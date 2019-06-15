A Rocket Mortgage Classic display has made its way downtown Detroit. (Photo: Tony Paul, Detroit News)

Detroit — Like when it was the presenting sponsor of The National in Washington, D.C., Quicken Loans will pay tribute to active-duty military members and veterans when it hosts the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic later this month.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is giving free tickets, up two two per day, to active-duty, military reserve, National Guard members and reserves. Meanwhile, veterans can get up to two tickets per day at a discounted price, from $5 to $27, depending on the day.

Tournament week is June 24-30, with the four-day PGA Tour tournament taking place Thursday-Sunday, June 27-30.

For details on tickets, part of the PGA Tour's Birdies for the Brave charity program, visit rocketmortgageclassic.com.

Military personnel will have access to Heroes Hall, a hospitality tent that will be located behind the 13th green. In the hospitality tent, Lady Jane's stylists will provide free haircuts each of the four days of the tournament.

Gates at Detroit Golf Club will open at 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Parking will be at the Michigan State Fairgrounds, where shuttles will transport fans to the tournament grounds.

Quicken Loans founded "Shot for Heroes" in 2014, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for military groups.

