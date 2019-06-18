A hole-by-hole tour of the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic setup at D...
Here's the course layout for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The eyes of the golf world will be on the Detroit Golf Club from June 25-30 for the PGA Tour's inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's a hole-by-hole look at the tournament setup, which includes 17 holes from the North Course and one from the South. (Hole descriptions courtesy of DGC.)
First hole (Par 4, 397 yards): Jeff Lesson tees off on No. 8 North, which will be the first hole of the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Players who manage to avoid the two fairway bunkers that guard the left side of the fairway will be left with a wedge into the green for their second.
Second hole (Par 4, 453 yards): A golfer tees off on No. 9 North. Accuracy off the tee is critical on the second hole, with out-of-bounds, bunkers and trees lining the fairway.
Players will be left with a mid-to-short iron into the green depending on club selection off the tee, with many players opting to not hit driver.
Stefan Wanczyk putts on the No. 9 North green.
Third hole (Par 4, 387 yards): Golfers chip onto the No. 1 South green. Players will need to avoid having too much spin on their approach shots into the green, which slopes dramatically from back to front.
Fourth hole (Par 5, 635 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 2 North. The longest hole on the course, the par-5 hole will test big hitters should they attempt to reach this green in two shots.
Ryan Barath drives from the faraway on No. 2 North. Players who opt to lay-up will need to have an accurate approach shot to this contoured green should they wish to walk away with a birdie.
A view from the green on No. 2 North.
Fifth hole (Par 3, 167 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 3 North. The tee shot on the uphill par 3 plays slightly longer than the yardage to a blind green.
Any back-hole location has the potential to produce difficult putting conditions with a spine running across the back area of the green.
Sixth hole (Par 4, 461 yards): Golfers hit from the fairway on No. 4 North. Accuracy off the tee on this hole will once again be at a premium.
Ryan Barath putts on No. 4 North. To have a clear approach to a two-tiered green, players will need to hit their tee shots down the left side of the fairway while avoiding the a fairway bunker.
Seventh hole (Par 5, 552 yards): Olajuwon Ajanaku drives from No. 5 North. Another tight driving hole, accuracy off the tee on the seventh hole is at a premium for players trying to reach this par 5 in two shots.
Players who don’t find the fairway will have to negotiate a challenging layup.
Eighth hole (Par 4, 372 yards): Golfers drive from No. 6 North. The shortest par 4 on the course, club selection off the tee will be important as players look to avoid fairway bunkers and out of bounds.
Ninth hole (Par 3, 207 yards): Mark Falkner, a Detroit News assistant sports editor, tees off No. 7 North. This hole is a long, beautiful, and slightly downhill par 3 that plays about half a club shorter than the yardage.
With multiple tee complexes stretching the hole between 175 to 207 yards, players will be faced with a challenging tee shot into a difficult and undulating green closely guarded by out of bounds.
10th hole (Par 4, 425 yards): Jeff Marcero drives off the No. 10 North tee. An opportunity to get off to a quick start on the back nine, a solid tee shot on the dogleg left 10th hole leaves players with a short iron approach to the green.
Birdies should be plentiful on this hole.
Jeff Marcero celebrates a successful putt on 10th green.
11th hole (Par 3, 233 yards): The 11th hole is the longest par 3 at Detroit Golf Club and features a large tee complex that allows the hole to be played anywhere from 180 to 233 yards long.
Players will need to manage a green that looks deceptively simple from the tee, but closer inspection reveals a front-bowl, as well as several potential challenging hole locations.
12th hole (Par 4, 459 yards): Don Jozwiak chips from the rough on No. 12 North. Par is a great score on the long and difficult par-4 12th hole.
Players managing to find the fairway will be left with a mid-iron into an elevated green, which features a false front causing any approach shot that comes-up short to roll off the green and down a steep slope.
13th hole (Par 4, 393 yards): Michael Dwyer hits from the fairway on No. 13 North. The dogleg par-4 13th hole requires a precise tee shot.
Construction continues along the No. 13 North fairway.
Many players will opt for a fairway wood or long iron off the tee to set up a short iron into the elevated green. Spectators should see lots of birdies on this hole.
14th hole (Par 5, 555 yards): A classic risk-reward par 5, this is the start of a three-hole stretch tournament organizers are calling "Area 3-1-3."
The majority of players approaching this hole as a two-shot hole with long hitters only having a mid-to-long iron approach shot into this two-tiered green guarded by water in front.
Those who elect to lay up on their second will need to control the spin on their approach shots due to a false front on the left side of the green.
15th hole (Par 3, 160 yards) David Gamlin chips out of the rough onto the No. 15 North green. A classic Donald Ross-designed par 3 that plays longer than the posted yardage.
Renee Fluker sinks a putt and calls out, "Finally" on the No. 15 North green. The 15th hole features large bunkers protecting the front, left, and right sides of the green. This is the second hole of "Area 3-1-3."
16th hole (Par 4, 446 yards): Brendan Quinn of The Athletic drives from the No. 16 North tee. Players will leave their tee shots short of the fairway bunkers that guard the landing area, leaving them with a mid-iron approach to the green.
Brendan Quinn chips out of the rough onto the No. 16 North green
Many players will face challenging birdie putts on what is one of the more underrated putting surfaces at Detroit Golf Club. This is the final hole of "Area 3-1-3." Any golfer who goes eagle-ace-birdie over the course of the four days triggers a $313,000 payout to charity.
17th hole (Par 5, 577 yards): Players will favor the right side of the fairway off the tee to set themselves up for a clean look at the green.
A generous opening into the green will allow many players to chase their second shots onto the putting surface. Coming down the stretch on Sunday, an eagle here could decide the tournament.
18th hole (Par 4, 455 yards): Don Jozwiak drives off the No. 18 North tee. A great par-4 finishing hole, the 18th hole features a shallow ditch running the entire length that will dictate strategy from tee to green.
With a fairway bunker and a large sycamore tree on the left and bunkers on the right, a tee shot in the fairway will be critical, leaving just a short iron into the green.
Once on the green, players will be faced with possibly the most difficult putting surface on the course.
A par on the 18th hole may very well be all that is needed to win on Sunday. The course will play about 7,300 yards, to a par 72.
    David Feherty remembers when he was approached about doing a show in a small theater, telling stories that weaved his life with the game of golf.

