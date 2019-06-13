Share This Story!
Live scoring: U.S. Open at Pebble Beach
The U.S. Open returns to Pebble Beach for the sixth time this week, with Brooks Koepka seeking his third straight win in the event.
The Detroit News
Published 2:10 p.m. ET June 13, 2019
The U.S. Open returns to Pebble Beach for the sixth time this week, with Brooks Koepka seeking his third straight win in the event. Go here for U.S. Open live scoring.
U.S. OPEN
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
Par / yards: 35-36—71 / 7,075
TV: Thursday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (FS1), 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Fox); Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Fox); Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Fox).
Field: 156, cut to top 60 and ties.
Format: Stroke play; playoff, if necessary, would be two holes, aggregate score.
2018 winner: Brooks Koepka (Shinnecock Hills)
