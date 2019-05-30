A hole-by-hole tour of the Rocket Mortgage Classic course at Detroit Gol...
The eyes of the golf world will be on the Detroit Golf Club June 25-30 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's a hole-by-hole look at the tournament course. (Hole descriptions courtesy of The Detroit Golf Club.)
The eyes of the golf world will be on the Detroit Golf Club June 25-30 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's a hole-by-hole look at the tournament course. (Hole descriptions courtesy of The Detroit Golf Club.) Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
First hole (Par 4, 397 yards): Jeff Lesson tees off on No. 8 North, which will be the first hole of the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club.
First hole (Par 4, 397 yards): Jeff Lesson tees off on No. 8 North, which will be the first hole of the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Players who manage to avoid the two fairway bunkers that guard the left side of the fairway on their tee shots will be left with a wedge into the green for their second.
Players who manage to avoid the two fairway bunkers that guard the left side of the fairway on their tee shots will be left with a wedge into the green for their second. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Second hole (Par 4, 453 yards): A golfer tees off on No. 9 North. Accuracy off the tee is critical on the second hole, with out-of-bounds, bunkers and trees lining the fairway.
Second hole (Par 4, 453 yards): A golfer tees off on No. 9 North. Accuracy off the tee is critical on the second hole, with out-of-bounds, bunkers and trees lining the fairway. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Players will be left with a mid-to-short iron into the green depending on club selection off the tee, with many players opting to not hit driver.
Players will be left with a mid-to-short iron into the green depending on club selection off the tee, with many players opting to not hit driver. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Stefan Wanczyk putts on the No. 9 North green.
Stefan Wanczyk putts on the No. 9 North green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Third hole (Par 4, 387 yards): Golfers chip onto the No. 1 South green. Players will need to avoid having too much spin on their approach shots into the green, which slopes dramatically from back to front.
Third hole (Par 4, 387 yards): Golfers chip onto the No. 1 South green. Players will need to avoid having too much spin on their approach shots into the green, which slopes dramatically from back to front. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fourth hole (Par 5, 635 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 2 North. The longest hole on the course, the par-5 hole will test big hitters should they attempt to reach this green in two shots.
Fourth hole (Par 5, 635 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 2 North. The longest hole on the course, the par-5 hole will test big hitters should they attempt to reach this green in two shots. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ryan Barath drives from the faraway on No. 2 North. Players who opt to lay-up will need to have an accurate approach shot to this contoured green should they wish to walk away with a birdie.
Ryan Barath drives from the faraway on No. 2 North. Players who opt to lay-up will need to have an accurate approach shot to this contoured green should they wish to walk away with a birdie. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The green on No. 2 North.
The green on No. 2 North. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fifth hole (Par 3, 167 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 3 North. The tee shot on the uphill par 3 plays slightly longer than the yardage to a blind green.
Fifth hole (Par 3, 167 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 3 North. The tee shot on the uphill par 3 plays slightly longer than the yardage to a blind green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Any back-hole location has the potential to produce difficult putting conditions with a spine running across the back area of the green.
Any back-hole location has the potential to produce difficult putting conditions with a spine running across the back area of the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Sixth hole (Par 4, 461 yards): Golfers hit from the fairway on No. 4 North. Accuracy off the tee on this hole will once again be at a premium.
Sixth hole (Par 4, 461 yards): Golfers hit from the fairway on No. 4 North. Accuracy off the tee on this hole will once again be at a premium. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ryan Barath putts on No. 4 North. To have a clear approach to a two-tiered green, players will need to hit their tee shots down the left-side of the fairway while avoiding the a fairway bunker.
Ryan Barath putts on No. 4 North. To have a clear approach to a two-tiered green, players will need to hit their tee shots down the left-side of the fairway while avoiding the a fairway bunker. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Seventh hole (Par 5, 552 yards): Olajuwon Ajanaku drives from No. 5 North. Another tight driving hole, accuracy off the tee on the seventh hole is at a premium for players trying to reach this par-5 in two shots.
Seventh hole (Par 5, 552 yards): Olajuwon Ajanaku drives from No. 5 North. Another tight driving hole, accuracy off the tee on the seventh hole is at a premium for players trying to reach this par-5 in two shots. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Players who don’t find the fairway will have to negotiate a challenging layup.
Players who don’t find the fairway will have to negotiate a challenging layup. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Eighth hole (Par 4, 372 yards): Golfers drive from No. 6 North. The shortest par 4 on the course, club selection off the tee will be important as players look to avoid fairway bunkers and out of bounds.
Eighth hole (Par 4, 372 yards): Golfers drive from No. 6 North. The shortest par 4 on the course, club selection off the tee will be important as players look to avoid fairway bunkers and out of bounds. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ninth hole (Par 3, 207 yards): Mark Falkner drives off No. 7 North. This hole is a long, beautiful, and slightly downhill par 3 that plays about half a club shorter than the yardage.
Ninth hole (Par 3, 207 yards): Mark Falkner drives off No. 7 North. This hole is a long, beautiful, and slightly downhill par 3 that plays about half a club shorter than the yardage. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
With multiple tee complexes stretching the hole between 175 to 207 yards, Players will be faced with a challenging tee shot into a difficult and undulating green closely guarded by out of bounds.
With multiple tee complexes stretching the hole between 175 to 207 yards, Players will be faced with a challenging tee shot into a difficult and undulating green closely guarded by out of bounds. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
10th hole (Par 4, 425 yards) Jeff Marcero drives off the No. 10 North tee. An opportunity to get off to a quick start on the back nine, a solid tee shot on the dogleg left 10th hole leaves players with a short iron approach to the green.
10th hole (Par 4, 425 yards) Jeff Marcero drives off the No. 10 North tee. An opportunity to get off to a quick start on the back nine, a solid tee shot on the dogleg left 10th hole leaves players with a short iron approach to the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Birdies should be plentiful.
Birdies should be plentiful. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jeff Marcero celebrates a successful putt on 10th green.
