Tony Paul and Matt Charboneau preview the Rocket Mortgage Classic with executive director Jason Langwell

Detroit — It's long been Dan Gilbert's vision to bring the PGA Tour to Detroit.

Well, the PGA Tour is coming to Detroit. But Gilbert isn't expected to be there.

Gilbert, the founder of Quicken Loans and owner of the Rocket Mortgage bureau that is sponsoring this week's first-ever PGA Tour tournament in Detroit, continues to rehab from a stroke he suffered last month.

In a schedule of company-official appearances released to media representatives Sunday, Gilbert wasn't listed. Instead, Bill Emerson, vice chairman of Quicken Loans, was listed at the speaker during Wednesday's opening ceremonies for the tournament.

Emerson also spoke lost month during the Mackinac Policy Conference.

"He has a great passion for this event, and in particular what it means for the City of Detroit," Jay Farner, Quicken Loans CEO, said last month, shortly after Gilbert had a stroke. "I know that he'll be excited to watch it all take place in the next few weeks.

"Right now, we're just taking things day by day. I've expressed to the entire team at Quicken Loans that our mission is to just give him the time and space he needs to recover, and recuperate, and do those sorts of things."

Spokespersons for Gilbert and Quicken Loans either didn't respond to messages Sunday, or said they weren't sure if he would attend the tournament. 

Gilbert, 57, the billionaire Detroit booster, wasn't feeling well in late May, and asked a friend to take him to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital. Quicken Loans representatives visited Gilbert in the hospital in the days after he suffered a stroke and painted a picture of Gilbert "improving by the hour."

Rocket Mortgage Classic preparations at Detroit Golf Club
Detroit Golf Club assistant superintendent Adam LaFrance, left, of St. Clair Shores, and TPC Sawgrass assistant superintendent Kevin Kouba, right, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, measure green speed to determine what maintenance, if any, is needed on the 18th green of the north course. This process is performed everyday before Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament play, Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Detroit Golf Club assistant superintendent Adam LaFrance, left, of St. Clair Shores, and TPC Sawgrass assistant superintendent Kevin Kouba, right, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, measure green speed to determine what maintenance, if any, is needed on the 18th green of the north course. This process is performed everyday before Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament play, Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Golf Channel lighting technicians Rasheen Crawley, left, and Tim Juengel set up studio lighting for the pre-game and post-game show studio near the putting green.
Golf Channel lighting technicians Rasheen Crawley, left, and Tim Juengel set up studio lighting for the pre-game and post-game show studio near the putting green.
A foursome and their caddies finish their round on the 18-hole of the South Course in front of the club house.
A foursome and their caddies finish their round on the 18-hole of the South Course in front of the club house.
Detroit Golf Club grounds crew member Keenan 'Coach K' Coleman, of Detroit, trims grass around fairway drains and yard markers on the 18th hole of the North Course where the tournament will be played.
Detroit Golf Club grounds crew member Keenan 'Coach K' Coleman, of Detroit, trims grass around fairway drains and yard markers on the 18th hole of the North Course where the tournament will be played.
Lois Rubio, of Dallas, TX, hangs a Rocket Mortgage wind-break banner near the media tent.
Lois Rubio, of Dallas, TX, hangs a Rocket Mortgage wind-break banner near the media tent.
Display Group employee Matthew Campbell, of Detroit, sets up chairs in the media center.
Display Group employee Matthew Campbell, of Detroit, sets up chairs in the media center.
This is a map of the tournament course.
This is a map of the tournament course.
Display Group employee Patrick Mihelich , of Warren, sets up chairs in the media center.
Display Group employee Patrick Mihelich , of Warren, sets up chairs in the media center.
A miniature model of The Spirit of Detroit is displayed in front of the Fan Shop in the concession area.
A miniature model of The Spirit of Detroit is displayed in front of the Fan Shop in the concession area.
SEP (Special Event Productions) field technician Jeffrey Addison, of Shelby, N.C., sets up devices on the 2nd green used to calibrate three cameras that track putting distances.
SEP (Special Event Productions) field technician Jeffrey Addison, of Shelby, N.C., sets up devices on the 2nd green used to calibrate three cameras that track putting distances.
A miniature Joe Louis fist is displayed between the front of the clubhouse and the 10th tee.
A miniature Joe Louis fist is displayed between the front of the clubhouse and the 10th tee.
PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, left, talks with fan Tom Keuten, right, of Bloomfield Hills, near the Optishot booth during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square in Detroit, Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019. Optishot is the official golf simulator for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, left, talks with fan Tom Keuten, right, of Bloomfield Hills, near the Optishot booth during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square in Detroit, Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019. Optishot is the official golf simulator for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, right, talks with fan Trevor Faust, center, who holds his daughter, Evelyn, 2, while son and brother, Ben, left, 4, stands behind his dad during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square, Sunday afternoon. Mom and wife, Jo Faust, background center, all of Grosse Pointe, watches from a far.
PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, right, talks with fan Trevor Faust, center, who holds his daughter, Evelyn, 2, while son and brother, Ben, left, 4, stands behind his dad during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square, Sunday afternoon. Mom and wife, Jo Faust, background center, all of Grosse Pointe, watches from a far.
    Gilbert was released from the hospital last week and entered an in-patient rehabilitation program, company officials said.

