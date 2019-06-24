A hole-by-hole tour of the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic setup at D...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Here's the course layout for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Here's the course layout for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic. Detroit News
Fullscreen
The eyes of the golf world will be on the Detroit Golf Club from June 25-30 for the PGA Tour's inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's a hole-by-hole look at the tournament setup, which includes 17 holes from the North Course and one from the South. (Hole descriptions courtesy of DGC.)
Buy Photo
The eyes of the golf world will be on the Detroit Golf Club from June 25-30 for the PGA Tour's inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's a hole-by-hole look at the tournament setup, which includes 17 holes from the North Course and one from the South. (Hole descriptions courtesy of DGC.) Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
First hole (Par 4, 397 yards): Jeff Lesson tees off on No. 8 North, which will be the first hole of the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Buy Photo
First hole (Par 4, 397 yards): Jeff Lesson tees off on No. 8 North, which will be the first hole of the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Players who manage to avoid the two fairway bunkers that guard the left side of the fairway will be left with a wedge into the green for their second.
Buy Photo
Players who manage to avoid the two fairway bunkers that guard the left side of the fairway will be left with a wedge into the green for their second. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Second hole (Par 4, 453 yards): A golfer tees off on No. 9 North. Accuracy off the tee is critical on the second hole, with out-of-bounds, bunkers and trees lining the fairway.
Buy Photo
Second hole (Par 4, 453 yards): A golfer tees off on No. 9 North. Accuracy off the tee is critical on the second hole, with out-of-bounds, bunkers and trees lining the fairway. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Players will be left with a mid-to-short iron into the green depending on club selection off the tee, with many players opting to not hit driver.
Buy Photo
Players will be left with a mid-to-short iron into the green depending on club selection off the tee, with many players opting to not hit driver. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Stefan Wanczyk putts on the No. 9 North green.
Buy Photo
Stefan Wanczyk putts on the No. 9 North green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Third hole (Par 4, 387 yards): Golfers chip onto the No. 1 South green. Players will need to avoid having too much spin on their approach shots into the green, which slopes dramatically from back to front.
Buy Photo
Third hole (Par 4, 387 yards): Golfers chip onto the No. 1 South green. Players will need to avoid having too much spin on their approach shots into the green, which slopes dramatically from back to front. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fourth hole (Par 5, 635 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 2 North. The longest hole on the course, the par-5 hole will test big hitters should they attempt to reach this green in two shots.
Buy Photo
Fourth hole (Par 5, 635 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 2 North. The longest hole on the course, the par-5 hole will test big hitters should they attempt to reach this green in two shots. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ryan Barath drives from the faraway on No. 2 North. Players who opt to lay-up will need to have an accurate approach shot to this contoured green should they wish to walk away with a birdie.
Buy Photo
Ryan Barath drives from the faraway on No. 2 North. Players who opt to lay-up will need to have an accurate approach shot to this contoured green should they wish to walk away with a birdie. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A view from the green on No. 2 North.
Buy Photo
A view from the green on No. 2 North. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fifth hole (Par 3, 167 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 3 North. The tee shot on the uphill par 3 plays slightly longer than the yardage to a blind green.
Buy Photo
Fifth hole (Par 3, 167 yards): Golfers tee off from No. 3 North. The tee shot on the uphill par 3 plays slightly longer than the yardage to a blind green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Any back-hole location has the potential to produce difficult putting conditions with a spine running across the back area of the green.
Buy Photo
Any back-hole location has the potential to produce difficult putting conditions with a spine running across the back area of the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sixth hole (Par 4, 461 yards): Golfers hit from the fairway on No. 4 North. Accuracy off the tee on this hole will once again be at a premium.
Buy Photo
Sixth hole (Par 4, 461 yards): Golfers hit from the fairway on No. 4 North. Accuracy off the tee on this hole will once again be at a premium. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ryan Barath putts on No. 4 North. To have a clear approach to a two-tiered green, players will need to hit their tee shots down the left side of the fairway while avoiding the a fairway bunker.
Buy Photo