Jeff Marcero celebrates a successful putt on 10th green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
11th hole (Par 3, 233 yards) Golfers on the No. 11 North green. The 11th hole is the longest par 3 at Detroit Golf Club and features a large tee complex that allows the hole to be played anywhere from 180 to 233 yards long.
11th hole (Par 3, 233 yards) Golfers on the No. 11 North green. The 11th hole is the longest par 3 at Detroit Golf Club and features a large tee complex that allows the hole to be played anywhere from 180 to 233 yards long. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Players will need to manage a green that looks deceptively simple from the tee, but closer inspection reveals a front-bowl, as well as several potential challenging hole locations.
Players will need to manage a green that looks deceptively simple from the tee, but closer inspection reveals a front-bowl, as well as several potential challenging hole locations. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
12th hole (Par 4, 459 yards) Don Jozwiak chips from the rough on No. 12 North. Par is a great score on the long and difficult par-4 12th hole.
12th hole (Par 4, 459 yards) Don Jozwiak chips from the rough on No. 12 North. Par is a great score on the long and difficult par-4 12th hole. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Players managing to find the fairway will be left with a mid-iron into an elevated green, which features a false front causing any approach shot that comes-up short to roll off the green and down a steep slope.
Players managing to find the fairway will be left with a mid-iron into an elevated green, which features a false front causing any approach shot that comes-up short to roll off the green and down a steep slope. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
13th hole (Par 4, 393 yards) Michael Dwyer hits from the fairway on No. 13 North. The dogleg par-4 13th hole requires a precise tee shot.
13th hole (Par 4, 393 yards) Michael Dwyer hits from the fairway on No. 13 North. The dogleg par-4 13th hole requires a precise tee shot. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Construction continues along the No. 13 North fairway.
Construction continues along the No. 13 North fairway. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Many players will opt for a fairway wood or long iron off the tee to set up a short iron into the elevated green. Spectators should see lots of birdies on this hole.
Many players will opt for a fairway wood or long iron off the tee to set up a short iron into the elevated green. Spectators should see lots of birdies on this hole. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
14th hole (Par 5, 555 yards) Golfers drive from the NO. 14 North tee. A classic risk-reward par 5.
14th hole (Par 5, 555 yards) Golfers drive from the NO. 14 North tee. A classic risk-reward par 5. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The majority of players approaching this hole as a two-shot hole with long hitters only having a mid-to-long iron approach shot into this two-tiered green guarded by water in front.
The majority of players approaching this hole as a two-shot hole with long hitters only having a mid-to-long iron approach shot into this two-tiered green guarded by water in front. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Those who elect to lay up on their second will need to control the spin on their approach shots due to a false front on the left side of the green.
Those who elect to lay up on their second will need to control the spin on their approach shots due to a false front on the left side of the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
15th hole (Par 3, 160 yards) David Gamlin chips out of the rough onto the No. 15 North green. A classic Donald Ross-designed par 3 that plays longer than the posted yardage.
15th hole (Par 3, 160 yards) David Gamlin chips out of the rough onto the No. 15 North green. A classic Donald Ross-designed par 3 that plays longer than the posted yardage. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Renee Fluker sinks a putt and calls out, "Finally" on the No. 15 North green. The 15th hole features large bunkers protecting the front, left, and right sides of the green.
Renee Fluker sinks a putt and calls out, "Finally" on the No. 15 North green. The 15th hole features large bunkers protecting the front, left, and right sides of the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
16th hole (Par 4, 446 yards) Brendan Quinn drives from the No. 16 North tee. Players will leave their tee shots short of the fairway bunkers that guard the landing area, leaving them with a mid-iron approach to the green.
16th hole (Par 4, 446 yards) Brendan Quinn drives from the No. 16 North tee. Players will leave their tee shots short of the fairway bunkers that guard the landing area, leaving them with a mid-iron approach to the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Brendan Quinn chips out of the rough onto the No. 16 North green
Brendan Quinn chips out of the rough onto the No. 16 North green Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Many players will face challenging birdie putts on what is one of the more underrated putting surfaces at Detroit Golf Club.
Many players will face challenging birdie putts on what is one of the more underrated putting surfaces at Detroit Golf Club. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
17th hole (Par 5, 577 yards) Golfers drive from the No. 17 North tee. Players will favor the right side of the fairway off the tee to set themselves up for a clean look at the green.
17th hole (Par 5, 577 yards) Golfers drive from the No. 17 North tee. Players will favor the right side of the fairway off the tee to set themselves up for a clean look at the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A generous opening into the green will allow many players to chase their second shots onto the putting surface. Coming down the stretch on Sunday, an eagle here could decide the tournament.
A generous opening into the green will allow many players to chase their second shots onto the putting surface. Coming down the stretch on Sunday, an eagle here could decide the tournament. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
18th hole (Par 4, 455 yards). Don Jozwiak drives off the No. 18 North tee. A great par-4 finishing hole, the 18th hole features a shallow ditch running the entire length that will dictate strategy from tee to green.
18th hole (Par 4, 455 yards). Don Jozwiak drives off the No. 18 North tee. A great par-4 finishing hole, the 18th hole features a shallow ditch running the entire length that will dictate strategy from tee to green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
With a fairway bunker and a large sycamore tree on the left and bunkers on the right, a tee shot in the fairway will be critical, leaving just a short iron into the green.
With a fairway bunker and a large sycamore tree on the left and bunkers on the right, a tee shot in the fairway will be critical, leaving just a short iron into the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Once on the green, players will be faced with possibly the most difficult putting surface on the course.
Once on the green, players will be faced with possibly the most difficult putting surface on the course. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A par on the 18th hole may very well be all that is needed to win on Sunday.
A par on the 18th hole may very well be all that is needed to win on Sunday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit — There will be 156 golfers competing in the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson and Xander Schauffele among them. There's an increasing belief Jordan Spieth will be there, too.

