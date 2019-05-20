Buy Photo The Rocket Mortgage Classic will be June 25-30 at the Detroit Golf Club. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Detroit — Two majors down, and one more to go until all the eyes of golf fans in Michigan turn to the PGA Tour's return to the state.

The inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic, featuring Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson and several more of the world's elite golfers, is a little more than a month away, and logistics are starting to come together.

Parking plans were announced Monday.

Fans attending the tournament, set for June 25-30, with competition from June 27-30, parking will be at the Michigan State Fairgrounds, with the tournament providing a shuttle from the fairgrounds to Detroit Golf Club.

For those parking at the fairgrounds, with the entrance on West State Fair Avenue between Woodward Avenue and John R Street, the cost will be $15 each day Tuesday and Wednesday, and $25 each day Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Passes can be purchased ahead of time online at RocketMortgageClassic.com, which will save customers $5 per day, as well as speed up entry into the fairgrounds.

The tournament also will be providing complimentary disabled parking at the University of Detroit Mercy, with shuttles also available to Detroit Golf Club. Fans parking there must have a proper placard and ID that matches the placard to park in that lot.

Meanwhile, for fans taking ride shares to the tournament, the Palmer Park Community Building, at 1121 Merrill Plaisance Street, will be the designated drop-off and pick-up location. Drivers must approach from the south, via Woodward Avenue, as other entrances will be blocked off for authorized personnel.

Tickets for the Rocket Mortgage Classic are available at RocketMortgageClassic.com, as tournament officials await word on further player commitments, including from the biggest fish, Masters champion Tiger Woods.

