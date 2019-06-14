Eric Lilleboe of Okemos was declared winner of the 102nd Michigan Open Championship in Traverse City after the final round was rained out Thursday. (Photo: Special to The News)

Eric Lilleboe of Okemos was declared winner of the 102nd Michigan Open Championship in Traverse City after the final round was rained out Thursday.

Lilleboe, who had a five-shot lead on the field through three rounds, won the first-place check of $8,000 out of the total purse of $55,000. Lilleboe shot a 7-under 65 Wednesday to make it to 13-under. Barrett Kelpin of Kalamazoo finished second at 8-under, five shots off the lead.

“I was ready to play today, I wanted to play today just because that is how I’ve always been,” Lilleboe said. “I want to play golf, and I know on a day like today anything could have happened. In a way, I’m grateful, but I did want to play.”