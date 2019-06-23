CLOSE

Tony Paul and Matt Charboneau preview the Rocket Mortgage Classic with executive director Jason Langwell The Detroit News

Detroit — Name a big name in golf. Please. Go ahead. 

Ben Hogan. Tiger Woods. Arnold Palmer. Jack Nicklaus. Gary Player. They've all won a golf tournament Michigan, whether it be a major, a regular PGA or senior-tour stop, or an amateur event.

This week, one of the 156 entries into the PGA Tour's inaugural tournament in Detroit, the Rocket Mortgage Classic, will add his name to the esteemed list.

"It's so huge, because of this state's and the Metro Detroit area's golf roots, that extend all the way back to the 19th century," said Lynn Henning, a recently retired Detroit News sportswriter who was editor of PGA Magazine from 1989-94 and a senior writer and editor of Golfweek from 1996-98.

"To see that reclaimed and to see the appetite, the hunger for big-name pro golf in Michigan is not only refreshing, but it's deserved."

The PGA Tour returns to Michigan this week, in one of two inaugural tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule this year — the 3M Classic in suburban Minneapolis, set for next week, is the other  — and it created a heck of a recruiting tug-of-war.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic runs Thursday through Sunday, the first-ever PGA Tour event in the city limits of Detroit.

It's the first PGA Tour tournament in Michigan since the old Buick Open, a fan-friendly staple in Flint suburb Grand Blanc, folded in 2009, after Woods won for the third time.

"It's huge," said Jack Berry, a longtime golf writer in Michigan who worked for both the Detroit Free Press and, later, The News. "It's almost like it (golf in Michigan) died." 

In the United States, only Florida and California have more golf courses than Michigan. That's one reason many golf fans were discouraged when Michigan lost the Buick Open —  a staple on the PGA Tour schedule for more than 50 years — due to the poor state of the auto industry 10 years ago.

Rocket Mortgage Classic preparations at Detroit Golf Club
Detroit Golf Club assistant superintendent Adam LaFrance, left, of St. Clair Shores, and TPC Sawgrass assistant superintendent Kevin Kouba, right, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, measure green speed to determine what maintenance, if any, is needed on the 18th green of the north course. This process is performed everyday before Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament play, Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Detroit Golf Club assistant superintendent Adam LaFrance, left, of St. Clair Shores, and TPC Sawgrass assistant superintendent Kevin Kouba, right, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, measure green speed to determine what maintenance, if any, is needed on the 18th green of the north course. This process is performed everyday before Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament play, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Golf Channel lighting technicians Rasheen Crawley, left, and Tim Juengel set up studio lighting for the pre-game and post-game show studio near the putting green.
Golf Channel lighting technicians Rasheen Crawley, left, and Tim Juengel set up studio lighting for the pre-game and post-game show studio near the putting green. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A foursome and their caddies finish their round on the 18-hole of the South Course in front of the club house.
A foursome and their caddies finish their round on the 18-hole of the South Course in front of the club house. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Detroit Golf Club grounds crew member Keenan 'Coach K' Coleman, of Detroit, trims grass around fairway drains and yard markers on the 18th hole of the North Course where the tournament will be played.
Detroit Golf Club grounds crew member Keenan 'Coach K' Coleman, of Detroit, trims grass around fairway drains and yard markers on the 18th hole of the North Course where the tournament will be played. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Lois Rubio, of Dallas, TX, hangs a Rocket Mortgage wind-break banner near the media tent.
Lois Rubio, of Dallas, TX, hangs a Rocket Mortgage wind-break banner near the media tent. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Display Group employee Matthew Campbell, of Detroit, sets up chairs in the media center.
Display Group employee Matthew Campbell, of Detroit, sets up chairs in the media center. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is a map of the tournament course.
This is a map of the tournament course. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Display Group employee Patrick Mihelich , of Warren, sets up chairs in the media center.
Display Group employee Patrick Mihelich , of Warren, sets up chairs in the media center. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A miniature model of The Spirit of Detroit is displayed in front of the Fan Shop in the concession area.
A miniature model of The Spirit of Detroit is displayed in front of the Fan Shop in the concession area. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
SEP (Special Event Productions) field technician Jeffrey Addison, of Shelby, N.C., sets up devices on the 2nd green used to calibrate three cameras that track putting distances.
SEP (Special Event Productions) field technician Jeffrey Addison, of Shelby, N.C., sets up devices on the 2nd green used to calibrate three cameras that track putting distances. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A miniature Joe Louis fist is displayed between the front of the clubhouse and the 10th tee.
A miniature Joe Louis fist is displayed between the front of the clubhouse and the 10th tee. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, left, talks with fan Tom Keuten, right, of Bloomfield Hills, near the Optishot booth during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square in Detroit, Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019. Optishot is the official golf simulator for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, left, talks with fan Tom Keuten, right, of Bloomfield Hills, near the Optishot booth during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square in Detroit, Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019. Optishot is the official golf simulator for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, right, talks with fan Trevor Faust, center, who holds his daughter, Evelyn, 2, while son and brother, Ben, left, 4, stands behind his dad during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square, Sunday afternoon. Mom and wife, Jo Faust, background center, all of Grosse Pointe, watches from a far.
PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, right, talks with fan Trevor Faust, center, who holds his daughter, Evelyn, 2, while son and brother, Ben, left, 4, stands behind his dad during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square, Sunday afternoon. Mom and wife, Jo Faust, background center, all of Grosse Pointe, watches from a far. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Since then, the LPGA Tour has returned, first with tournaments in Grand Rapids in Ann Arbor, and then with a new tournament in Midland this July. The Champions Tour, for the 50-and-older crowd, returned last fall, to the same course in Grand Blanc, Warwick Hills, where the PGA Tour used to make birdie after birdie after birdie.

