CLOSE

Tony Paul and Matt Charboneau preview the Rocket Mortgage Classic with executive director Jason Langwell The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The field is set for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The PGA Tour is back in the state of Michigan and will be played in the city of the Detroit for the first time next week when some of the top golfers in the world descend on Detroit Golf Club.

Outside of four Monday qualifiers and two players from the Web.com Tour, the field was finalized on Friday with 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings set to tee it up next week as well as eight major champions, highlighted by Gary Woodland, who will play for the first time since winning the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

“We love the field we have,” said Jason Langwell, the tournament’s executive director. “We recruited a great field. … We’re feeling pretty good about things right now. To have (Woodland) in field and play here for the first time as he serves as the reigning U.S. Open champion is special, but we’re really pleased.”

More: How low will they go? PGA Tour pros could turn DGC into a birdie barrage

Other major champions include Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, and world No. 2 Dustin Johnson, winner of the 2016 U.S. Open. Bubba Watson (2012, '14 Masters), Jimmy Walker (2016 PGA Championship) and Jason Dufner (2013 PGA Championship) committed early while 2009 British Open champion Stewart Cink came on board last week. Mike Weir, winner of the 2003 Masters, was awarded a sponsor’s exemption.

While Rocket Mortgage officials pushed for Tiger Woods to play and hoped for a late commitment from the likes of Jordan Spieth, that doesn’t mean there aren’t notable names in the filed.

Other top players in the field include Rocket Mortgage pitchman Rickie Fowler, who is the 14th-ranked player in the world. Kevin Kisner (No. 27), Hideki Matsuyama (28) and Cameron Smith (36) will tee it up, as well as former FedEx Cup champions Billy Horschel, ranked 38th in the world, and Brandt Snedeker, ranked No. 44. Chez Reavie, who finished tied for third at the U.S. Open, is ranked No. 48 in the world and is also in the field.

Former Oakland University standout and Tour winner Brian Stuard leads the players with local ties. He’s joined by Petoskey native Joey Garber and Lee Houtteman, the Michigan PGA section champion.

Players will begin to arrive on Monday for practice rounds with Tuesday being highlighted by the 313 Celebrity Challenge to be played on Nos. 14-16. Kid Rock, Jerome Bettis and Tom Izzo will all be involved in the Celebrity Challenge while former Lion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders will play in Wednesday’s pro-am. Current Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin, Jimmy Howard and Justin Abdelkader will also play in the Celebrity Challenge.

More: Golf personality David Feherty to bring tales of humor, humility to Detroit

“We wanted to create a really cool special event early in the week,” Langwell said. “It gives an opportunity to not just watch three of the best and maybe most renowned players in the field, but also see some local and national celebrities.”

The tournament’s first two rounds will be played Thursday and Friday. After the field is cut to the low 70 scores and ties, play concludes on Saturday and Sunday.

Grounds tickets remain for each day other than Saturday, which sold out last week. Suite and lounge packages are also available at rocketmortgageclassic.com.

“We’ve got a great field assembled and couldn’t be more excited about where we ended up,” Langwell said.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau

Rocket Mortgage Classic field

+ Sponsor exemption

Albertson, Anders

An, Byeong Hun

Ancer, Abraham

Armour, Ryan

Bae, Sangmoon

Bauchou, Zach +

Blaum, Ryan

Blixt, Jonas

Brown, Scott

Burgoon, Bronson

Burns, Sam

Castro, Roberto

Cauley, Bud

Cejka, Alex

Champ, Cameron

Chin, John

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Claxton, Will

Collins, Chad

Conners, Corey

Cook, Austin

Davis, Cameron

Díaz, Roberto

Donald, Luke

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

English, Harris

Etulain, Julián

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Garber, Joey

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Gómez, Fabián

Gribble, Cody

Hadley, Chesson

Harkins, Brandon

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Henry, J.J.

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Hoffman, Charley

Hoffmann, Morgan

Hoge, Tom

Holmes, J.B.

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Houtteman, Lee 

Hovland, Viktor +

Howell III, Charles

Hughes, Mackenzie

Hurley III, Billy +

Im, Sungjae

Jacobson, Freddie

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Dustin

Jones, Kyle

Jones, Matt

Kang, Sung

Kaufman, Smylie

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Whee

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knost, Colt

Knous, Jim

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kokrak, Jason

Kraft, Kelly

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Langley, Scott

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lee, Kyoung-Hoon

Lindheim, Nicholas

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Luck, Curtis

Mahan, Hunter

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Ryan

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

Niemann, Joaquin

Ortiz, Carlos

Pampling, Rod

Pan, C.T.

Poston, J.T.

