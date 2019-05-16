The PGA Championship is Thursday through Sunday at the Bethpage State Park Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y. You can follow the live scoring here.
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Bethpage State Park (Black Course), Farmingdale, N.Y.
Yards/par: 7,459/35-35–70
Field: 156 – 136 tour pros, 20 club pros
2018 winner: Brooks Koepka, who finished two shots ahead of Tiger Woods at Bellerive.
