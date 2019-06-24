Rocket Mortgage Classic preparations at Detroit Golf Club
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Golf Club assistant superintendent Adam LaFrance, left, of St. Clair Shores, and TPC Sawgrass assistant superintendent Kevin Kouba, right, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, measure green speed to determine what maintenance, if any, is needed on the 18th green of the north course. This process is performed everyday before Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament play, Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Buy Photo
Detroit Golf Club assistant superintendent Adam LaFrance, left, of St. Clair Shores, and TPC Sawgrass assistant superintendent Kevin Kouba, right, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, measure green speed to determine what maintenance, if any, is needed on the 18th green of the north course. This process is performed everyday before Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament play, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Golf Channel lighting technicians Rasheen Crawley, left, and Tim Juengel set up studio lighting for the pre-game and post-game show studio near the putting green.
Buy Photo
Golf Channel lighting technicians Rasheen Crawley, left, and Tim Juengel set up studio lighting for the pre-game and post-game show studio near the putting green. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A foursome and their caddies finish their round on the 18-hole of the South Course in front of the club house.
Buy Photo
A foursome and their caddies finish their round on the 18-hole of the South Course in front of the club house. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit Golf Club grounds crew member Keenan 'Coach K' Coleman, of Detroit, trims grass around fairway drains and yard markers on the 18th hole of the North Course where the tournament will be played.
Buy Photo
Detroit Golf Club grounds crew member Keenan 'Coach K' Coleman, of Detroit, trims grass around fairway drains and yard markers on the 18th hole of the North Course where the tournament will be played. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lois Rubio, of Dallas, TX, hangs a Rocket Mortgage wind-break banner near the media tent.
Buy Photo
Lois Rubio, of Dallas, TX, hangs a Rocket Mortgage wind-break banner near the media tent. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Display Group employee Matthew Campbell, of Detroit, sets up chairs in the media center.
Buy Photo
Display Group employee Matthew Campbell, of Detroit, sets up chairs in the media center. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
This is a map of the tournament course.
Buy Photo
This is a map of the tournament course. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Display Group employee Patrick Mihelich , of Warren, sets up chairs in the media center.
Buy Photo
Display Group employee Patrick Mihelich , of Warren, sets up chairs in the media center. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A miniature model of The Spirit of Detroit is displayed in front of the Fan Shop in the concession area.
Buy Photo
A miniature model of The Spirit of Detroit is displayed in front of the Fan Shop in the concession area. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
SEP (Special Event Productions) field technician Jeffrey Addison, of Shelby, N.C., sets up devices on the 2nd green used to calibrate three cameras that track putting distances.
Buy Photo
SEP (Special Event Productions) field technician Jeffrey Addison, of Shelby, N.C., sets up devices on the 2nd green used to calibrate three cameras that track putting distances. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A miniature Joe Louis fist is displayed between the front of the clubhouse and the 10th tee.
Buy Photo
A miniature Joe Louis fist is displayed between the front of the clubhouse and the 10th tee. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, left, talks with fan Tom Keuten, right, of Bloomfield Hills, near the Optishot booth during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square in Detroit, Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019. Optishot is the official golf simulator for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Buy Photo
PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, left, talks with fan Tom Keuten, right, of Bloomfield Hills, near the Optishot booth during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square in Detroit, Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019. Optishot is the official golf simulator for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, right, talks with fan Trevor Faust, center, who holds his daughter, Evelyn, 2, while son and brother, Ben, left, 4, stands behind his dad during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square, Sunday afternoon. Mom and wife, Jo Faust, background center, all of Grosse Pointe, watches from a far.
Buy Photo
PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, right, talks with fan Trevor Faust, center, who holds his daughter, Evelyn, 2, while son and brother, Ben, left, 4, stands behind his dad during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square, Sunday afternoon. Mom and wife, Jo Faust, background center, all of Grosse Pointe, watches from a far. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Tee times have been announced for the Rocket Mortgage Classic pro-am, set for Wednesday at Detroit Golf Club.

    Also, the list of celebrities taking part was released, though their tee times or playing partners weren't announced. They will be determined at Tuesday's pairings party.