Potter, Jr., Ted

Power, Seamus

Prugh, Alex

Reavie, Chez

Reed, Patrick

Reeves, Seth

Roach, Wes

Rodríguez, José de Jesús

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Saunders, Sam

Schenk, Adam

Schnell, Brady

Schniederjans, Ollie

Silverman, Ben

Sloan, Roger

Smith, Cameron

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Stanley, Kyle

Steele, Brendan

Stefani, Shawn

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Sucher, Zack

Suh, Justin +

Svensson, Adam

Swafford, Hudson

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Teater, Josh

Thompson, Chris

Thompson, Michael

Trainer, Martin

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

Uihlein, Peter

Varner III, Harold

Vermeer, Ryan

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Watson, Bubba

Weir, Mike +

Werenski, Richy

Wise, Aaron

Wolff, Matthew +

Woodland, Gary

Wright, Chase

A hole-by-hole tour of the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic setup at D...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Here's the course layout for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Here's the course layout for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic. Detroit News
Fullscreen
The eyes of the golf world will be on the Detroit Golf Club from June 25-30 for the PGA Tour's inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's a hole-by-hole look at the tournament setup, which includes 17 holes from the North Course and one from the South. (Hole descriptions courtesy of DGC.)
Buy Photo
The eyes of the golf world will be on the Detroit Golf Club from June 25-30 for the PGA Tour's inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's a hole-by-hole look at the tournament setup, which includes 17 holes from the North Course and one from the South. (Hole descriptions courtesy of DGC.) Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
First hole (Par 4, 397 yards): Jeff Lesson tees off on No. 8 North, which will be the first hole of the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Buy Photo
First hole (Par 4, 397 yards): Jeff Lesson tees off on No. 8 North, which will be the first hole of the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Players who manage to avoid the two fairway bunkers that guard the left side of the fairway will be left with a wedge into the green for their second.
Buy Photo
Players who manage to avoid the two fairway bunkers that guard the left side of the fairway will be left with a wedge into the green for their second. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Second hole (Par 4, 453 yards): A golfer tees off on No. 9 North. Accuracy off the tee is critical on the second hole, with out-of-bounds, bunkers and trees lining the fairway.
Buy Photo
Second hole (Par 4, 453 yards): A golfer tees off on No. 9 North. Accuracy off the tee is critical on the second hole, with out-of-bounds, bunkers and trees lining the fairway. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Players will be left with a mid-to-short iron into the green depending on club selection off the tee, with many players opting to not hit driver.
Buy Photo
Players will be left with a mid-to-short iron into the green depending on club selection off the tee, with many players opting to not hit driver. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Stefan Wanczyk putts on the No. 9 North green.
Buy Photo
Stefan Wanczyk putts on the No. 9 North green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Third hole (Par 4, 387 yards): Golfers chip onto the No. 1 South green. Players will need to avoid having too much spin on their approach shots into the green, which slopes dramatically from back to front.
Buy Photo
Third hole (Par 4, 387 yards): Golfers chip onto the No. 1 South green. Players will need to avoid having too much spin on their approach shots into the green, which slopes dramatically from back to front. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fourth hole (Par 5, 635 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 2 North. The longest hole on the course, the par-5 hole will test big hitters should they attempt to reach this green in two shots.
Buy Photo
Fourth hole (Par 5, 635 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 2 North. The longest hole on the course, the par-5 hole will test big hitters should they attempt to reach this green in two shots. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ryan Barath drives from the faraway on No. 2 North. Players who opt to lay-up will need to have an accurate approach shot to this contoured green should they wish to walk away with a birdie.
Buy Photo
Ryan Barath drives from the faraway on No. 2 North. Players who opt to lay-up will need to have an accurate approach shot to this contoured green should they wish to walk away with a birdie. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A view from the green on No. 2 North.
Buy Photo
A view from the green on No. 2 North. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fifth hole (Par 3, 167 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 3 North. The tee shot on the uphill par 3 plays slightly longer than the yardage to a blind green.
Buy Photo
Fifth hole (Par 3, 167 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 3 North. The tee shot on the uphill par 3 plays slightly longer than the yardage to a blind green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Any back-hole location has the potential to produce difficult putting conditions with a spine running across the back area of the green.
Buy Photo
Any back-hole location has the potential to produce difficult putting conditions with a spine running across the back area of the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sixth hole (Par 4, 461 yards): Golfers hit from the fairway on No. 4 North. Accuracy off the tee on this hole will once again be at a premium.
Buy Photo
