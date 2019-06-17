Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo, Red Wings star Dylan Larkin and musician Kid Rock are among the celebrities who will participate in the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge, as part of the Rocket Mortgage Classic next week at Detroit Golf Club.

Tom Izzo (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

The Celebrity Challenge will take place on Tuesday, June 26 from 3-5 p.m. on hole Nos. 14, 15 and 16.

PGA Tour stars Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson will each be joined by three celebrities.

They will play those three holes in a scramble format with the aim of scoring a 3 (eagle) on No. 14, a 1 (hole in one) on No. 15 and a 3 (birdie) on No. 16.

Tickets for Tuesday admission for the Rocket Mortgage Classic are $10. Kids 15-and-under are free with a ticketed adult (limit four).

For more ticket information go to RocketMortgageClassic.com.

More: Tiger Woods not likely to play in Detroit; U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland will

More: Grounds tickets for third round of Rocket Mortgage Classic sold out

TEAM RICKIE

Rickie Fowler: Five-time PGA Tour winner

Kid Rock: Musician and Detroit native

Justin Abdelkader: Red Wings forward

Blair O’Neal: Pro golfer, model and Golf Channel host

TEAM DJ

Dustin Johnson: 20-time PGA Tour winner, 2016 U.S. Open champion

Jerome Bettis: Pro Football Hall of Famer and Detroit native

Dylan Larkin: Red Wings All-Star center

Paige Spiranac: Social media personality and pro golfer

TEAM BUBBA

Bubba Watson: 12-time PGA Tour winner, two-time Masters winner

Tom Izzo: Hall of Fame Michigan State basketball coach

Jimmy Howard: Red Wings goalie

Troy Mullins: Female World Long Drive competitor