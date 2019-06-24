Detroit — Tee times have been announced for the Rocket Mortgage Classic pro-am, set for Wednesday at Detroit Golf Club.

Also, the list of celebrities taking part was released, though their tee times or playing partners weren't announced. They will be determined at Tuesday's pairings party.

Buy Photo Barry Sanders (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Among the celebrities participating: Musician and Metro Detroit native Kid Rock, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo, Lions Hall-of-Fame running back Barry Sanders, Steelers Super Bowl-winning running back and Detroit native Jerome Bettis, Red Wings Justin Abdelkader, Danny DeKeyser and Jimmy Howard, Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Red Wings broadcaster Mickey Redmond.

It'll be interesting to see what Kid Rock wears. He was known to wear overalls, beer in tow, when playing in the old Buick Open pro-ams.

Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, laughed when asked if he was given a dress code. Then he said, no, he has not.

More: Niyo: Jake Mendoza groomed for long run at Detroit Golf Club

More: 'It's so huge': Big-time pro golf back in Michigan for first time in a decade

Tickets remain available for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at RocketMortgageClassic.com. Saturday and Sunday grounds passes are sold out.

Here are the PGA Tour player tee times for Wednesday:

Starting on hole No. 1

6:50, Dustin Johnson

7, Bubba Watson

7:10, Mike Weir

7:20, Rickie Fowler

7:30, Andrew Landry

7:40, Hunter Mahan

7:50, Ryan Armour

8, Si Woo Kim

8:10, Brian Harman

8:20, Luke List

8:30, Byeong Hun An

8:40, Patton Kizzire

8:50, Patrick Reed

9:15, Scott Stallings

9:27, Satoshi Kodaira

9:40, Anirban Lahiri

9:52, Brandon Harkins

10:05, Alex Cejka

10:17, Martin Laird

10:30, Scott Brown

10:42, Bud Cauley

10:55, Ryan Blaum

11:07, J.T. Poston

11:20, Tyler Duncan

11:32, Trey Mullinax

11:45, Russell Henley

12:40, Ernie Els

12:50, Kyle Stanley

1, Brian Gay

1:10, Matthew Wolff

1:20, J.J. Spaun

1:30, Ted Potter Jr.

1:40, Ryan Moore

1:50, Stewart Cink

2, Justin Suh

2:10, Kevin Streelman

2:20, Charley Hoffman

2:30, J.B. Holmes

2:40, Kevin Tway

3:10, Ollie Schniederjans

3:22, Rory Sabbatini

3:35, Corey Conners

3:47, Michael Thompson

4, Shawn Stefani

4:12, Sungjae Im

4:25, Cameron Champ

4:37, Sam Burns

4:50, Max Homa

5:02, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

5:15, Peter Malnati

5:27, Matt Jones

5:40, Carlos Ortiz

Starting on hole No. 10

6:50, Billy Horschel

7, Cameron Smith

7:10, Gary Woodland

7:20, Wyndham Clark

7:30, Austin Cook

7:40, Beau Hossler

7:50, Charles Howell III

8, Brendan Steele

8:10, Jason Kokrak

8:20, Kevin Kisner

8:30, Chesson Hadley

8:40, Chez Reavie

8:50, Hideki Matsuyama

9:15, Tom Hoge

9:27, Joey Garber

9:40, Luke Donald

9:52, Rickie Fowler

10:05, Harold Varner III

10:17, Richy Werenski

10:30, Sam Saunders

10:42, Nick Taylor

10:55, Vaughn Taylor

11:07, Seamus Power

11:20, Sung Kang

11:32, Sam Ryder

11:45, Danny Lee

12:40, Aaron Wise

12:50, Brandt Snedeker

1, Roger Sloan

1:10, Brice Garnett

1:20, Peter Uihlein

1:30, Keith Mitchell

1:40, Whee Kim

1:50, Nick Watney

2, Jimmy Walker

2:10, Bronson Burgoon

2:20, Michael Kim

2:30, Brian Stuard

2:40, Kelly Kraft

3:10, Curtis Luck

3:22, Jason Dufner

3:35, Harris English

3:47, Viktor Hovland

4, Nicholas Lindheim

4:12, Denny McCarthy

4:25, Adam Long

4:37, Adam Schenk

4:50, Zach Bauchou

5:02, Mackenzie Hughes

5:15, Jonas Blixt

5:27, Martin Trainer

5:40, Chris Stroud

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984