    Among the celebrities participating: Musician and Metro Detroit native Kid Rock, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo, Lions Hall-of-Fame running back Barry Sanders, Steelers Super Bowl-winning running back and Detroit native Jerome Bettis, Red Wings Justin Abdelkader, Danny DeKeyser and Jimmy Howard, Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Red Wings broadcaster Mickey Redmond.

    It'll be interesting to see what Kid Rock wears. He was known to wear overalls, beer in tow, when playing in the old Buick Open pro-ams.

    Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, laughed when asked if he was given a dress code. Then he said, no, he has not.

    More: Niyo: Jake Mendoza groomed for long run at Detroit Golf Club

    More: 'It's so huge': Big-time pro golf back in Michigan for first time in a decade

    Tickets remain available for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at RocketMortgageClassic.com. Saturday and Sunday grounds passes are sold out.

    Here are the PGA Tour player tee times for Wednesday:

    Starting on hole No. 1

    6:50, Dustin Johnson

    7, Bubba Watson

    7:10, Mike Weir

    7:20, Rickie Fowler

    7:30, Andrew Landry

    7:40, Hunter Mahan

    7:50, Ryan Armour

    8, Si Woo Kim

    8:10, Brian Harman

    8:20, Luke List

    8:30, Byeong Hun An

    8:40, Patton Kizzire

    8:50, Patrick Reed

    9:15, Scott Stallings

    9:27, Satoshi Kodaira

    9:40, Anirban Lahiri

    9:52, Brandon Harkins

    10:05, Alex Cejka

    10:17, Martin Laird

    10:30, Scott Brown

    10:42, Bud Cauley

    10:55, Ryan Blaum

    11:07, J.T. Poston

    11:20, Tyler Duncan

    11:32, Trey Mullinax

    11:45, Russell Henley

    12:40, Ernie Els

    12:50, Kyle Stanley

    1, Brian Gay

    1:10, Matthew Wolff

    1:20, J.J. Spaun

    1:30, Ted Potter Jr.

    1:40, Ryan Moore

    1:50, Stewart Cink

    2, Justin Suh

    2:10, Kevin Streelman

    2:20, Charley Hoffman

    2:30, J.B. Holmes

    2:40, Kevin Tway

    3:10, Ollie Schniederjans

    3:22, Rory Sabbatini

    3:35, Corey Conners

    3:47, Michael Thompson

    4, Shawn Stefani

    4:12, Sungjae Im

    4:25, Cameron Champ

    4:37, Sam Burns

    4:50, Max Homa

    5:02, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

    5:15, Peter Malnati

    5:27, Matt Jones

    5:40, Carlos Ortiz

    Starting on hole No. 10

    6:50, Billy Horschel

    7, Cameron Smith

    7:10, Gary Woodland

    7:20, Wyndham Clark

    7:30, Austin Cook

    7:40, Beau Hossler

    7:50, Charles Howell III

    8, Brendan Steele

    8:10, Jason Kokrak

    8:20, Kevin Kisner

    8:30, Chesson Hadley

    8:40, Chez Reavie

    8:50, Hideki Matsuyama

    9:15, Tom Hoge

    9:27, Joey Garber

    9:40, Luke Donald

    9:52, Rickie Fowler

    10:05, Harold Varner III

    10:17, Richy Werenski

    10:30, Sam Saunders

    10:42, Nick Taylor

    10:55, Vaughn Taylor

    11:07, Seamus Power

    11:20, Sung Kang

    11:32, Sam Ryder

    11:45, Danny Lee

    12:40, Aaron Wise

    12:50, Brandt Snedeker

    1, Roger Sloan

    1:10, Brice Garnett

    1:20, Peter Uihlein

    1:30, Keith Mitchell

    1:40, Whee Kim

    1:50, Nick Watney

    2, Jimmy Walker

    2:10, Bronson Burgoon

    2:20, Michael Kim

    2:30, Brian Stuard

    2:40, Kelly Kraft

    3:10, Curtis Luck

    3:22, Jason Dufner

    3:35, Harris English

    3:47, Viktor Hovland

    4, Nicholas Lindheim

    4:12, Denny McCarthy

    4:25, Adam Long

    4:37, Adam Schenk

    4:50, Zach Bauchou

    5:02, Mackenzie Hughes

    5:15, Jonas Blixt

    5:27, Martin Trainer

    5:40, Chris Stroud

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE