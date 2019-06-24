CLOSE

Petoskey's Joey Garber, in his rookie season on the PGA Tour, took a break from hitting balls on the range Monday to talk to The Detroit News. Tony Paul, The Detroit News

Detroit — Lots of the world's best professional golfers are intrigued by what they're seeing so far in Detroit, particularly the away-from-the-greens rolling out of the red carpet, if you will.

Many of them were heading to the fireworks show downtown Monday. There's a swanky event planned for the wives and spouses, there's perks for the caddies, trips to Tigers games are in the works.

That's all fine and dandy.

For Joey Garber, he's just thrilled to be home.

"Never," Garber said Monday, between swings on the driving range at Detroit Golf Club, when asked how often he gets back to Michigan.

"Once a year, for Christmas."

This week might as well be Christmas for Garber, the 27-year-old Petoskey native who is in his first full season on the PGA Tour — and, of course, is in this week's field at Detroit's inaugural PGA Tour event, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Garber got into town Saturday, after missing the cut at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, and played a practice round Sunday. 

It's not his first time playing DGC. He played in a couple of Horton Smith Invitationals when he was in high school, and he loves the look of this course.

"They're ecstatic," said Jason Langwell, executive director of the tournament, when asked about players' reactions to the setup.

"Joey Garber chased me down across the fairway. I thought something was wrong! He was like, 'This place is unbelievable.'"

Garber confirmed as much, saying it's a treat to play a course like Detroit Golf Club — the oldest course in the current PGA Tour rotation, at more than 100 years old. Most Tour courses are much newer, and much more tricked up.

Garber said what you see is what you get from Detroit Golf Club: tight fairways, tricky and fast greens — and it's all right there in front of you.

"It's gonna be a player favorite for just about everybody," said Garber, who stands out from a hundred yards away with his long, flowing hair. "It's an old-style golf course. You've gotta drive it in the fairway, you've gotta keep it below the hole.

"It's different for us, but a good different. It's a good country-club course and we're excited to play and make some birdies."

For what it's worth, Garber sees this week's winning score to be 22 under. He first said perhaps 25 under, but then stepped back a bit. That, after all, would be four rounds in the mid-60s, and that's not easy to do, no matter the course you're playing.