    Gilbert, who also owns the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, has been a big proponent of bringing major professional golf to the city limits of Detroit. His company, Quicken Loans, sponsored The National in suburban Washington, D.C., the last five years, but it was with the understanding that the PGA Tour would eventually come to Detroit.

    The PGA Tour followed through last spring, announcing Detroit would host a tournament. That event is Thursday through Sunday at Detroit Golf Club.

    "We have a great team at the family of companies," said Farner, talking to reporters last month, "and I know we'll do him proud as he's resting."

    Rocket Mortgage Classic

    When: Thursday-Sunday 

    Where: Detroit Golf Club

    TV: Thursday and Friday – 3-6 p.m., Golf Channel. Saturday and Sunday – 1-2:45 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS.

    Purse: $7.3 million

    Tickets: RocketMortgageClassic.com

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

    Dan Gilbert through the years
    Dan Gilbert
    Dan Gilbert
    Dan Gilbert, chairman and founder of Rock Ventures and Quicken Loans Inc., is interviewed by Betty Liu, a news anchor for Bloomberg Television, during the North American International Auto Show, at Cobo Hall, in Detroit, January 8, 2017.
    Dan Gilbert, chairman and founder of Rock Ventures and Quicken Loans Inc., is interviewed by Betty Liu, a news anchor for Bloomberg Television, during the North American International Auto Show, at Cobo Hall, in Detroit, January 8, 2017.
    Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Quicken Loans, addresses his employees during a press conference at the Compuware building, August 16, 2010.
    Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Quicken Loans, addresses his employees during a press conference at the Compuware building, August 16, 2010.
    Dan Gilbert, chairman and founder of Quicken Loans Inc., left, and Fred Kent, President of the Project for Public Spaces, talk about proposed improvements to downtown Detroit, including this mock-up of the intersection of Woodward and Jefferson, at the City Theatre in Detroit, March 28, 2013.
    Dan Gilbert, chairman and founder of Quicken Loans Inc., left, and Fred Kent, President of the Project for Public Spaces, talk about proposed improvements to downtown Detroit, including this mock-up of the intersection of Woodward and Jefferson, at the City Theatre in Detroit, March 28, 2013.
    Dan Gilbert, left, and Roger Penske chat on the main floor during the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Hall in Detroit January 12, 2015.
    Dan Gilbert, left, and Roger Penske chat on the main floor during the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Hall in Detroit January 12, 2015.
    Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert stands to watch his team during a game between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first round of the NBA playoffs at Quicken Loan Arena, in Cleveland, Ohio. April,20, 2016.
    Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert stands to watch his team during a game between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first round of the NBA playoffs at Quicken Loan Arena, in Cleveland, Ohio. April,20, 2016.
    (From left) Ivanka Trump, White House, Assistant to the President, Marillyn Hewson, Chairwoman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lockheed Martin, and Dan Gilbert, Chairman, Quicken Loans take part a panel discussion involving the Internet Association's announcement of a private sector commitment dedicated to K-12 computer science programs, at Detroit Design 136, in Detroit, September 26, 2017.
    (From left) Ivanka Trump, White House, Assistant to the President, Marillyn Hewson, Chairwoman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lockheed Martin, and Dan Gilbert, Chairman, Quicken Loans take part a panel discussion involving the Internet Association's announcement of a private sector commitment dedicated to K-12 computer science programs, at Detroit Design 136, in Detroit, September 26, 2017.
    Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Quicken Loans, addresses his employees during a press conference on the first day of Quicken Loan's new downtown headquarters in four floors of the Compuware building. August 16, 2010.
    Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Quicken Loans, addresses his employees during a press conference on the first day of Quicken Loan's new downtown headquarters in four floors of the Compuware building. August 16, 2010.
