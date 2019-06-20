CLOSE Tony Paul and Matt Charboneau preview the Rocket Mortgage Classic with executive director Jason Langwell The Detroit News

Detroit — The field for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic continues to take shape as three more players committed to play next week at Detroit Golf Club, including a major champion.

Stewart Cink, winner of the 2009 British Open, joined the field along with Ollie Schniederjans and Harris English. Players have until 5 p.m. Friday to commit for the tournament that begins next Thursday at the Donald Ross-designed course in Detroit.

Stewart Cink, who won the British Open in 2009, will play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. (Photo: Lynne Sladky, Associated Press)

Cink becomes the seventh major championship winner to join the field along with U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. Also in the mix are Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion and world No. 2 Dustin Johnson, winner of the 2016 U.S. Open. Bubba Watson (2012, '14 Masters), Jimmy Walker (2016 PGA Championship) and Jason Dufner (2013 PGA Championship) round out the group of major winners.

“We love the field we have,” said Jason Langwell, the tournament’s executive director. “We recruited a great field. … We’re feeling pretty good about things right now. To have (Woodland) in field and play here for the first time as he serves as the reigning U.S. Open champion is special, but we’re really pleased.”

Former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover was an early commitment but Langwell confirmed Glover was forced to pull out of the event.

Cink is a six-time winner on Tour while English has two victories to his credit. They’ll be part of a field that also includes the likes of Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Billy Horschel and Brandt Snedeker.

The field also includes the world's top two ranked amateurs in the most recent rankings, Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff, who both received sponsors exemptions and turned pro this week at the Travelers Championship.

More names are expected to come in by Friday evening to finalize the field.

“It’s coming together really well,” Langwell said. “Over the next 24 hours you’ll have movements and shifts. Guys that come into the Travelers and maybe don’t play like they want or miss the cut and want to add (a tournament). Maybe some guys do really well and win and want to catapult up higher. It can be a little fluid.

“But we’ve got a great field assembled and couldn’t be more excited about where we ended up.”

The pros won’t be the only ones hitting the course next week.

Kid Rock, Jerome Bettis and Tom Izzo will all be involved in the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge on Tuesday, while former Lion and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Barry Sanders will play in Wednesday’s pro-am. Current Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin, Jimmy Howard and Justin Abdelkader also will play in the Celebrity Challenge.

“We wanted to create a really cool special event early in the week,” Langwell said. “It gives an opportunity to not just watch three of the best and maybe most renowned players in the field, but also see some local and national celebrities.”

