Grounds tickets for the third round of the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, on Saturday, June 29, are sold old, the tournament announced on Monday.

U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland will play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. (Photo: David J. Phillip, AP)

Grounds tickets for all of the other days of the event at Detroit Golf Club are available at RocketMortgageClassic.com.

Grounds tickets are $10 on Tuesday (practice rounds), $15 on Wednesday (pro-am), $45 on Thursday (first round), $50 on Friday (second round) and $55 on Sunday (final round).

The Rocket Mortgage Classic has attracted a good field so far, including U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland. Players have until Friday to commit, but it appears Tiger Woods will not be competing.

The PGA Tour moves to the Travelers Championship this week in Cromwell, Conn., before heading to Detroit for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic.

