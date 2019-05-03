Rickie Fowler, center, and Dustin Johnson, right, will play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. (Photo: Curtis Compton, AP)

Detroit – There are still plenty of tickets available to attend the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The inaugural event on the PGA Tour will be played the week of June 25-30 at Detroit Golf Club, and while sales have been brisk and private corporate hospitality tents are all but gone, single-day tickets can still be purchased, tournament director Jason Langwell confirmed.

On Thursday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was in town and talked about how impressed he was with how well things are going for the first-year event.

“I’ve never seen an event, 55 days out, with one corporate, private hospitality structure on 18 left (available),” Monahan said. “This thing is basically sold out and that is remarkable.”

Specifically, Monahan was referring to the private hospitality tents that are usually purchased by corporations.

As of Friday afternoon, limited tickets were still available for Daily Grounds, Weekly Grounds and the Lendingtree Lounge, which is located behind the 16th green and provides intimate viewing of the 16th green and 17th tee. It features a patio with umbrella tables, tiered seats and a covered viewing deck.

Tickets are also available to the ULTRA Club overlooking the 15th green. It’s a shared hospitality venue good for all four rounds of tournament play with grounds access throughout the course and one VIP parking pass. This private, climate-controlled club featuring private restroom facilities is behind the 15th green, but also offers great views of players on the par-5 14th hole and the tee shot on the par-4 16th hole.

Group packages are also available, as well as complimentary admission for junior and active and retired military.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting RocketMortgageClassic.com.