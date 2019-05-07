Bubba Watson will tee it up in Detroit. (Photo: Scott Halleran / Getty Images)

Slowly but surely, the PGA Tour's inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic, set for June 27-30 at Detroit Golf Club, is building a world-class field.

Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 1-ranked player, has committed, as has Rickie Fowler, the unofficial spokesman for the tournament as a pitchman for Quicken Loans.

Other major winners have committed, too, though all eyes continue to be on Masters champion Tiger Woods. Woods and Phil Mickelson continue to be the biggest fish for any PGA Tour tournament, and it seems certain that Mickelson won't be in Detroit. He's playing the U.S. Open, then will tee it up at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, before playing in the inaugural 3M Open in Minnesota. Playing in Detroit would mean four weeks in a row, and that's not going to happen.

Other notable names in the mix include Brian Stuard, the Jackson native and Oakland University alum, as well as Kenny Perry, 58, who hasn't made a PGA Tour cut since 2015, but has a solid history in Michigan, with two Buick Open championships.

Tickets are going fast for the Detroit tournament, but remain available at all price points, and can be purchased at rocketmortgageclassic.com.

Here's an updated commitment list, with 55 of 156 spots accounted for (as of May 7).

►Byeong Hun An

►Ryan Armour

►Ryan Blaum

►Jonas Blixt

►Bronson Burgoon

►Alex Cejka

►Cameron Champ

►K.J. Choi

►Corey Conners

►Joel Dahmen

►Jason Dufner

►Tyler Duncan

►Rickie Fowler

►Chesson Hadley

►Brandon Harkins

►Morgan Hoffmann

►Tom Hoge

►Billy Horschel

►Beau Hossler

►Charles Howell III

►Mackenzie Hughes

►John Huh

►Sung-Jae Im

►Dustin Johnson

►Sung Kang

►Smylie Kaufman

►Si Woo Kim

►Whee Kim

►Chris Kirk

►Kevin Kisner

►Colt Knost

►Jason Kokrak

►Kelly Kraft

►Anirban Lahiri

►Martin Laird

►Danny Lee

►Adam Long

►Troy Merritt

►Grayson Murray

►C.T. Pan

►Kenny Perry

►D.A. Points

►Seamus Power

►Patrick Rodgers

►Sam Ryder

►Sam Saunders

►Cameron Smith

►J.J. Spaun

►Kevin Streelman

►Chris Stroud

►Brian Stuard

►Martin Trainer

►Jimmy Walker

►Bubba Watson

►Aaron Wise

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984