Ryan Barath putts on No. 4 North. To have a clear approach to a two-tiered green, players will need to hit their tee shots down the left side of the fairway while avoiding the a fairway bunker. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Seventh hole (Par 5, 552 yards): Olajuwon Ajanaku drives from No. 5 North. Another tight driving hole, accuracy off the tee on the seventh hole is at a premium for players trying to reach this par 5 in two shots.
Buy Photo
Seventh hole (Par 5, 552 yards): Olajuwon Ajanaku drives from No. 5 North. Another tight driving hole, accuracy off the tee on the seventh hole is at a premium for players trying to reach this par 5 in two shots. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Players who don’t find the fairway will have to negotiate a challenging layup.
Buy Photo
Players who don’t find the fairway will have to negotiate a challenging layup. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Eighth hole (Par 4, 372 yards): Golfers drive from No. 6 North. The shortest par 4 on the course, club selection off the tee will be important as players look to avoid fairway bunkers and out of bounds.
Buy Photo
Eighth hole (Par 4, 372 yards): Golfers drive from No. 6 North. The shortest par 4 on the course, club selection off the tee will be important as players look to avoid fairway bunkers and out of bounds. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ninth hole (Par 3, 207 yards): Mark Falkner, a Detroit News assistant sports editor, tees off No. 7 North. This hole is a long, beautiful, and slightly downhill par 3 that plays about half a club shorter than the yardage.
Buy Photo
Ninth hole (Par 3, 207 yards): Mark Falkner, a Detroit News assistant sports editor, tees off No. 7 North. This hole is a long, beautiful, and slightly downhill par 3 that plays about half a club shorter than the yardage. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
With multiple tee complexes stretching the hole between 175 to 207 yards, players will be faced with a challenging tee shot into a difficult and undulating green closely guarded by out of bounds.
Buy Photo
With multiple tee complexes stretching the hole between 175 to 207 yards, players will be faced with a challenging tee shot into a difficult and undulating green closely guarded by out of bounds. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
10th hole (Par 4, 425 yards): Jeff Marcero drives off the No. 10 North tee. An opportunity to get off to a quick start on the back nine, a solid tee shot on the dogleg left 10th hole leaves players with a short iron approach to the green.
Buy Photo
10th hole (Par 4, 425 yards): Jeff Marcero drives off the No. 10 North tee. An opportunity to get off to a quick start on the back nine, a solid tee shot on the dogleg left 10th hole leaves players with a short iron approach to the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Birdies should be plentiful on this hole.
Buy Photo
Birdies should be plentiful on this hole. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jeff Marcero celebrates a successful putt on 10th green.
Buy Photo
Jeff Marcero celebrates a successful putt on 10th green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
11th hole (Par 3, 233 yards): The 11th hole is the longest par 3 at Detroit Golf Club and features a large tee complex that allows the hole to be played anywhere from 180 to 233 yards long.
Buy Photo
11th hole (Par 3, 233 yards): The 11th hole is the longest par 3 at Detroit Golf Club and features a large tee complex that allows the hole to be played anywhere from 180 to 233 yards long. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Players will need to manage a green that looks deceptively simple from the tee, but closer inspection reveals a front-bowl, as well as several potential challenging hole locations.
Buy Photo
Players will need to manage a green that looks deceptively simple from the tee, but closer inspection reveals a front-bowl, as well as several potential challenging hole locations. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
12th hole (Par 4, 459 yards): Don Jozwiak chips from the rough on No. 12 North. Par is a great score on the long and difficult par-4 12th hole.
Buy Photo
12th hole (Par 4, 459 yards): Don Jozwiak chips from the rough on No. 12 North. Par is a great score on the long and difficult par-4 12th hole. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Players managing to find the fairway will be left with a mid-iron into an elevated green, which features a false front causing any approach shot that comes-up short to roll off the green and down a steep slope.
Buy Photo
Players managing to find the fairway will be left with a mid-iron into an elevated green, which features a false front causing any approach shot that comes-up short to roll off the green and down a steep slope. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
13th hole (Par 4, 393 yards): Michael Dwyer hits from the fairway on No. 13 North. The dogleg par-4 13th hole requires a precise tee shot.
Buy Photo
13th hole (Par 4, 393 yards): Michael Dwyer hits from the fairway on No. 13 North. The dogleg par-4 13th hole requires a precise tee shot. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Construction continues along the No. 13 North fairway.
Buy Photo
Construction continues along the No. 13 North fairway. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Many players will opt for a fairway wood or long iron off the tee to set up a short iron into the elevated green. Spectators should see lots of birdies on this hole.
Buy Photo
Many players will opt for a fairway wood or long iron off the tee to set up a short iron into the elevated green. Spectators should see lots of birdies on this hole. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
