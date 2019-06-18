Buy Photo Detroit Golf Club (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — The Rocket Mortgage Classic is calling a mulligan on its parking plans for sponsors, corporate partners and VIPs.

Because of large amounts of rain this spring, the original VIP parking spot at Palmer Park won't be available for next week's PGA Tour debut in the city of the Detroit.

Tournament officials announced this week that fans with parking passes labeled "Palmer Park A" or "Palmer Park B" now will have to park at a VIP lot at the Michigan State Fairgrounds, which will make for a longer shuttle to the tournament grounds.

But tournament officials are trying to make up for it, providing the VIPs with luxury motor-coach shuttles stocked with snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.

VIPs should enter the State Fairgrounds off Woodward Avenue, between Eight Mile Road and State Fair Avenue.

General parking remains at the Michigan State Fairgrounds, with that entrance off West State Fair Avenue between Woodward Avenue and John R. Street. General parking is $15 Tuesday and Wednesday, and $25 each day Thursday through Sunday. Passes can be purchased at RocketMortgageClassic.com, which will offer a $5 savings per day.

In addition, free parking for persons with disabilities will be located at University of Detroit Mercy. Fans must have the proper placard and ID to match.

Here's the detailed parking map:

A detailed parking map for Rocket Mortgage Classic week. (Photo: Rocket Mortgage Classic)

The parking lots will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For fans using Uber or Lyft to get to the course, the drop-off and pick-up location will be the Palmer Park Community Building at 1121 Merrill Plaisance St. Drivers won't have access to the course via Pontchartrain Boulevard.

In other Rocket Mortgage Classic news, tournament officials announced the official schedule of activities outside of the actual golf.

“The Rocket Mortgage Classic will feature more than just the action between the ropes, but will also extend throughout the grounds of the Detroit Golf Club and across the City of Detroit,” said Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans.

“This experience shines a national spotlight on the city, and we want to ensure the entire community has the opportunity to take part and celebrate its first PGA Tour event.”

UPDATED LIST OF ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC COMMITMENTS

Among the events:

►Sunday, June 23: The Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K Race will take place along the Detroit International River Walk, starting and ending at the Port Authority. The race begins at 8 a.m.

►Sunday, June 23: From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., fans can play the Detroit Golf Club's 15th hole via a golf simulator set up at Cadillac Square. The hole, a 160-yard par 3, is part of the tournament's so-called "Area 3-1-3." A PGA Tour player also will be attending, possibly former PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker.

►Tuesday, June 25: From 3 to 5 p.m., Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson will captain teams competing in the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge, with Kid Rock, Tom Izzo, Dylan Larkin and Jerome Bettis among the participating celebrities. In a scramble format, the groups will play the Area 3-1-3 holes, Nos. 14-16.

►Friday, June 28: Country singer Willie Jones, a former contestant on "The X Factor," will perform behind the 16th green once play is done for the day. Jones will be followed by a set from Laith Al Saadi, a Michigan alum and former contestant on "The Voice.

►Saturday, June 29: Morris Day and The Time will perform behind the 16th green once play is finished.

Meanwhile, all week, fans will be able to participate in Quicken Loans' long-running Shot for Heroes, with each fan competing for cash and prizes while Rocket Mortgage makes a donation to military veterans groups. The initiative has raised more than $1 million.

Tickets remain available and start as low as $10 for the tournament, which includes a practice round Tuesday, a pro-am Wednesday and the tournament Thursday through Sunday. Grounds passes for Saturday's third round are sold out.

