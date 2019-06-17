A hole-by-hole tour of the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic setup at D...
Here's the course layout for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Here's the course layout for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic. Detroit News
The eyes of the golf world will be on the Detroit Golf Club from June 25-30 for the PGA Tour's inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's a hole-by-hole look at the tournament setup, which includes 17 holes from the North Course and one from the South. (Hole descriptions courtesy of DGC.)
First hole (Par 4, 397 yards): Jeff Lesson tees off on No. 8 North, which will be the first hole of the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Players who manage to avoid the two fairway bunkers that guard the left side of the fairway will be left with a wedge into the green for their second.
Second hole (Par 4, 453 yards): A golfer tees off on No. 9 North. Accuracy off the tee is critical on the second hole, with out-of-bounds, bunkers and trees lining the fairway.
Players will be left with a mid-to-short iron into the green depending on club selection off the tee, with many players opting to not hit driver.
Stefan Wanczyk putts on the No. 9 North green.
Third hole (Par 4, 387 yards): Golfers chip onto the No. 1 South green. Players will need to avoid having too much spin on their approach shots into the green, which slopes dramatically from back to front.
Fourth hole (Par 5, 635 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 2 North. The longest hole on the course, the par-5 hole will test big hitters should they attempt to reach this green in two shots.
Ryan Barath drives from the faraway on No. 2 North. Players who opt to lay-up will need to have an accurate approach shot to this contoured green should they wish to walk away with a birdie.
A view from the green on No. 2 North.
Fifth hole (Par 3, 167 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 3 North. The tee shot on the uphill par 3 plays slightly longer than the yardage to a blind green.
Any back-hole location has the potential to produce difficult putting conditions with a spine running across the back area of the green.
Sixth hole (Par 4, 461 yards): Golfers hit from the fairway on No. 4 North. Accuracy off the tee on this hole will once again be at a premium.
Ryan Barath putts on No. 4 North. To have a clear approach to a two-tiered green, players will need to hit their tee shots down the left side of the fairway while avoiding the a fairway bunker.
Seventh hole (Par 5, 552 yards): Olajuwon Ajanaku drives from No. 5 North. Another tight driving hole, accuracy off the tee on the seventh hole is at a premium for players trying to reach this par 5 in two shots.
Players who don’t find the fairway will have to negotiate a challenging layup.
Eighth hole (Par 4, 372 yards): Golfers drive from No. 6 North. The shortest par 4 on the course, club selection off the tee will be important as players look to avoid fairway bunkers and out of bounds.
Ninth hole (Par 3, 207 yards): Mark Falkner, a Detroit News assistant sports editor, tees off No. 7 North. This hole is a long, beautiful, and slightly downhill par 3 that plays about half a club shorter than the yardage.
With multiple tee complexes stretching the hole between 175 to 207 yards, players will be faced with a challenging tee shot into a difficult and undulating green closely guarded by out of bounds.
10th hole (Par 4, 425 yards): Jeff Marcero drives off the No. 10 North tee. An opportunity to get off to a quick start on the back nine, a solid tee shot on the dogleg left 10th hole leaves players with a short iron approach to the green.
Birdies should be plentiful on this hole.
Jeff Marcero celebrates a successful putt on 10th green.
11th hole (Par 3, 233 yards): The 11th hole is the longest par 3 at Detroit Golf Club and features a large tee complex that allows the hole to be played anywhere from 180 to 233 yards long.
Players will need to manage a green that looks deceptively simple from the tee, but closer inspection reveals a front-bowl, as well as several potential challenging hole locations.
12th hole (Par 4, 459 yards): Don Jozwiak chips from the rough on No. 12 North. Par is a great score on the long and difficult par-4 12th hole.
Players managing to find the fairway will be left with a mid-iron into an elevated green, which features a false front causing any approach shot that comes-up short to roll off the green and down a steep slope.
13th hole (Par 4, 393 yards): Michael Dwyer hits from the fairway on No. 13 North. The dogleg par-4 13th hole requires a precise tee shot.
Construction continues along the No. 13 North fairway.
Many players will opt for a fairway wood or long iron off the tee to set up a short iron into the elevated green. Spectators should see lots of birdies on this hole.
14th hole (Par 5, 555 yards): A classic risk-reward par 5, this is the start of a three-hole stretch tournament organizers are calling "Area 3-1-3."
The majority of players approaching this hole as a two-shot hole with long hitters only having a mid-to-long iron approach shot into this two-tiered green guarded by water in front.
Those who elect to lay up on their second will need to control the spin on their approach shots due to a false front on the left side of the green.
15th hole (Par 3, 160 yards) David Gamlin chips out of the rough onto the No. 15 North green. A classic Donald Ross-designed par 3 that plays longer than the posted yardage.
Renee Fluker sinks a putt and calls out, "Finally" on the No. 15 North green. The 15th hole features large bunkers protecting the front, left, and right sides of the green. This is the second hole of "Area 3-1-3."
16th hole (Par 4, 446 yards): Brendan Quinn of The Athletic drives from the No. 16 North tee. Players will leave their tee shots short of the fairway bunkers that guard the landing area, leaving them with a mid-iron approach to the green.
Brendan Quinn chips out of the rough onto the No. 16 North green
Many players will face challenging birdie putts on what is one of the more underrated putting surfaces at Detroit Golf Club. This is the final hole of "Area 3-1-3." Any golfer who goes eagle-ace-birdie over the course of the four days triggers a $313,000 payout to charity.
17th hole (Par 5, 577 yards): Players will favor the right side of the fairway off the tee to set themselves up for a clean look at the green.
A generous opening into the green will allow many players to chase their second shots onto the putting surface. Coming down the stretch on Sunday, an eagle here could decide the tournament.
18th hole (Par 4, 455 yards): Don Jozwiak drives off the No. 18 North tee. A great par-4 finishing hole, the 18th hole features a shallow ditch running the entire length that will dictate strategy from tee to green.
With a fairway bunker and a large sycamore tree on the left and bunkers on the right, a tee shot in the fairway will be critical, leaving just a short iron into the green.
Once on the green, players will be faced with possibly the most difficult putting surface on the course.
A par on the 18th hole may very well be all that is needed to win on Sunday. The course will play about 7,300 yards, to a par 72.
    Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo, Red Wings star Dylan Larkin and musician Kid Rock are among the celebrities who will participate in the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge, as part of the Rocket Mortgage Classic next week at Detroit Golf Club.

