Detroit — The 156-player field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic is more than half filled up, a little less than three weeks before the PGA Tour takes over Detroit Golf Club.

Nine-time PGA Tour winner Brandt Snedeker was the latest top-shelf golfer to commit to playing the first major golf tournament in the city limits of Detroit, tournament organizers announced Tuesday.

Snedeker, 38, is one of two FedEx Cup champions to recently commit to play in Detroit, along with Bill Haas, 37, a six-time PGA Tour winner who won the FedEx Cup — the PGA Tour's version of the postseason, fit with a monster $10-million payoff for first place — in 2011, on the heels of his Tour Championship victory. Snedeker, meanwhile, won the FedEx Cup in 2012, also by winning the Tour Championship.

Another FedEx Cup champion, Billy Horschel (2014), previously committed.

The tournament, set for June 27-30, is headlined, so far, by world No. 2 Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, as well as two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, and fellow major winners Jason Dufner and Jimmy Walker.

Tournament organizers continue to hold out hope for Jordan Spieth, who many expect to play in Detroit, and Tiger Woods, the 15-time major champion who is expected to announce following this week's U.S. Open whether he will play in Detroit.

Woods is believed to be, health permitting, leaning toward playing in either Detroit or the following week at the inaugural 3M Championship in Minnesota, before the British Open.

Other notable players to recently commit to Detroit include Abraham Ancer, Luke Donald, Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini.

Tickets for the Rocket Mortgage Classic remain available at pgatour.com.