    And, of course, tournament organizers continue to hold out hope Tiger Woods, the 15-time major winner and reigning Masters champ, will grace Detroit Golf Club with his presence, too.

    "We're hopeful," said Jason Langwell, executive director of the PGA Tour's first-ever tournament in Detroit. "We'd love for you to come defend your state title."

    Woods has won three times on tour in Michigan, winning three Buick Opens, the longtime stop in suburban Flint which last was played in 2009 (a Woods victory).

    The lion's share of the field to tee it up June 27-30 will be made up of touring pros, including at least three of the world's top-10-ranked players.

    But at the back end of the field, things will be rounded out with some lesser-known yet important names.

    For starters, there are qualifiers. First, there's a pre-qualifier, set for TPC of Michigan in Dearborn on Wednesday, June 19. Players can plunk down $200 to participate, with the top 25 and ties advancing to the Monday qualifier. The Monday qualifier (another $200) is a staple for PGA Tour events, and for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, it will be June 24 at The Orchards Golf Club in Washington Townshop. The top four there will make the tournament.

    Detroit News sports writer Tony Paul on the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic after spending a day on the historic course. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

    The Monday qualifiers are designed for those on the fringes of PGA Tour and Web.com Tour status as an avenue to work their way into the big tournaments, and perhaps experience a breakthrough moment.

    Then there are the sponsors exemptions.

    Each PGA Tour tournament gets up to eight of these spots, which essentially are the equivalent of a Wonka Golden Ticket.

