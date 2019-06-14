LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Eric Lilleboe of Okemos was declared winner of the 102nd Michigan Open Championship in Traverse City after the final round was rained out Thursday.

Lilleboe, who had a five-shot lead on the field through three rounds, won the first-place check of $8,000 out of the total purse of $55,000. Lilleboe shot a 7-under 65 Wednesday to make it to 13-under. Barrett Kelpin of Kalamazoo finished second at 8-under, five shots off the lead.

“I was ready to play today, I wanted to play today just because that is how I’ve always been,” Lilleboe said. “I want to play golf, and I know on a day like today anything could have happened. In a way, I’m grateful, but I did want to play.”