Sixth hole (Par 4, 461 yards): Golfers hit from the fairway on No. 4 North. Accuracy off the tee on this hole will once again be at a premium. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ryan Barath putts on No. 4 North. To have a clear approach to a two-tiered green, players will need to hit their tee shots down the left side of the fairway while avoiding the a fairway bunker.
Buy Photo
Ryan Barath putts on No. 4 North. To have a clear approach to a two-tiered green, players will need to hit their tee shots down the left side of the fairway while avoiding the a fairway bunker. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Seventh hole (Par 5, 552 yards): Olajuwon Ajanaku drives from No. 5 North. Another tight driving hole, accuracy off the tee on the seventh hole is at a premium for players trying to reach this par 5 in two shots.
Buy Photo
Seventh hole (Par 5, 552 yards): Olajuwon Ajanaku drives from No. 5 North. Another tight driving hole, accuracy off the tee on the seventh hole is at a premium for players trying to reach this par 5 in two shots. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Players who don’t find the fairway will have to negotiate a challenging layup.
Buy Photo
Players who don’t find the fairway will have to negotiate a challenging layup. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Eighth hole (Par 4, 372 yards): Golfers drive from No. 6 North. The shortest par 4 on the course, club selection off the tee will be important as players look to avoid fairway bunkers and out of bounds.
Buy Photo
Eighth hole (Par 4, 372 yards): Golfers drive from No. 6 North. The shortest par 4 on the course, club selection off the tee will be important as players look to avoid fairway bunkers and out of bounds. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ninth hole (Par 3, 207 yards): Mark Falkner, a Detroit News assistant sports editor, tees off No. 7 North. This hole is a long, beautiful, and slightly downhill par 3 that plays about half a club shorter than the yardage.
Buy Photo
Ninth hole (Par 3, 207 yards): Mark Falkner, a Detroit News assistant sports editor, tees off No. 7 North. This hole is a long, beautiful, and slightly downhill par 3 that plays about half a club shorter than the yardage. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
With multiple tee complexes stretching the hole between 175 to 207 yards, players will be faced with a challenging tee shot into a difficult and undulating green closely guarded by out of bounds.
Buy Photo
With multiple tee complexes stretching the hole between 175 to 207 yards, players will be faced with a challenging tee shot into a difficult and undulating green closely guarded by out of bounds. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
10th hole (Par 4, 425 yards): Jeff Marcero drives off the No. 10 North tee. An opportunity to get off to a quick start on the back nine, a solid tee shot on the dogleg left 10th hole leaves players with a short iron approach to the green.
Buy Photo
10th hole (Par 4, 425 yards): Jeff Marcero drives off the No. 10 North tee. An opportunity to get off to a quick start on the back nine, a solid tee shot on the dogleg left 10th hole leaves players with a short iron approach to the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Birdies should be plentiful on this hole.
Buy Photo
Birdies should be plentiful on this hole. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jeff Marcero celebrates a successful putt on 10th green.
Buy Photo
Jeff Marcero celebrates a successful putt on 10th green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
11th hole (Par 3, 233 yards): The 11th hole is the longest par 3 at Detroit Golf Club and features a large tee complex that allows the hole to be played anywhere from 180 to 233 yards long.
Buy Photo
11th hole (Par 3, 233 yards): The 11th hole is the longest par 3 at Detroit Golf Club and features a large tee complex that allows the hole to be played anywhere from 180 to 233 yards long. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Players will need to manage a green that looks deceptively simple from the tee, but closer inspection reveals a front-bowl, as well as several potential challenging hole locations.
Buy Photo
Players will need to manage a green that looks deceptively simple from the tee, but closer inspection reveals a front-bowl, as well as several potential challenging hole locations. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
12th hole (Par 4, 459 yards): Don Jozwiak chips from the rough on No. 12 North. Par is a great score on the long and difficult par-4 12th hole.
Buy Photo
12th hole (Par 4, 459 yards): Don Jozwiak chips from the rough on No. 12 North. Par is a great score on the long and difficult par-4 12th hole. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Players managing to find the fairway will be left with a mid-iron into an elevated green, which features a false front causing any approach shot that comes-up short to roll off the green and down a steep slope.
Buy Photo
Players managing to find the fairway will be left with a mid-iron into an elevated green, which features a false front causing any approach shot that comes-up short to roll off the green and down a steep slope. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
13th hole (Par 4, 393 yards): Michael Dwyer hits from the fairway on No. 13 North. The dogleg par-4 13th hole requires a precise tee shot.
Buy Photo
13th hole (Par 4, 393 yards): Michael Dwyer hits from the fairway on No. 13 North. The dogleg par-4 13th hole requires a precise tee shot. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Construction continues along the No. 13 North fairway.
Buy Photo
Construction continues along the No. 13 North fairway. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Many players will opt for a fairway wood or long iron off the tee to set up a short iron into the elevated green. Spectators should see lots of birdies on this hole.
