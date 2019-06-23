Hannah Green kisses the trophy after winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday. (Photo: Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press)

Chaska, Minn. — Hannah Green held her nerve and saved par from the bunker with a 5-foot putt on the final hole to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday for her first major championship, and the first by an Australian in 13 years.

Green closed with an even-par 72 at Hazeltine for a one-shot victory over defending champion Sung Hyun Park, whose 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole gave her a 68 and put the pressure on the 22-year-old Australian.

Green pulled a 6-iron into the bunker, blasted out to 5 feet and made the biggest putt of her life.

Among those to celebrate with her was Australia’s most prolific major champion, Karrie Webb, which was meaningful in many ways. Webb was the last Aussie to win an LPGA Tour major in 2006 at the Kraft Nabisco. She also supports junior girls in Australia, bringing two scholarship winners to America each year.

Green was one of those recipients four years ago.

Now she’s a major champion.

“I’m speechless,” she said through the tears. “I was really nervous playing the last five holes.”

She finished at 9-under 279 and won $577,500.

In only her second full year on the LPGA Tour, Green became the first wire-to-wire winner of this major since Yani Tseng in 2011. She also is the third player in the last five majors to make it her first LPGA Tour victory.

It was hard work, even though she never surrendered the lead on a cloudy day at Hazeltine with some light drops of rain at the end.

Green rolled in a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 seventh for a four-shot lead. With the group ahead still waiting to tee off, a 7-year-old girl handed her a blue sheet of paper – a poem she wrote to Green, who had given her a golf ball at the ANA Inspiration this year. Green read the poem and hugged the girl, Lily Kostner, and drilled another tee shot to birdie range.

But as she approached the turn, the nerves began to kick in.

She hit a poor lag putt from 45 feet on the ninth that led to a three-putt bogey. She missed an 8-foot birdie attempt at the 10th, a 5-foot par putt on the 11th and she came up woefully short on a standard chip from the collar of the rough short of the 12th. That was her third bogey in four holes, dropping her to 8 under.

Just like that, her lead was down to one shot, and suddenly a half-dozen players had a chance.

Mel Reid closed with a 66 and posted at 6-under 282.

Nelly Korda was within one shot until a soft bogey on the par-5 15th. Park birdied that hole to get to 7 under, and Green couldn’t afford any mistakes. It looked as if she had it wrapped up when she made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 16th, the signature hole at Hazeltine, followed by a par on the 17th.

Park wasn’t finished, however, and she hit her tee shot so hard on the 18th that it went through the corner of the rough into the fairway, setting up a tidy approach to the back pin position and one last birdie.

Green answered her final challenge with the bunker save, and the celebration was on.

“I really didn’t want to play that hole again,” Green said.

The two Karrie Webb Scholarship winners, draped in Australian flags, were on the green spraying Green with water bottles, along with a representative of Golf Australia and Green’s boyfriend, Jarryd Fenton, who plays on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

“I always wanted to win in front of an Aussie crowd,” Green said. “That’s what it was like today. I’m over the moon.”

Korda (71) and Reid tied for third, while Lizette Salas (72) and Danielle Kang (70) were four shots behind.

The surprise was Ariya Jutanugarn, who started the final round one shot behind on a course that measured nearly 6,800 yards, perfect for her power. Jutanugarn, a two-time major champion, failed to make a birdie and closed with a 77.

Green becomes the 11th player to win the last 11 majors on the LPGA Tour, a sign of growing parity.

PGA

At Cromwell, Conn., Chez Reavie won the Travelers Championship for his second PGA Tour victory and first in 11 years, closing with a 1-under 69 for a four-stroke victory over Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher.

The 37-year-old Reavie, also the 2008 Canadian Open winner, finished at 17-under 263 at TPC River Highlands a week after tying for third in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Reavie took a six-stroke lead into the round after a shooting a 63 on Saturday. But Bradley chipped away and got within a stroke on the par-4 15th when he made a 7 1/2-foot birdie putt after Reavie missed an 11-footer.

Reavie put the tournament away on the par-4 17th, making a 14-foot birdie putt, while Bradley three-putted for a double bogey. Bradley and Sucher each shot 67, with Sucher playing the back nine in 5-under 30.

Champions

Jerry Kelly won his hometown PGA Tour Champions event in Madison, Wis., beating Retief Goosen with a birdie on the third hole of a playoff in the American Family Insurance Championship.

Kelly closed with a 6-under 66 at rainy University Ridge to match Goosen and tournament host and fellow Madison player Steve Stricker at 15-under 201. Goosen also had a 66, and Stricker shot 67.

Stricker was eliminated with a bogey on the first extra hole. He missed a short birdie putt on the par-4 18th in regulation.

Kelly won on the par-4 15th after the playoff opened with two trips down the 18th. Kelly has four victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

Europe

Andrea Pavan defeated Matthew Fitzpatrick in a playoff to win the BMW International Open in Munich.

The Italian carded a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the final round to finish 15-under 273 overall, as did Fitzpatrick (69) after a bogey on the 17th hole. The English player birdied the final hole to force the playoff.

Both players had par on the first playoff hole on the 18th but Pavan, who entered the final round four shots off the lead, sealed his second European Tour title with a birdie second time around.

Matthias Schwab of Austria was leading by two shots with seven holes to play but finished with a share of third place after bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15.