    And now, it's the PGA Tour's turn to add to the fun.

    "Yeah, it's great fun, it's great excitement," said Vartan Kupelian, a longtime Detroit News golf writer who now writes for PGATour.com.

    "They've got a pretty good field, with D.J. (Dustin Johnson), (U.S. Open champion Gary) Woodland, you've got a lot of name players, a lot of players the fans will be able to identify with and recognize.

    "You won't be walking around the fairways going, 'Who's that guy?'"

    Henning, Berry and Kupelian covered hundreds of golf tournaments in Michigan, big and small.

    But they were mostly big, like Nicklaus' win at the Senior U.S. Open at Oakland Hills Country Club in 1991.

    Nicklaus beat Chi Chi Rodriguez in a playoff.

    "Chi Chi was the perfect foil, who said things like, 'I'm a little mouse and he's a big bear, what chance do I have?'" said Kupelian, who figures he's covered 168 major championships, across all tours. "Any time Jack wins, it's historic."

    Then there was Player, the third member of the "Big Three," along with Nicklaus and Palmer. The South African won the 1972 PGA Championship at Oakland Hills.

    Player won by two strokes over Tommy Aaron and Jim Jamieson.

    "At the 1972 PGA, Player hit this 9-iron over the willow on 16 to 4 feet," Henning said. "It was an incredible shot. It was, for me, the best of the major moments we've had here, and we've had a few."

    Most legendary, at least according to the text books, was Hogan's triumph at the 1951 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills, the "monster" Hogan boasted he "brought to its knees." But Nicklaus won here in back-to-back years, the Senior Players in Dearborn in 1990, prior to the Senior U.S. Open in 1991. Palmer, too, won big tournaments in Michigan, among them the 1961 Western Open at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, where today the LPGA plays the Meijer Classic, and the 1980 U.S. Senior Open.

    Woods won the Buick Open three times, including the finale in 2009.

    Oh, and there have been Ryder Cups, most notably Team Europe's thrashing of Team USA at Oakland Hills in 2004 — when U.S. captain Hal Sutton thought it was a good idea to team up then-mortal enemies Woods and Phil Mickelson. It didn't go well.

    "One guy goes way to the left, and the other guy goes way to the right," said Berry, the 2007 recipient of the PGA Lifetime Achievement Award.

    "And they hardly ever met again."

    This week, Michigan and the PGA Tour do, indeed, meet again.

