Four star players all 23 or younger were awarded sponsor exemptions Friday into the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, which will debut at Detroit Golf Club later this month.

Zach Bauchou (Photo: Scott Halleran, AP)

►Zach Bauchou, 23: He is making his pro debut this week at the Canadian Open. He just finished his college career at Oklahoma State and finished tied for eighth at the 2019 NCAA championships. He is from Forest, Va.

►Viktor Hovland, 21: He won the 2019 Ben Hogan Award, presented to the nation’s best college golfer, after his junior year at Oklahoma State. He is turning pro and the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be his second PGA Tour event. He won the 2018 U.S. Amateur and was low amateur at the 2019 Masters with a 3-under-par 285 total. He is from Norway.

►Justin Suh, 22 on Wednesday: He just completed his college career at USC with a tie for fourth at the NCAA championships. He was the No. 2-ranked amateur in the world when he made his pro debut last month at the Memorial Tournament. He is from San Jose Calif.

►Matthew Wolff, 20: The 2019 NCAA champion is leaving Oklahoma State after two years to turn pro. The Rocket Mortgage Classic will be his second PGA Tour event. He also played in the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February as an amateur. He won the Phil Mickelson Award in 2018 as the NCAA’s best freshman golfer. He is from Agoura Hills, Calif.

“Our tournament committee approached our player exemption selection process with the notion that we want golf’s future stars to start here at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club,” said Jason Langwell, executive director of the tournament.

On Thursday, the tournament announced that five-time PGA Tour winner Luke Donald joined the commitment list.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic will award two more sponsor exemptions closer to the start of the tournament. The field will be final on Friday, June 21 and the first round is Thursday, June 27.

Rocket Mortgage Classic

When: June 27-30

Where: Detroit Golf Club

TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Purse: $7.3 million