14th hole (Par 5, 555 yards): A classic risk-reward par 5, this is the start of a three-hole stretch tournament organizers are calling "Area 3-1-3."
Buy Photo
14th hole (Par 5, 555 yards): A classic risk-reward par 5, this is the start of a three-hole stretch tournament organizers are calling "Area 3-1-3." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The majority of players approaching this hole as a two-shot hole with long hitters only having a mid-to-long iron approach shot into this two-tiered green guarded by water in front.
Buy Photo
The majority of players approaching this hole as a two-shot hole with long hitters only having a mid-to-long iron approach shot into this two-tiered green guarded by water in front. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Those who elect to lay up on their second will need to control the spin on their approach shots due to a false front on the left side of the green.
Buy Photo
Those who elect to lay up on their second will need to control the spin on their approach shots due to a false front on the left side of the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
15th hole (Par 3, 160 yards) David Gamlin chips out of the rough onto the No. 15 North green. A classic Donald Ross-designed par 3 that plays longer than the posted yardage.
Buy Photo
15th hole (Par 3, 160 yards) David Gamlin chips out of the rough onto the No. 15 North green. A classic Donald Ross-designed par 3 that plays longer than the posted yardage. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Renee Fluker sinks a putt and calls out, "Finally" on the No. 15 North green. The 15th hole features large bunkers protecting the front, left, and right sides of the green. This is the second hole of "Area 3-1-3."
Buy Photo
Renee Fluker sinks a putt and calls out, "Finally" on the No. 15 North green. The 15th hole features large bunkers protecting the front, left, and right sides of the green. This is the second hole of "Area 3-1-3." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
16th hole (Par 4, 446 yards): Brendan Quinn of The Athletic drives from the No. 16 North tee. Players will leave their tee shots short of the fairway bunkers that guard the landing area, leaving them with a mid-iron approach to the green.
Buy Photo
16th hole (Par 4, 446 yards): Brendan Quinn of The Athletic drives from the No. 16 North tee. Players will leave their tee shots short of the fairway bunkers that guard the landing area, leaving them with a mid-iron approach to the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Brendan Quinn chips out of the rough onto the No. 16 North green
Buy Photo
Brendan Quinn chips out of the rough onto the No. 16 North green Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Many players will face challenging birdie putts on what is one of the more underrated putting surfaces at Detroit Golf Club. This is the final hole of "Area 3-1-3." Any golfer who goes eagle-ace-birdie over the course of the four days triggers a $313,000 payout to charity.
Buy Photo
Many players will face challenging birdie putts on what is one of the more underrated putting surfaces at Detroit Golf Club. This is the final hole of "Area 3-1-3." Any golfer who goes eagle-ace-birdie over the course of the four days triggers a $313,000 payout to charity. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
17th hole (Par 5, 577 yards): Players will favor the right side of the fairway off the tee to set themselves up for a clean look at the green.
Buy Photo
17th hole (Par 5, 577 yards): Players will favor the right side of the fairway off the tee to set themselves up for a clean look at the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A generous opening into the green will allow many players to chase their second shots onto the putting surface. Coming down the stretch on Sunday, an eagle here could decide the tournament.
Buy Photo
A generous opening into the green will allow many players to chase their second shots onto the putting surface. Coming down the stretch on Sunday, an eagle here could decide the tournament. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
18th hole (Par 4, 455 yards): Don Jozwiak drives off the No. 18 North tee. A great par-4 finishing hole, the 18th hole features a shallow ditch running the entire length that will dictate strategy from tee to green.
Buy Photo
18th hole (Par 4, 455 yards): Don Jozwiak drives off the No. 18 North tee. A great par-4 finishing hole, the 18th hole features a shallow ditch running the entire length that will dictate strategy from tee to green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
With a fairway bunker and a large sycamore tree on the left and bunkers on the right, a tee shot in the fairway will be critical, leaving just a short iron into the green.
Buy Photo
With a fairway bunker and a large sycamore tree on the left and bunkers on the right, a tee shot in the fairway will be critical, leaving just a short iron into the green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Once on the green, players will be faced with possibly the most difficult putting surface on the course.
Buy Photo
Once on the green, players will be faced with possibly the most difficult putting surface on the course. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A par on the 18th hole may very well be all that is needed to win on Sunday. The course will play about 7,300 yards, to a par 72.
Buy Photo
A par on the 18th hole may very well be all that is needed to win on Sunday. The course will play about 7,300 yards, to a par 72. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — The final tee times and pairings for the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic won't be released until noon Tuesday.

