Detroit — Tee times have been announced for the Rocket Mortgage Classic pro-am, set for Wednesday at Detroit Golf Club.
Also, the list of celebrities taking part was released, though their tee times or playing partners weren't announced. They will be determined at Tuesday's pairings party.
Among the celebrities participating: Musician and Metro Detroit native Kid Rock, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo, Lions Hall-of-Fame running back Barry Sanders, Steelers Super Bowl-winning running back and Detroit native Jerome Bettis, Red Wings Justin Abdelkader, Danny DeKeyser and Jimmy Howard, Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Red Wings broadcaster Mickey Redmond.
It'll be interesting to see what Kid Rock wears. He was known to wear overalls, beer in tow, when playing in the old Buick Open pro-ams.
Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, laughed when asked if he was given a dress code. Then he said, no, he has not.
Tickets remain available for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at RocketMortgageClassic.com. Saturday and Sunday grounds passes are sold out.
Here are the PGA Tour player tee times for Wednesday:
Starting on hole No. 1
6:50, Dustin Johnson
7, Bubba Watson
7:10, Mike Weir
7:20, Rickie Fowler
7:30, Andrew Landry
7:40, Hunter Mahan
7:50, Ryan Armour
8, Si Woo Kim
8:10, Brian Harman
8:20, Luke List
8:30, Byeong Hun An
8:40, Patton Kizzire
8:50, Patrick Reed
9:15, Scott Stallings
9:27, Satoshi Kodaira
9:40, Anirban Lahiri
9:52, Brandon Harkins
10:05, Alex Cejka
10:17, Martin Laird
10:30, Scott Brown
10:42, Bud Cauley
10:55, Ryan Blaum
11:07, J.T. Poston
11:20, Tyler Duncan
11:32, Trey Mullinax
11:45, Russell Henley
12:40, Ernie Els
12:50, Kyle Stanley
1, Brian Gay
1:10, Matthew Wolff
1:20, J.J. Spaun
1:30, Ted Potter Jr.
1:40, Ryan Moore
1:50, Stewart Cink
2, Justin Suh
2:10, Kevin Streelman
2:20, Charley Hoffman
2:30, J.B. Holmes
2:40, Kevin Tway
3:10, Ollie Schniederjans
3:22, Rory Sabbatini
3:35, Corey Conners
3:47, Michael Thompson
4, Shawn Stefani
4:12, Sungjae Im
4:25, Cameron Champ
4:37, Sam Burns
4:50, Max Homa
5:02, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
5:15, Peter Malnati
5:27, Matt Jones
5:40, Carlos Ortiz
Starting on hole No. 10
6:50, Billy Horschel
7, Cameron Smith
7:10, Gary Woodland
7:20, Wyndham Clark
7:30, Austin Cook
7:40, Beau Hossler
7:50, Charles Howell III
8, Brendan Steele
8:10, Jason Kokrak
8:20, Kevin Kisner
8:30, Chesson Hadley
8:40, Chez Reavie
8:50, Hideki Matsuyama
9:15, Tom Hoge
9:27, Joey Garber
9:40, Luke Donald
9:52, Rickie Fowler
10:05, Harold Varner III
10:17, Richy Werenski
10:30, Sam Saunders
10:42, Nick Taylor
10:55, Vaughn Taylor
11:07, Seamus Power
11:20, Sung Kang
11:32, Sam Ryder
11:45, Danny Lee
12:40, Aaron Wise
12:50, Brandt Snedeker
1, Roger Sloan
1:10, Brice Garnett
1:20, Peter Uihlein
1:30, Keith Mitchell
1:40, Whee Kim
1:50, Nick Watney
2, Jimmy Walker
2:10, Bronson Burgoon
2:20, Michael Kim
2:30, Brian Stuard
2:40, Kelly Kraft
3:10, Curtis Luck
3:22, Jason Dufner
3:35, Harris English
3:47, Viktor Hovland
4, Nicholas Lindheim
4:12, Denny McCarthy
4:25, Adam Long
4:37, Adam Schenk
4:50, Zach Bauchou
5:02, Mackenzie Hughes
5:15, Jonas Blixt
5:27, Martin Trainer
5:40, Chris Stroud
