes a puff of his cigar
Team Europe's Darren Clarke takes a puff of his cigar during the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills. Timothy A. Clary, Getty Images
Team USA captain Hal Sutton, left, and Team Europe
Team USA captain Hal Sutton, left, and Team Europe captain Bernard Langer stare each other down prior to the start of the 2004 Ryder Cup. Team Europe won, 18.5-9.5 Ross Kinnaird, Getty Images
The sun rises as Team Europe practices before the start of the 2004 Ryder Cup.
The sun rises as Team Europe practices before the start of the 2004 Ryder Cup. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Mr. Tiger Al Kaline, a longtime Oakland Hills member,
Mr. Tiger Al Kaline, a longtime Oakland Hills member, has a laugh during a round prior to the 2004 Ryder Cup. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Team USA poses for its official portrait prior to the
Team USA poses for its official portrait prior to the start of the 2004 Ryder Cup. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Members of Team Europe pose for their official portrait
Members of Team Europe pose for their official portrait prior to the 2004 Ryder Cup. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Payne Stewart takes the tee after Greg Norman during
Payne Stewart takes the tee after Greg Norman during the third round of the 1996 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills. Doug Pensinger, Getty Images
Jack Nicklaus looks to the gallery after the conclusion
Jack Nicklaus looks to the gallery after the conclusion of his 40th U.S. Open, in 2006, at Oakland Hills Country Club. Bob Pearson, Getty Images
Payne Stewart tees off at the 1996 U.S. Open.
Payne Stewart tees off at the 1996 U.S. Open. Doug Pensinger, Getty Images
Steve Jones cradles the U.S. Open trophy at the 1996 playing at Oakland Hills.
Steve Jones cradles the U.S. Open trophy at the 1996 playing at Oakland Hills. Matt Campbell, Getty Images
Tigers legend Ty Cobb meets with Oakland Hills caddies
Tigers legend Ty Cobb meets with Oakland Hills caddies in this undated photograph. Detroit News archives
Ben Crenshaw, left, with 1979 PGA Championship winner
Ben Crenshaw, left, with 1979 PGA Championship winner David Graham at Oakland Hills. Detroit News archives
3 col color sports pix Lee Trevino takes a big sigh
Lee Trevino takes a big sigh before hitting his drive on the 18th, Thursday. Trevino finished five over par after the first round at the 2004 Senior Players Championship at the TPC of Michigan in Dearborn.
Craig Stadler plays out of the rough at the 2004 Senior
Craig Stadler plays out of the rough at the 2004 Senior Players at the TPC of Michigan in Dearborn. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Golf Hall-of-Famer Mark O'Meara speaks at Wawrick Hills
Golf Hall-of-Famer Mark O'Meara speaks at Wawrick Hills Golf & Country Club n August 2017 to announce the addition of The Ally Challenge to the Champions Tour's schedule, starting in September 2019. Terray Sylvester, Associated Press
Tom Kite waves to fans after making a par save at the
Tom Kite waves to fans after making a par save at the 2012 U.S. Senior Open at Indianwood Golf & Country Club in Lake Orion. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Rocco Mediate celebrates winning the 2016 Senior PGA
Rocco Mediate celebrates winning the 2016 Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor. Jeff Curry, Getty Images
Fred Couples and Kenny Perry talk in the 18th fairway
Fred Couples and Kenny Perry talk in the 18th fairway at the 2012 Senior PGA at Harbor Shores. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Golf legend Ben Hogan famously said he "brought this
Golf legend Ben Hogan famously said he "brought this Monster to its knees" after winning the 1951 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills. USGA
Lexi Thompson poses with the championship trophy after
Lexi Thompson poses with the championship trophy after winning the Meijer LPGA Classic in 2015 at Blythefield Country Club near Grand Rapids. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Australia's Minjee Lee chips from behind the 18th green
Australia's Minjee Lee chips from behind the 18th green during the final round of the LPGA Volvik Championship on in 2017 at Travis Pointe Country Club Ann Arbor. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Arnold Palmer poses with the U.S. Senior Open trophy
Arnold Palmer poses with the U.S. Senior Open trophy after winning in 1981 at Oakland Hills. USGA
Padraig Harrington gets a police escort to make his
Padraig Harrington gets a police escort to make his way through the crowds after winning the 2008 PGA Championship. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Padraig Harrington celebrates his victory at the 2008
Padraig Harrington celebrates his victory at the 2008 PGA Championship at Oakland Hills. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Kirk Triplett throws a ball to fans in the grandstands
Kirk Triplett throws a ball to fans in the grandstands on the 17th green at Warwick Hills during the inaugural Ally Challenge in 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Paul Broadhurst is awarded the trophy for winning the
Paul Broadhurst is awarded the trophy for winning the inaugural Ally Challenge in September 2018. It was a Champions Tour event. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Michigan has a mighty rich history when it comes to professional golf, with legendary champions like Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan and Gary Player, among many others.

