Area 313 includes the par-5 No. 14, par-3 No. 15 and par-4 No. 16. (Photo: Rocket Mortgage Classic)

From No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale to the island green at No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass, there is no shortage of exciting holes on the PGA Tour.

At those holes and a handful of others on tour, the amazing shots are highlighted by the roars of the crowd, many of them set up to enhance the experience for both the players and fans.

During the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30, the hope is to expand on that and create a three-hole stretch that organizers are calling the “epicenter of activity both inside and outside the ropes.”

On Wednesday, the tournament revealed its plans for "Area 313," which includes holes 14, 15 and 16 at Detroit Golf Club and plays off of the city’s area code. No. 14 is a 543-yard par-5 followed by 160-yard par-3 15th. The run is capped by No. 16, a 450-yard par-4.

With players aiming to go eagle-ace-birdie – a 3-1-3 on the scorecard – and the fans getting up close to the action, the belief is the cluster of holes, complete with general admission stadium seating and upgraded hospitality venues, will quickly become one of the most popular places to watch golf on Tour.

“Area 313 has been designed to be a stretch of the golf course unlike anything else on the PGA Tour,” said Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “It is an area where fans can watch the action on three different holes, as some of the world’s best golfers make the difficult decision of whether to gamble on going for the green in two on 14, attacking the flag on 15 and pushing their luck on 16.

“Area 313 will be the central gathering place for watching great golf and enjoying the signature summertime event in Detroit.”

There will be an incentive for the players, too.

The first to score a 3 on No. 14, a hole-in-one on No. 15, and a 3 on 16 – scoring a 3-1-3 – cumulatively over the four days of tournament play will win $313,000 to be donated to several youth-based local non-profit partners and one charitable group of the golfer’s choice.

“PGA Tour pros are really embracing this fun and unique way to raise money for our local youth organizations,” Langwell said. “We anticipate that there will be golfers who might make a birdie on the 16th hole Thursday, then eagle the 14th on Friday, so they’ll be gunning to ace the 15th over the weekend and be the first to record scores of 3-1-3. The added drama will be fun to watch.”