    While they are called "sponsors" exemptions, no, the top-shelf brass at Quicken Loans isn't sitting in a room pouring over names, wondering whether Gary from accounting or Anthony from the mail room deserves a shot. It's essentially the tournament director's decision, which in the Rocket Mortgage Classic's case will fall in Langwell's hands.

    There are some rules, or more accurately guidelines, in place with sponsors exemptions. 

    First, half of the eight have to go to players with some sort of touring status, whether on the PGA Tour or the Web.com Tour, which essentially is the PGA Tour's farm system.

    But the other four, they're totally dealer's choice — and tournament organizers can approach those decisions many different ways.

    Many tournament organizers choose to go the easy route, for immediate ticket sales. It's why, for instance, John Daly always used to be at the front of most lines when it came to sponsors exemptions. He often wasn't consistent enough to keep permanent touring status, but he was so popular with fans — he smokes and chugs Diet Coke, just like me! — that tournaments wanted him, bad.

    Then there's the longer-term approach, extending invitations to some of the elite young players in the world, as a way of earning the equivalent of political capital — available for tapping into years down the road, when convenient.

    An example here is the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic, never a big tournament for the big names. That tournament gave a young Spieth a sponsors exemption years ago, and that's paid off big-time as Spieth, grateful for that invitation as a youngster, has become one of the world's best sticks, and a three-time major winner. Spieth often returns to the tournament (and usually is the tournament's biggest name), like he did in 2015, despite the John Deere being the week before the British Open. That year, by the way, Spieth defeated Lake Orion's Tom Gillis in a playoff, denying Gillis his first PGA Tour victory.

    And there's one other approach: Go local with the sponsors exemptions, because local folks have lots of friends and family, and those friends and family typically don't live far away — and they will buy tickets in bulks. This should be the anticipated route for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, given its significant local branding — "Area 3-1-3" on the course. Detroit's not coming back, it is back! Etc.

    With the local theory in mind, here's four we would recommend to Langwell and company as they sort through the heaps of sponsors exemptions requests.

    Nick Carlson: He burst onto the golf scene in the summer of 2016, when he stormed his way into the U.S. Amateur semifinals at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. He began that week ranked in the 2,000s among world amateurs, and became the feel-good story of the week. He just recently graduated from the University of Michigan, and is embarking on his professional career.

    Ben Cook: The Ferris State alumnus already should be in the Rocket Mortgage Classic field, as the real champion of last summer's Michigan PGA Championship (an obscure rule made him ineligible to actually take home the trophy, though he did at least get to collect the first-place check). He's coming off a respectable showing at the PGA Championship earlier this month.

    Alex Scott: He's probably the best collegiate golfer in Michigan, and is getting it done in Michigan. Scott is graduating and turning pro, and this would be a nice springboard for his career. He was a two-time GLIAC golfer of the year at Grand Valley State, made a U.S. Amateur, won last year's Michigan Tournament of Champions, and just finished sixth at this year's NCAA Championships earlier this month.

    Kyle Mueller: Another UM golfer. In fact, he's probably the most decorated golfer in the history of Wolverines golf — and it's a darn rich history. He graduated last year, and is trying to make it on the mini-tours and work his way up. Mueller has played in three U.S. Amateurs, and one U.S. Open.

    Josh Gibson: Another local collegiate standout, he plays at Hope, for the second consecutive year he won the Division III Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award. Gibson will be presented the award by Nicklaus at this week's Memorial.

    Ryan Brehm: The Mount Pleasant native and Michigan State alumnus is a three-time Michigan Open champion and held a PGA Tour card for the 2017 season. He's trying to get back, and is having a fine season on the Web.com Tour, with two top-10s.'

    Gillis: An obvious choice, given his long tenure on the PGA Tour, and now on the Champions Tour. But Gillis, despite a love of playing in front of friends and family, probably couldn't accept. The U.S. Senior Open, a major, is the same four days.

    Tom Werkmeister: One of the most storied amateurs in Michigan history, he traded in that status to turn pro when he hit 50 to try to make it on the Champions Tour. He, too, would turn it down, since the Grandville native has qualified for the U.S. Senior Open.

    Willie Mack III: He was an all-state golfer in high school in Grand Blanc and went on to win a Michigan Amateur, before taking his game to the grind that is the mini-tours. 

    Rocket Mortgage Classic

    When: June 27-30

    Where: Detroit Golf Club

    TV: Golf Channel, CBS

    Purse: $7.3 million