    Yet, as recently as 2013, the state wasn't hosting a single annual professional tour tournament.

    Things have changed, and in a hurry.

    This year, Michigan will host four professional tour tournaments, including at least one from every major tour — the headliner, of course, being the PGA Tour's return to the state, with its first-ever tournament in the city of Detroit.

    If you live in Michigan, and you like golf, then this is the summer for you.

    Meijer LPGA Classic

    JUNE 13-16, BLYTHFIELD COUNTRY CLUB, BELMONT

    The longest-running active annual pro-tour tournament in Michigan, having launched in 2014 — giving the state its first tour event since the Buick Open, a long-time staple on the PGA Tour, folded up shop in 2009.

    While the LPGA Tour lacks the star power of previous eras, it's very fan-friendly, when it comes to ticket prices and up-close interaction with the athletes.

    'Golden Bear' sighting

    JUNE 17, OAKLAND HILLS COUNTRY CLUB, BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP

    As part of the Golf Association of Michigan's summer-long 100th-anniversary celebration, Nicklaus, the legend, will be coming to Oakland Hills to headline a dinner, participate in a VIP meet-and-greet, and play some golf on the South Course (which closes this fall for renovations, as the club seeks to get another major tournament).

    Nicklaus won the Senior U.S. Open at Oakland Hills in 1991.

    Rocket Mortgage Classic

    JUNE 27-30, DETROIT GOLF CLUB, DETROIT

    The newest tournament on the PGA Tour schedule, it's generating lots of buzz, especially with early commitments from the likes of Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson and more. Now, all eyes are turning to Tiger Woods, who figures to play either in Detroit or the following week in Minnesota, also the site of a first-year event.

    The course figures to be a birdie haven, at just over 7,300 yards and a par 72.

    Feherty live and uncensored

    JUNE 27, FOX THEATRE, DETROIT

    Coinciding with the PGA Tour's stop in Detroit, David Feherty, a legendary golf broadcaster known for his wit and his frankness — he's been very open about his battle with sobriety, as well as the overdose death of his son in 2017 — will perform his one-man show, "Feherty, Live Off Tour," at 7:30 p.m.

    Tickets start at $55, with a portion of proceeds being donated to the GAM Foundation.

    Great Lakes Bay Invitational

    JULY 17-20, MIDLAND COUNTRY CLUB, MIDLAND

    This is a first-year tournament on the LPGA Tour, and it's got a twist — there will be two-woman teams, similar in format to what the PGA Tour does with the Zurich Classic. The tournament will run Wednesday through Saturday, rather than the traditional Thursday through Sunday. The LPGA Tour will stick with two Michigan tournaments, having scrapped the Vovik Championship in Ann Arbor.

    Detroit News/GAM Hole-In-One Contest

    SEPT. 9, WHISPERING WILLOWS GOLF COURSE, LIVONIA

    This is your chance to step into the spotlight and take your swings on the par-3 seventh at Whispering Willows, competing for some pretty darn good prizes. There are a variety of competition classes, and tee times available practically from sun up to sun down. The only requirement to participate: A hole-in-one in your past (we go by the honor system, but putt-putt doesn't count!). Be on the lookout in June for registration details.

    Ally Challenge

    SEPT. 13-15, WARWICK HILLS GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB, GRAND BLANC

    This is the second year of the 50-year-older Champions Tour taking up residency in Grand Blanc, where many of the tour members like to play — having been regulars during the Buick Open back during their days on the PGA Tour.

    Fan favorites Fred Couples and John Daly should be back in the field this year, much to the delight of the rowdies at the par-3 17th hole.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

