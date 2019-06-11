Jin-Young Ko, from South Korea, is the No. 1 women's golfer in the world. (Photo: Associated Press)

This spring and summer, The Detroit News again will be introducing you to some of the lesser-known sports standouts in the area, including from the United Shore Professional Baseball League, Detroit City FC and Detroit Sun FC, among others. Consider this sort of like speed dating, without the dating.

A special appearance this week for “15 Things You Don’t Know About Me” — Jin-Young Ko, a member of the LPGA Tour who is playing in the Meijer Classic in Grand Rapids. The tournament begins Thursday.

Ko is the current No. 1-ranked player in the world, was the 2018 LPGA Tour rookie of the year and has won four times on the Tour.

1. My favorite dessert is, I would say, tarts — I love blueberry cheesecake tarts.

2. Romance and action movies are my favorite. I love "The Fast and the Furious."

3. When I go home, I don’t want to eat anything but my mom’s cooking — Korean braised short ribs.

4. I learned this a few days ago on YouTube and my English teacher told me the meaning of “nature calls.” I’m going to use that with my caddie from now on.

5. I like shopping at Theory. I like wearing dresses.

6. Favorite golf course — Thornberry Creek at Oneida (in Hobart, Wis.) because it’s beautiful. And, of course, the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills (in Rancho Mirage, Calif.). And, oh, Evian (in France).

7. I like listening to artists like Ed Sheeran, John Legend and Maroon 5, plus Christian music and sometimes EDM.

8. I really wish I had more time to vacation with my friends and my dog, "Awesome."

Jin-Young Ko (Photo: LPGA Tour)

9. And a bookstore — I like reading everything

10. I love talking about love and food. And my golf swing with my coach.

11. My favorite city in America is Chicago. And I like Grand Rapids and Arkansas and the Grand Canyon.

12. I miss Jeju-do island (in South Korea). I really love Jeju, it’s so laid back, it’s by the ocean and there’s so much to eat.

13. If I didn’t play golf, I would probably just keep working out. I love fitness so much!

14. I use the FaceTime app the most on my phone to talk with all my friends!

15. I travel with my own pillow, because it’s so important to me that I get good rest for my game.

Jin-Young Ko, 23, is a professional golfer from Seoul, South Korea. Follow her on Instagram @go_jinyoung_go.

Meijer LPGA Classic

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids

TV: All four days on GC; Thursday-Friday, 12:30-3:30; Saturday, 1-4; Sunday, 2-5

Purse: $2 million, largest on the LPGA Tour outside the majors

Field: Nine of the top 10 in the world, including past winners Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson, No. 1 Jin-Young Ko, plus Paula Creamer, Morgan Pressel, Cristi Kerr, Christina Kim, Inbee Park, Lydia Ko and US Open winner Jeongeun Lee6. Also, amateur and Michigan State senior Allyson Geer-Park of Brighton.

Tickets: meijerlpgaclassic; dads get in free on Sunday