Here's the course layout for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Here's the course layout for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The eyes of the golf world will be on the Detroit Golf Club from June 25-30 for the PGA Tour's inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's a hole-by-hole look at the tournament setup, which includes 17 holes from the North Course and one from the South. (Hole descriptions courtesy of DGC.)
The eyes of the golf world will be on the Detroit Golf Club from June 25-30 for the PGA Tour's inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's a hole-by-hole look at the tournament setup, which includes 17 holes from the North Course and one from the South. (Hole descriptions courtesy of DGC.)
First hole (Par 4, 397 yards): Jeff Lesson tees off on No. 8 North, which will be the first hole of the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic.
First hole (Par 4, 397 yards): Jeff Lesson tees off on No. 8 North, which will be the first hole of the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Players who manage to avoid the two fairway bunkers that guard the left side of the fairway will be left with a wedge into the green for their second.
Players who manage to avoid the two fairway bunkers that guard the left side of the fairway will be left with a wedge into the green for their second.
Second hole (Par 4, 453 yards): A golfer tees off on No. 9 North. Accuracy off the tee is critical on the second hole, with out-of-bounds, bunkers and trees lining the fairway.
Second hole (Par 4, 453 yards): A golfer tees off on No. 9 North. Accuracy off the tee is critical on the second hole, with out-of-bounds, bunkers and trees lining the fairway.
Players will be left with a mid-to-short iron into the green depending on club selection off the tee, with many players opting to not hit driver.
Players will be left with a mid-to-short iron into the green depending on club selection off the tee, with many players opting to not hit driver.
Stefan Wanczyk putts on the No. 9 North green.
Stefan Wanczyk putts on the No. 9 North green.
Third hole (Par 4, 387 yards): Golfers chip onto the No. 1 South green. Players will need to avoid having too much spin on their approach shots into the green, which slopes dramatically from back to front.
Third hole (Par 4, 387 yards): Golfers chip onto the No. 1 South green. Players will need to avoid having too much spin on their approach shots into the green, which slopes dramatically from back to front.
Fourth hole (Par 5, 635 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 2 North. The longest hole on the course, the par-5 hole will test big hitters should they attempt to reach this green in two shots.
Fourth hole (Par 5, 635 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 2 North. The longest hole on the course, the par-5 hole will test big hitters should they attempt to reach this green in two shots.
Ryan Barath drives from the faraway on No. 2 North. Players who opt to lay-up will need to have an accurate approach shot to this contoured green should they wish to walk away with a birdie.
Ryan Barath drives from the faraway on No. 2 North. Players who opt to lay-up will need to have an accurate approach shot to this contoured green should they wish to walk away with a birdie.
A view from the green on No. 2 North.
A view from the green on No. 2 North.
Fifth hole (Par 3, 167 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 3 North. The tee shot on the uphill par 3 plays slightly longer than the yardage to a blind green.
Fifth hole (Par 3, 167 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 3 North. The tee shot on the uphill par 3 plays slightly longer than the yardage to a blind green.
Any back-hole location has the potential to produce difficult putting conditions with a spine running across the back area of the green.
Any back-hole location has the potential to produce difficult putting conditions with a spine running across the back area of the green.
Sixth hole (Par 4, 461 yards): Golfers hit from the fairway on No. 4 North. Accuracy off the tee on this hole will once again be at a premium.
Sixth hole (Par 4, 461 yards): Golfers hit from the fairway on No. 4 North. Accuracy off the tee on this hole will once again be at a premium.
Ryan Barath putts on No. 4 North. To have a clear approach to a two-tiered green, players will need to hit their tee shots down the left side of the fairway while avoiding the a fairway bunker.
Ryan Barath putts on No. 4 North. To have a clear approach to a two-tiered green, players will need to hit their tee shots down the left side of the fairway while avoiding the a fairway bunker.
Seventh hole (Par 5, 552 yards): Olajuwon Ajanaku drives from No. 5 North. Another tight driving hole, accuracy off the tee on the seventh hole is at a premium for players trying to reach this par 5 in two shots.
Seventh hole (Par 5, 552 yards): Olajuwon Ajanaku drives from No. 5 North. Another tight driving hole, accuracy off the tee on the seventh hole is at a premium for players trying to reach this par 5 in two shots.
Players who don't find the fairway will have to negotiate a challenging layup.
Players who don't find the fairway will have to negotiate a challenging layup.
Eighth hole (Par 4, 372 yards): Golfers drive from No. 6 North. The shortest par 4 on the course, club selection off the tee will be important as players look to avoid fairway bunkers and out of bounds.
Eighth hole (Par 4, 372 yards): Golfers drive from No. 6 North. The shortest par 4 on the course, club selection off the tee will be important as players look to avoid fairway bunkers and out of bounds.
Ninth hole (Par 3, 207 yards): Mark Falkner, a Detroit News assistant sports editor, tees off No. 7 North. This hole is a long, beautiful, and slightly downhill par 3 that plays about half a club shorter than the yardage.
Ninth hole (Par 3, 207 yards): Mark Falkner, a Detroit News assistant sports editor, tees off No. 7 North. This hole is a long, beautiful, and slightly downhill par 3 that plays about half a club shorter than the yardage.
With multiple tee complexes stretching the hole between 175 to 207 yards, players will be faced with a challenging tee shot into a difficult and undulating green closely guarded by out of bounds.
With multiple tee complexes stretching the hole between 175 to 207 yards, players will be faced with a challenging tee shot into a difficult and undulating green closely guarded by out of bounds.
10th hole (Par 4, 425 yards): Jeff Marcero drives off the No. 10 North tee. An opportunity to get off to a quick start on the back nine, a solid tee shot on the dogleg left 10th hole leaves players with a short iron approach to the green.
10th hole (Par 4, 425 yards): Jeff Marcero drives off the No. 10 North tee. An opportunity to get off to a quick start on the back nine, a solid tee shot on the dogleg left 10th hole leaves players with a short iron approach to the green.
Birdies should be plentiful on this hole.
Birdies should be plentiful on this hole.
Jeff Marcero celebrates a successful putt on 10th green.
Jeff Marcero celebrates a successful putt on 10th green.
11th hole (Par 3, 233 yards): The 11th hole is the longest par 3 at Detroit Golf Club and features a large tee complex that allows the hole to be played anywhere from 180 to 233 yards long.
11th hole (Par 3, 233 yards): The 11th hole is the longest par 3 at Detroit Golf Club and features a large tee complex that allows the hole to be played anywhere from 180 to 233 yards long.
