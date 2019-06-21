The 108th Michigan Amateur round of 16 and quarterfinals take place Friday with the semifinals and final on Saturday at Oakland Hills North Course. (Photo: Austyn Mcfadden)

Defending champion Beau Breault of Hartland is among the 16 golfers who advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 108th Michigan Amateur Championship after a rain-filled Thursday at Oakland Hills Country Club’s North Course.

The round of 16 and quarterfinals take place Friday with the semifinals and final on Saturday at Oakland Hills.

Breault defeated Baker Stevenson of Hartland in the afternoon round of 32, 4 and 3. Henry Do, the 2014 Michigan Amateur champion, also advanced to Friday’s round of 16.

Breault and Do will be joined Friday by: Ben Smith, 19, Novi; Ian Martin, 23, Saline; Anthony Sorentino, 41, Rochester Hills; Tom Stevens, 43, Northville; Jimmy Dales, 18, Northville; Michael Busse, 21, Rochester Hills; Scott Sparks, 21, Shelby Township; Andrew Walker, 20, Battle Creek; Patrick Sullivan, 19, Grosse Pointe; Dan Ellis, 29, Lansing; Ryan Kauppila, 20, Rochester Hills; Scott Strickland, 36, Bloomfield Hills; Cal Wollack, 18, Saline; and, Coalter Smith, 18, Grosse Pointe.