Logan Price, 21, of Grand Blanc finished 6-under 64 on Oakland Hills North Course. (Photo: Michigan Golf Association)

Grand Blanc’s Logan Price shot 6-under 64, tying the best score recorded by an amateur on the North Course at Oakland Hills Country Club, to lead the 108th Michigan Amateur Championship through one round Tuesday.

The Florida Gulf Coast University golfer leads Austin Carter of Port Sanilac by two shots in the state championship.

Price, 21, tied the competitive course record for amateurs held by Oakland Hills members Jim Graham and Scott Strickland and was one off the best score previously recorded on the North, a 63 by the PGA Tour’s Matt Kuchar in a 2007 British Open qualifier hosted by the club.

For starters, Price chipped in for a birdie from just off the back of the green on the par 3 No. 10, his starting hole in the morning wave. Next, from the middle of the fairway and 195 yards out on the 460-yard par 4 No. 11, his 5-iron second shot bounced once on the green and went in the hole for an eagle-2.

He wasn’t done yet. On the next hole, No. 12, a 516-yard par 5, he made another birdie and was 4-under through three holes. He finished the round with the eagle, five birdies and just one bogey.

“I’ve been 4-under through four before, but this was the best start yet,” he said. “I was in the fairway all day and missed only two greens. I think of myself as a good ball-striker and I had a good day. I missed two short putts, but the putter was warm most of the day and I figure the eagle cancelled one of those missed ones out.”

Carter, a recent graduate of Saginaw Valley State University who plans to turn professional in July, had four birdies for a 66.

Four golfers shot 68 to land four off the lead, including Ben Smith of Novi, a Georgia Tech golfer, Cameron Lippoldt of Midland, a Northwood University golfer, Baker Stevenson of Hartland, a Nichols State golfer, and Bryce Messner of Howell, a Grand Valley State University golfer.

Six golfers were at 69 including last year’s runner-up, Anthony Sorentino of Shelby Township and 2018 GAM Champion James Piot of Canton and Michigan State’s golf team.

Andrew Walker of Battle Creek and MSU, last year’s record-setting stroke play medalist, opened with a 70 and defending champion Beau Breault of Hartland, a recent graduate of Eastern Michigan, shot 72.

The field of 156 golfers play 18 more holes of stroke play Wednesday to determine a cut to the low 64 golfers to seed the match play bracket. Three days of match play with two rounds of matches each day through Saturday will determine a champion.