Xander Schauffele (Photo: Drew Hallowell, Getty Images)

Detroit — Xander Schauffele, the ninth-ranked golfer in the world, has pulled out of next week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Tournament officials confirmed Schauffele's decision Wednesday, but said he didn't provide a reason for his exit.

Schauffele is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour who finished tied for second at this year's Masters, and tied for third at this year's U.S. Open.

He has won twice in the last calendar year, at the Tournament of Champions in January and the World Golf Championship HSBC Champions in October.

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC COMMITMENTS

Schauffele, 25, a California native, who played collegiately at Long Beach State and San Diego State, was one of the bigger names to originally commit to playing the inaugural PGA Tour tournament in the City of Detroit next week at Detroit Golf Club.

Now, the Rocket Mortgage Classic is left with 10 of the world's top 50 players, including No. 2 Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Bubba Watson.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is one of two new PGA Tour stops this season, along with the 3M Open in suburban Minneapolis.

The Detroit and Minneapolis officials have been battling it out for top-flight commitments.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic field will be finalized at 5 p.m. Friday, outside of the four players who earn a spot in Monday's qualifier at The Orchards in Washington Township.

RMC officials continue to hold out hope a big name or two will decide to add Detroit to his scheduled, including, perhaps, Jordan Spieth.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984