    Dan Gilbert
    Dan Gilbert
    Dennis Archer Jr., CEO of Ignition Media Group, speaks with Quicken Loans founder and chairman Dan Gilbert at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Detroit Policy Conference.
    Dennis Archer Jr., CEO of Ignition Media Group, speaks with Quicken Loans founder and chairman Dan Gilbert at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Detroit Policy Conference.
    Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Quicken Loans, said the Forbes Under 30 summit is a three-year commitment. It will take place in October 2019, 2020 and 2021.
    Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Quicken Loans, said the Forbes Under 30 summit is a three-year commitment. It will take place in October 2019, 2020 and 2021.
    After the exterior lights are turned on, Dan Gilbert, second from right, shakes hands with Bedrock chairman Jim Ketai with Shinola founder Tom Kartsotis, second from left.
    After the exterior lights are turned on, Dan Gilbert, second from right, shakes hands with Bedrock chairman Jim Ketai with Shinola founder Tom Kartsotis, second from left.
    Bedrock Chairman Dan Gilbert, second from right, shakes hands with, left to right, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Michigan Governor Rick Snyder after he speaks.
    Bedrock Chairman Dan Gilbert, second from right, shakes hands with, left to right, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Michigan Governor Rick Snyder after he speaks.
    Dan Gilbert, left, and Christopher Ilitch share a laugh at a Detroit forum in May.
    Dan Gilbert, left, and Christopher Ilitch share a laugh at a Detroit forum in May.
    Quicken Loans Inc. founder Dan Gilbert, left, is interviewed
    Quicken Loans Inc. founder Dan Gilbert, left, is interviewed by James Chapman, Director of Entrepreneurship for the Quicken Loans Community Investment Fund during Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day at the Detroit Music Hall, in Detroit, June 22, 2018. Seven winning companies will receive a total of $1.2 million in funding from Quicken Loans.
    In this May 21, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers
    In this May 21, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert congratulates his son, Nick Gilbert, after the team won the NBA basketball draft lottery in New York. Nick Gilbert will undergo major brain surgery this week. A team spokesman said the 21-year-old Michigan State student will have the operation in Detroit.
    121417-tm-Hudsons Groundbreaking431
    "Today, downtown Detroit is officially going vertical" said Dan Gilbert, Bedrock founder and chairman at the groundbreaking for the new Hudson's site building.
    Buy Photo
    In the gutted first floor of 1400 Woodward, Bedrock
    In the gutted first
    Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert, right, Steve Rosenthal,
    Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert, right, Steve Rosenthal, president of Rock Companies, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan sign Pewabic pottery. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
    Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, hoists the Larry
    Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy with owner Dan Gilbert, right, after defeating the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA title in Oakland, California. BECK DIEFENBACH, AFP/Getty Images
    Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert tosses glass
    Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert tosses glass beads into the crowd during a parade celebrating the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA Championship in downtown Cleveland Wednesday, June 22, 2016. Gene J. Puskar, AP
    Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert stands to watch his team
    Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert stands to watch his team in the fourth quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr, Detroit News
    Dan Gilbert sits behind the star of his franchise,
    Dan Gilbert sits behind the star of his franchise, LeBron James, during a game in December. Mark Duncan, AP
    Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert takes a youngster for a
    Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert takes a youngster for a ride after winning the Eastern Conference. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
