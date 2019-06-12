Willie Mack III of Flint shot a 67 on Tuesday to move atop the Michigan Open leaderboard. (Photo: Michigan Golf Association)

Willie Mack III of Flint shot a 5-under 67 Tuesday at The Bear at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa and leads after two rounds of the 102nd Michigan Open Championship.

Mack's 67 put him at 7-under 137 at the halfway point of the tournament.

He held a one-stroke lead over Francesco Ruffino of Bloomfield Hills, a mini-tour player who shot a 64, first-round leader Darren Husse of Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, who shot a 70, and Eric Lilleboe of Okemos, a mini-tour professional who shot a 69.

“I’m hitting it and putting it pretty good and everything kind of came together today,” Mack said. “I was bogey free until 17, and the greens were smooth and the wind wasn’t bad. Luckily, we had nice weather. We got the right wave of the draw yesterday in the afternoon, and this morning was great, too.”

Andrew Ruthkoski of Muskegon, the 2007 champion, shot 66 for a 139 along with Mike Nagy of Manistique, who shot 70. Barrett Kelpin of Kalamazoo, the 2012 champion, was three strokes back after shooting a 68.

The 36-hole cut fell at 8-over 152 with 73 golfers moving on to Wednesday’s third round. The $55,000 championship continues through Thursday.