Players will need to manage a green that looks deceptively simple from the tee, but closer inspection reveals a front-bowl, as well as several potential challenging hole locations.
Players will need to manage a green that looks deceptively simple from the tee, but closer inspection reveals a front-bowl, as well as several potential challenging hole locations.
12th hole (Par 4, 459 yards): Don Jozwiak chips from the rough on No. 12 North. Par is a great score on the long and difficult par-4 12th hole.
12th hole (Par 4, 459 yards): Don Jozwiak chips from the rough on No. 12 North. Par is a great score on the long and difficult par-4 12th hole.
Players managing to find the fairway will be left with a mid-iron into an elevated green, which features a false front causing any approach shot that comes-up short to roll off the green and down a steep slope.
Players managing to find the fairway will be left with a mid-iron into an elevated green, which features a false front causing any approach shot that comes-up short to roll off the green and down a steep slope.
13th hole (Par 4, 393 yards): Michael Dwyer hits from the fairway on No. 13 North. The dogleg par-4 13th hole requires a precise tee shot.
13th hole (Par 4, 393 yards): Michael Dwyer hits from the fairway on No. 13 North. The dogleg par-4 13th hole requires a precise tee shot.
Construction continues along the No
Construction continues along the No. 13 North fairway. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Many players will opt for a fairway wood or long iron off the tee to set up a short iron into the elevated green. Spectators should see lots of birdies on this hole.
Many players will opt for a fairway wood or long iron off the tee to set up a short iron into the elevated green. Spectators should see lots of birdies on this hole. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
14th hole (Par 5, 555 yards): A classic risk-reward par 5, this is the start of a three-hole stretch tournament organizers are calling "Area 3-1-3."
14th hole (Par 5, 555 yards): A classic risk-reward par 5, this is the start of a three-hole stretch tournament organizers are calling "Area 3-1-3." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The majority of players approaching this hole as a two-shot hole with long hitters only having a mid-to-long iron approach shot into this two-tiered green guarded by water in front.
The majority of players approaching this hole as a two-shot hole with long hitters only having a mid-to-long iron approach shot into this two-tiered green guarded by water in front. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Those who elect to lay up on their second will need to control the spin on their approach shots due to a false front on the left side of the green.
Those who elect to lay up on their second will need to control the spin on their approach shots due to a false front on the left side of the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
15th hole (Par 3, 160 yards) David Gamlin chips out of the rough onto the No. 15 North green. A classic Donald Ross-designed par 3 that plays longer than the posted yardage.
15th hole (Par 3, 160 yards) David Gamlin chips out of the rough onto the No. 15 North green. A classic Donald Ross-designed par 3 that plays longer than the posted yardage. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Renee Fluker sinks a putt and calls out, "Finally" on the No. 15 North green. The 15th hole features large bunkers protecting the front, left, and right sides of the green. This is the second hole of "Area 3-1-3."
Renee Fluker sinks a putt and calls out, "Finally" on the No. 15 North green. The 15th hole features large bunkers protecting the front, left, and right sides of the green. This is the second hole of "Area 3-1-3." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
16th hole (Par 4, 446 yards): Brendan Quinn of The Athletic drives from the No. 16 North tee. Players will leave their tee shots short of the fairway bunkers that guard the landing area, leaving them with a mid-iron approach to the green.
16th hole (Par 4, 446 yards): Brendan Quinn of The Athletic drives from the No. 16 North tee. Players will leave their tee shots short of the fairway bunkers that guard the landing area, leaving them with a mid-iron approach to the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Brendan Quinn chips out of the rough onto the No. 16 North green
Brendan Quinn chips out of the rough onto the No. 16 North green Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Many players will face challenging birdie putts on what is one of the more underrated putting surfaces at Detroit Golf Club. This is the final hole of "Area 3-1-3." Any golfer who goes eagle-ace-birdie over the course of the four days triggers a $313,000 payout to charity.
Many players will face challenging birdie putts on what is one of the more underrated putting surfaces at Detroit Golf Club. This is the final hole of "Area 3-1-3." Any golfer who goes eagle-ace-birdie over the course of the four days triggers a $313,000 payout to charity. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
17th hole (Par 5, 577 yards): Players will favor the right side of the fairway off the tee to set themselves up for a clean look at the green.
17th hole (Par 5, 577 yards): Players will favor the right side of the fairway off the tee to set themselves up for a clean look at the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A generous opening into the green will allow many players to chase their second shots onto the putting surface. Coming down the stretch on Sunday, an eagle here could decide the tournament.
A generous opening into the green will allow many players to chase their second shots onto the putting surface. Coming down the stretch on Sunday, an eagle here could decide the tournament. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
18th hole (Par 4, 455 yards): Don Jozwiak drives off the No. 18 North tee. A great par-4 finishing hole, the 18th hole features a shallow ditch running the entire length that will dictate strategy from tee to green.
18th hole (Par 4, 455 yards): Don Jozwiak drives off the No. 18 North tee. A great par-4 finishing hole, the 18th hole features a shallow ditch running the entire length that will dictate strategy from tee to green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
With a fairway bunker and a large sycamore tree on the left and bunkers on the right, a tee shot in the fairway will be critical, leaving just a short iron into the green.
With a fairway bunker and a large sycamore tree on the left and bunkers on the right, a tee shot in the fairway will be critical, leaving just a short iron into the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Once on the green, players will be faced with possibly the most difficult putting surface on the course.
Once on the green, players will be faced with possibly the most difficult putting surface on the course. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A par on the 18th hole may very well be all that is needed to win on Sunday. The course will play about 7,300 yards, to a par 72.
A par on the 18th hole may very well be all that is needed to win on Sunday. The course will play about 7,300 yards, to a par 72. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Garber's best showing, in relation to par, this season has been 11 under, which he's done twice. His best finish is a tie for 10th, at the Puerto Rico Open in February.