    The Celebrity Challenge will take place on Tuesday, June 26 from 3-5 p.m. on hole Nos. 14, 15 and 16.

    PGA Tour stars Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson will each be joined by three celebrities.

    They will play those three holes in a scramble format with the aim of scoring a 3 (eagle) on No. 14, a 1 (hole in one) on No. 15 and a 3 (birdie) on No. 16.

    Tickets for Tuesday admission for the Rocket Mortgage Classic are $10. Kids 15-and-under are free with a ticketed adult (limit four).

    For more ticket information go to RocketMortgageClassic.com.

    More: Tiger Woods not likely to play in Detroit; U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland will

    More: Grounds tickets for third round of Rocket Mortgage Classic sold out

    TEAM RICKIE

    Rickie Fowler: Five-time PGA Tour winner

    Kid Rock: Musician and Detroit native

    Justin Abdelkader: Red Wings forward

    Blair O’Neal: Pro golfer, model and Golf Channel host

    TEAM DJ

    Dustin Johnson: 20-time PGA Tour winner, 2016 U.S. Open champion

    Jerome Bettis: Pro Football Hall of Famer and Detroit native

    Dylan Larkin: Red Wings All-Star center

    Paige Spiranac: Social media personality and pro  golfer

    TEAM BUBBA

    Bubba Watson: 12-time PGA Tour winner, two-time Masters winner

    Tom Izzo: Hall of Fame Michigan State basketball coach

    Jimmy Howard: Red Wings goalie

    Troy Mullins: Female World Long Drive competitor