    PGA Tour's Michigan history

    MAJORS

    U.S. Open

    1924: Cyril Walker, at Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Township

    1937: Ralph Guldahl, at Oakland Hills

    1951: Ben Hogan, at Oakland Hills

    1961: Gene Littler, at Oakland Hills

    1985: Andy North, at Oakland Hills

    1996: Steve Jones, at Oakland Hills

    PGA Championship

    1947: Jim Ferrier, at Plum Hollow Country Club, Southfield

    1953: Walter Burkemo, at Birmingham Country Club

    1972: Gary Player, at Oakland Hills

    1979: David Graham, at Oakland Hills

    2008: Padraig Harrington, at Oakland Hills

    Ryder Cup

    2004: Europe d. USA, at Oakland Hills

    REGULAR-SEASON EVENTS

    Buick Open

    1958: Billy Casper, at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc

    1959: Art Wall Jr., at Warwick Hills

    1960: Mike Souchak, at Warwick Hills

    1961: Jack Burke Jr., at Warwick Hills

    1962: Bill Collins, at Warwick Hills

    1963: Julius Boros, at Warwick Hills

    1964: Tony Lema, at Warwick Hills

    1965: Tony Lema, at Warwick Hills

    1966: Phil Rodgers, at Warwick Hills

    1967: Julius Boros, at Warwick Hills

    1968: Tom Weiskopf, at Warwick Hills

    1969: Dave Hill, at Warwick Hills

    1977: Bobby Cole, at Flint Elks Club

    1978: Jack Newton, at Warwick Hills

    1979: John Fought, at Warwick Hills

    1980: Peter Jacobsen, at Warwick Hills

    1981: Hale Irwin, at Warwick Hills

    1982: Lanny Wadkins, at Warwick Hills

    1983: Wayne Levi, at Warwick Hills

    1984: Denis Watson, at Warwick Hills

    1985: Ken Green, at Warwick Hills

    1986: Ben Crenshaw, at Warwick Hills

    1987: Robert Wrenn, at Warwick Hills

    1988: Scott Verplank, at Warwick Hills

    1989: Leonard Thompson, at Warwick Hills

    1990: Chip Beck, at Warwick Hills

    1991: Brad Faxon, at Warwick Hills

    1992: Dan Forsman, at Warwick Hills

    1993: Larry Mize, at Warwick Hills

    1994: Fred Couples, at Warwick Hills

    1995: Woody Austin, at Warwick Hills

    1996: Justin Leonard, at Warwick Hills

    1997: Vijay Singh, at Warwick Hills

    1998: Billy Mayfair, at Warwick Hills

    1999: Tom Pernice Jr., at Warwick Hills

    2000: Rocco Mediate, at Warwick Hills

    2001: Kenny Perry, at Warwick Hills 

    2002: Tiger Woods, at Warwick Hills

    2003: Jim Furyk, at Warwick Hills

    2004: Vijay Singh, at Warwick Hills

    2005: Vijay Singh, at Warwick Hills

    2006: Tiger Woods, at Warwick Hills

    2007: Brian Bateman, at Warwick Hills

    2008: Kenny Perry, at Warwick Hills

    2009: Tiger Woods, at Warwick Hills

    Michigan Golf Classic

    1969: Larry Ziegler, at Shenandoah Golf & Country Club, Walled Lake

    Western Open

    1904: Willie Anderson, at Kent Country Club, Grand Rapids

    1911: Robert Simpson, at Kent Country Club

    1922: Mike Brady, at Oakland Hills Country Club

    1930: Gene Sarazen, at Indianwood Golf & Country Club

    1957: Doug Ford, at Plum Hollow Country Club

    1958: Doug Sanders, at Red Run Golf Club, Royal Oak

    1960: Stan Leonard, at Western Golf & Country Club, Redford

    1961: Arnold Palmer, at Blythefield Country Club, Belmont

    Motor City Open

    1948: Ben Hogan, at Meadowbrook Country Club, Northville

    1949: Cary Middlecoff and Lloyd Mangrum (co-winners), at Meadowbrook Country Club

    1950: Lloyd Mangrum, at Red Run Golf Club

    1952: Cary Middlecoff, at Red Run Golf Club

    1954: Cary Middlecoff, at Meadowbrook Country Club

    1956: Bob Rosburg, at Western Golf & Country Club, Redford

    1959: Mike Souchak, at Meadowbrook Country Club

    1962: Bruce Crampton, at Knollwood Country Club, West Bloomfield

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