Buy Photo
Many players will opt for a fairway wood or long iron off the tee to set up a short iron into the elevated green. Spectators should see lots of birdies on this hole. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
14th hole (Par 5, 555 yards): A classic risk-reward par 5, this is the start of a three-hole stretch tournament organizers are calling "Area 3-1-3."
Buy Photo
14th hole (Par 5, 555 yards): A classic risk-reward par 5, this is the start of a three-hole stretch tournament organizers are calling "Area 3-1-3." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The majority of players approaching this hole as a two-shot hole with long hitters only having a mid-to-long iron approach shot into this two-tiered green guarded by water in front.
Buy Photo
The majority of players approaching this hole as a two-shot hole with long hitters only having a mid-to-long iron approach shot into this two-tiered green guarded by water in front. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Those who elect to lay up on their second will need to control the spin on their approach shots due to a false front on the left side of the green.
Buy Photo
Those who elect to lay up on their second will need to control the spin on their approach shots due to a false front on the left side of the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
15th hole (Par 3, 160 yards) David Gamlin chips out of the rough onto the No. 15 North green. A classic Donald Ross-designed par 3 that plays longer than the posted yardage.
Buy Photo
15th hole (Par 3, 160 yards) David Gamlin chips out of the rough onto the No. 15 North green. A classic Donald Ross-designed par 3 that plays longer than the posted yardage. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Renee Fluker sinks a putt and calls out, "Finally" on the No. 15 North green. The 15th hole features large bunkers protecting the front, left, and right sides of the green. This is the second hole of "Area 3-1-3."
Buy Photo
Renee Fluker sinks a putt and calls out, "Finally" on the No. 15 North green. The 15th hole features large bunkers protecting the front, left, and right sides of the green. This is the second hole of "Area 3-1-3." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
16th hole (Par 4, 446 yards): Brendan Quinn of The Athletic drives from the No. 16 North tee. Players will leave their tee shots short of the fairway bunkers that guard the landing area, leaving them with a mid-iron approach to the green.
Buy Photo
16th hole (Par 4, 446 yards): Brendan Quinn of The Athletic drives from the No. 16 North tee. Players will leave their tee shots short of the fairway bunkers that guard the landing area, leaving them with a mid-iron approach to the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Brendan Quinn chips out of the rough onto the No. 16 North green
Buy Photo
Brendan Quinn chips out of the rough onto the No. 16 North green Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Many players will face challenging birdie putts on what is one of the more underrated putting surfaces at Detroit Golf Club. This is the final hole of "Area 3-1-3." Any golfer who goes eagle-ace-birdie over the course of the four days triggers a $313,000 payout to charity.
Buy Photo
Many players will face challenging birdie putts on what is one of the more underrated putting surfaces at Detroit Golf Club. This is the final hole of "Area 3-1-3." Any golfer who goes eagle-ace-birdie over the course of the four days triggers a $313,000 payout to charity. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
17th hole (Par 5, 577 yards): Players will favor the right side of the fairway off the tee to set themselves up for a clean look at the green.
Buy Photo
17th hole (Par 5, 577 yards): Players will favor the right side of the fairway off the tee to set themselves up for a clean look at the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A generous opening into the green will allow many players to chase their second shots onto the putting surface. Coming down the stretch on Sunday, an eagle here could decide the tournament.
Buy Photo
A generous opening into the green will allow many players to chase their second shots onto the putting surface. Coming down the stretch on Sunday, an eagle here could decide the tournament. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
18th hole (Par 4, 455 yards): Don Jozwiak drives off the No. 18 North tee. A great par-4 finishing hole, the 18th hole features a shallow ditch running the entire length that will dictate strategy from tee to green.
Buy Photo
18th hole (Par 4, 455 yards): Don Jozwiak drives off the No. 18 North tee. A great par-4 finishing hole, the 18th hole features a shallow ditch running the entire length that will dictate strategy from tee to green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
With a fairway bunker and a large sycamore tree on the left and bunkers on the right, a tee shot in the fairway will be critical, leaving just a short iron into the green.
Buy Photo
With a fairway bunker and a large sycamore tree on the left and bunkers on the right, a tee shot in the fairway will be critical, leaving just a short iron into the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Once on the green, players will be faced with possibly the most difficult putting surface on the course.
Buy Photo
Once on the green, players will be faced with possibly the most difficult putting surface on the course. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A par on the 18th hole may very well be all that is needed to win on Sunday. The course will play about 7,300 yards, to a par 72.
Buy Photo
A par on the 18th hole may very well be all that is needed to win on Sunday. The course will play about 7,300 yards, to a par 72. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE