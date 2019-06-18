Patrick Reed earned the nickname "Captain America" for his play and spirit in the Ryder Cup. (Photo: Brian Peterson / Tribune News Service)

Detroit — Patrick Reed, the brash, cocky, so-called "Captain America" — who just so happens to have the golf game to back all that up — has committed to playing the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, gives the field seven past major winners, including this year's U.S. Open champion, Gary Woodland, as well as world No. 2 Dustin Johnson (2016 U.S. Open), Bubba Watson (2012, '14 Masters), Jimmy Walker (2016 PGA Championship) and Jason Dufner (2013 PGA Championship).

Reed has won six times on the PGA Tour, but has mostly built his reputation as a stalwart on the last three United States Ryder Cup teams.

The No. 25-ranked player in the world, the Rocket Mortgage Classic now has 11 of the world's top 50 committed to teeing it up next week at Detroit Golf Club.

More than 100 of the 156 spots available are now spoken for.

Others in the top 50 include: Johnson, Xander Schauffele (9), Woodland (12), Rickie Fowler (14), Watson (22), Reed, Kevin Kisner (27), Hideki Matsuyama (28), Cameron Smith (36), Billy Horschel (38) and Brandt Snedeker (44). The field also includes the world's top two ranked amateurs in the most recent rankings, Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff, who both received sponsors exemptions and are turning pro.

Other recent notable commitments include former U.S. Amateur champion Ryan Moore and Charley Hoffman.

While the Rocket Mortgage Classic has missed out on the biggest fish, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, another big name or two could be coming. The deadline to enter the tournament is 5 p.m. Friday. The field will be totally completed following Monday's qualifier at The Orchards Golf Club in Washington Township.

