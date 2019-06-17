Posted!
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo, Red Wings star Dylan Larkin and musician Kid Rock are among the celebrities who will participate in the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge, as part of the Rocket Mortgage Classic next week at Detroit Golf Club.
The Celebrity Challenge will take place on Tuesday, June 26 from 3-5 p.m. on hole Nos. 14, 15 and 16.
PGA Tour stars Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson will each be joined by three celebrities.
They will play those three holes in a scramble format with the aim of scoring a 3 (eagle) on No. 14, a 1 (hole in one) on No. 15 and a 3 (birdie) on No. 16.
Tickets for Tuesday admission for the Rocket Mortgage Classic are $10. Kids 15-and-under are free with a ticketed adult (limit four).
For more ticket information go to RocketMortgageClassic.com.
TEAM RICKIE
Rickie Fowler: Five-time PGA Tour winner
Kid Rock: Musician and Detroit native
Justin Abdelkader: Red Wings forward
Blair O’Neal: Pro golfer, model and Golf Channel host
TEAM DJ
Dustin Johnson: 20-time PGA Tour winner, 2016 U.S. Open champion
Jerome Bettis: Pro Football Hall of Famer and Detroit native
Dylan Larkin: Red Wings All-Star center
Paige Spiranac: Social media personality and pro golfer
TEAM BUBBA
Bubba Watson: 12-time PGA Tour winner, two-time Masters winner
Tom Izzo: Hall of Fame Michigan State basketball coach
Jimmy Howard: Red Wings goalie
Troy Mullins: Female World Long Drive competitor