    You can bet he'll be swinging for the fences, and that first victory, this week.

    "The world," Garber said, asked what a win would mean. "Literally. I mean, to do it here in Detroit, in a place that's very special to me, would be, just, I don't even know how to describe it. Hopefully I'll make a lot of birdies, and they'll hear some roars."

    Garber earned his PGA Tour card with a fine season last year on the Web.com Tour, after an impressive collegiate career at Georgia.

    He began his college career at Michigan, but transferred after one season. There weren't hard feelings. He just wanted a change, and the south seemed to be a fit. He still remains a Michigan sports fan, and has been following the baseball team's run to the College World Series finals. He was excited to watch Game 1 against Vandberilt after he got off the course Monday.

    He also is a big Detroit sports fan, particularly the Tigers, and will throw out the first pitch at Wednesday night's game at Comerica Park. Garber's brothers are coming in for that and the tournament, as well as a boatload of other family and friends.

    He figures he's been asked for 50 tickets or so.

    "So I'm not able to accommodate everybody, but I'm doing my best if you (read) this," Garber said with a laugh; he's one of four local players in the this week's field, along with longtime PGA Tour player Brian Stuard (Jackson/Oakland), Michigan PGA champion Lee Houtteman and Grand Haven's Matt Harmon, who was added to the field Monday when Abraham Ancer officially withdrew.

    "It's gonna be cool. ... For me to be in Detroit, be here when the Tigers are here, to be able to be home and have friends and family around during a tournament week is pretty special.

    "It doesn't happen often, obviously."

    It's just fantastic timing that in Garber's first full year on the PGA Tour, Michigan landed its first PGA Tour stop since the Buick Open's run ended in 2009.

    Garber's rookie season hasn't been the easiest. He's played in 16 tournaments, and missed the cut in nine of them. But there have been some encouraging signs of late, having made four of his last six cuts.

    He's made more than $200,000 — and, oh, he's living the dream.

    "I am," said Garber, who will play a practice round Tuesday and then participate in Wednesday's pro-am. "We're all blessed to do what we love and to be out here playing on the Tour right now. It's one of the best jobs you can have in the world, so I'm just thankful to be here and hopefully I can be here for years to come."

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