    Sure, Feherty had become one of the biggest names in golf outside of those actually playing. He was the on-course commentator for CBS with the thick Irish accent and quick wit who also had started hosting a wildly popular show on The Golf Channel where he interviewed the greats of the game.

    But this was different. This would essentially be a stand-up gig for a guy that was used to holding court in the clubhouse or at the bar.

    There was no way this would work. Right?

    “I was very unsure,” Feherty said. “And then they sold 1,600 tickets in Edmonton in November. Holy (cow).”

    That was 4½ years ago. The first two dates of “Off Tour” were held in Alberta and the theaters were packed.

    “For some reason I do really well in Canada,” Feherty said. “I’m like the David Hasselhoff of Germany when I go to Canada.”

    What became clear then is that, regardless of where, people can’t get enough of hearing Feherty tell his stories. From tales of Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer to his interactions with today’s stars like Tiger Woods, Feherty’s mix of humor and humility has been a hit.

    That combination will be in town along with the return of the PGA Tour when Feherty appears June 27 at the Fox Theater. That’s a Thursday, the same day the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic begins at Detroit Golf Club.

    “It’s basically my life story, if you like, along with stories from people I’ve met over the years,” Feherty said from his home near Dallas. “Irish jokes and fart jokes — a lot of fart jokes for some reason. And you know it’s anecdotal. I tell other people’s stories as well as my own. Stories from Arnold Palmer or Ken Venturi or Lee Trevino. Because if I don’t tell these stories, they’re gonna die. We’re losing these men and you know that’s basically the gist of the show.

    “I’ve had a pretty long strange journey to get to where I am now and it’s that story along with other people’s stories. That would be the best way I could describe it.”

    Those stories are all meant to make people laugh. And Feherty is good at that. So good, in fact, that one night in Pittsburgh a guy died.

    “Hopefully he died laughing,” Feherty said. “That’s the best I could hope for.”

    But the laughter doesn’t mean things have always been smooth for Feherty. Far from it, in fact.

    While most golf fans know him for his on-air life, Feherty was a golfer first. He turned professional in 1976 and won five times on the European Tour, finishing in the top 10 twice in the Tour’s Order of Merit. He played on the 1991 European Ryder Cup team then spent 1994-95 primarily on the PGA Tour in the United States.

    All the while, he was battling alcohol and drugs. Soon his first marriage ended, and he’d lost his playing privileges. With no prospects, Feherty was set up on blind a date in 1995 with Anita. He didn’t make a good first impression but somehow, he got a second date and by the next year the couple had married. They had a daughter and in 1997, Feherty got his shot with CBS.

    Things were going well, yet Feherty still battled his addictions. He did his best to beat it but couldn’t get it under control. It wasn’t until an interview with Tom Watson in 2006 that the eight-time major champion looked at Feherty and knew he needed help. The golf legend made sure Feherty found an Alcoholics Anonymous group in Dallas, and has been a guiding hand ever since.

    Sobriety lasted more than 10 years until Feherty’s son from his first marriage, Shey, died of a drug overdose in 2017. Feherty admitted recently on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” that his son’s death led him to relapse for a short time.

    Through it all, Feherty has continued to entertain.

    During his “Off Tour” shows, Feherty does his best to share what he’s experienced — good and bad.

    “All of it was sort of, it was all caused by golf. It’s golf’s fault,” said Feherty, who in 2015 left CBS to join NBC full time. “I get a good reaction from (sharing personal stories). … I think people appreciate that.”

    Feherty hopes the fans in Detroit appreciate it. And if not, he knows they’ll love having the Tour back in Michigan.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic is the first regular PGA Tour event in Michigan since the Buick Open ended its run at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc in 2009.

    “It’s about time,” Feherty said. “I always said that Flint was… there are great golf fans all over the United States but nowhere were they as good as they were in Flint. We used to call them the Flintstones. And the Buick Open was one of my favorites to play in. It was one of my favorites to broadcast as well at Warwick Hills. Just great people. It’s about time golf is back.”

    It is back, and thanks to Feherty, there will be plenty of laughs along the way.

    Feherty Off Tour

    When: 7:30 p.m., June 27

    Where: Fox Theater

    Tickets: Starting at $55 and available at Ticketmaster, as well as the Fox Theater and Little Caesars Arena box offices.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

