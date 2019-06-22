Buy Photo The Rocket Mortgage Classic will be June 25-30 at the Detroit Golf Club. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Detroit — No Tiger, no Phil, no problem.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit's inaugural PGA Tour stop, has sold out grounds tickets for Sunday, June 30, the final round, tournament officials have announced.

Grounds passes for Saturday's third round had previously sold out.

"We came out of the gate, March 13 — 3-1-3 ... I'll tell you, we exploded out of the gate," said Jason Langwell, the tournament's executive director.

"At month No. 1, we were where we thought we would be at month No. 3 in terms of sales, and the pace has really picked up."

Tournament officials haven't offered a target number of fans, but it's likely more than 100,000 will be on the grounds next week at Detroit Golf Club. There is a practice round and celebrity challenge Tuesday, a pro-am Wednesday, and then competition days Thursday through Sunday.

Langwell said the tournament got a big spike when Gary Woodland won the U.S. Open earlier this month. Woodland committed to Detroit weeks ago.

Langwell said his win caused an "explosion" among Detroit ticket sales.

"The pace we're on, we increased our estimates (of fans) a number of times," Langwell said. "It's a good thing. It speaks to the enthusiasm."

Also sold out are "any one day" grounds passes and weekly grounds passes. Those passes will be honored Saturday and Sunday.

Tournament officials said a limited number of tickets remain available for Tuesday through Friday, and are available at rocketmortgageclassic.com.

The final field, outside of the Monday's four qualifiers, was unveiled Friday, and is led by Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson and Woodland, plus local golfers Brian Stuard (Jackson/Oakland) and Joey Garber (Petoskey).

