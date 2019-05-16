The PGA Championship is the year's second major. (Photo: Julio Cortez, AP)

The PGA Championship is Thursday through Sunday at the Bethpage State Park Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y. You can follow the live scoring here.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Bethpage State Park (Black Course), Farmingdale, N.Y.

Yards/par: 7,459/35-35–70

Field: 156 – 136 tour pros, 20 club pros

2018 winner: Brooks Koepka, who finished two shots ahead of Tiger Woods at Bellerive.