    But officials for Detroit's inaugural PGA Tour stop gave a sneak peek Monday, announcing some of the featured pairings.

    Dustin Johnson, the No. 2-ranked player in the world, 2016 U.S. Open champion and the biggest name in the 156-player field, will be paired with Chez Reavie, who's coming off a dominant performance at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut over the weekend (his first PGA Tour victory in nearly 4,000 days), and Patrick Reed, the winner of the 2013 Masters.

    Gary Woodland, who won the U.S. Open earlier this month and held off two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka in the process, will play with Brandt Snedeker and Keith Mitchell, who won The Honda Classic this season. It will be interesting to see how Snedeker plays on the Donald Ross-designed Detroit Golf Club, given Snedeker fired the magic number, a 59, at another Ross course, Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., to win the 2018 Wyndham Championship.

    Rickie Fowler, the tournament's unofficial host as a Rocket Mortgage pitchman, will play alongside Kevin Kisner, the winner of the WGC-Match Play in March, as well as veteran Charles Howell III, who's having a resurgent season on the PGA Tour.

    Then there's Bubba Watson, a two-time winner of The Masters, who will play with Hideki Matsuyama and Billy Horschel. Matsuyama has played in 16 tournaments this season and made every cut, with four top-10s. Horschel won the 2014 FedEx Cup.

    The tee times will be released Tuesday; each golfer will play one day in the morning, and one day in the afternoon.

    After the 36-hole cut, new pairings will come out, players matched by their standing on the leaderboard.

    Pairings for Wednesday's pro-am, which will feature some notable celebrities including Hall-of-Fame running back Barry Sanders, also will be announced Tuesday.

    Rocket Mortgage Classic preparations at Detroit Golf Club
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Detroit Golf Club assistant superintendent Adam LaFrance, left, of St. Clair Shores, and TPC Sawgrass assistant superintendent Kevin Kouba, right, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, measure green speed to determine what maintenance, if any, is needed on the 18th green of the north course. This process is performed everyday before Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament play, Sunday, June 23, 2019.
    Buy Photo
    Detroit Golf Club assistant superintendent Adam LaFrance, left, of St. Clair Shores, and TPC Sawgrass assistant superintendent Kevin Kouba, right, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, measure green speed to determine what maintenance, if any, is needed on the 18th green of the north course. This process is performed everyday before Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament play, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Golf Channel lighting technicians Rasheen Crawley, left, and Tim Juengel set up studio lighting for the pre-game and post-game show studio near the putting green.
    Buy Photo
    Golf Channel lighting technicians Rasheen Crawley, left, and Tim Juengel set up studio lighting for the pre-game and post-game show studio near the putting green. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    A foursome and their caddies finish their round on the 18-hole of the South Course in front of the club house.
    Buy Photo
    A foursome and their caddies finish their round on the 18-hole of the South Course in front of the club house. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Detroit Golf Club grounds crew member Keenan 'Coach K' Coleman, of Detroit, trims grass around fairway drains and yard markers on the 18th hole of the North Course where the tournament will be played.
    Buy Photo
    Detroit Golf Club grounds crew member Keenan 'Coach K' Coleman, of Detroit, trims grass around fairway drains and yard markers on the 18th hole of the North Course where the tournament will be played. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Lois Rubio, of Dallas, TX, hangs a Rocket Mortgage wind-break banner near the media tent.
    Buy Photo
    Lois Rubio, of Dallas, TX, hangs a Rocket Mortgage wind-break banner near the media tent. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Display Group employee Matthew Campbell, of Detroit, sets up chairs in the media center.
    Buy Photo
    Display Group employee Matthew Campbell, of Detroit, sets up chairs in the media center. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    This is a map of the tournament course.
    Buy Photo
    This is a map of the tournament course. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Display Group employee Patrick Mihelich , of Warren, sets up chairs in the media center.
    Buy Photo
    Display Group employee Patrick Mihelich , of Warren, sets up chairs in the media center. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    A miniature model of The Spirit of Detroit is displayed in front of the Fan Shop in the concession area.
    Buy Photo
    A miniature model of The Spirit of Detroit is displayed in front of the Fan Shop in the concession area. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    SEP (Special Event Productions) field technician Jeffrey Addison, of Shelby, N.C., sets up devices on the 2nd green used to calibrate three cameras that track putting distances.
    Buy Photo
    SEP (Special Event Productions) field technician Jeffrey Addison, of Shelby, N.C., sets up devices on the 2nd green used to calibrate three cameras that track putting distances. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    A miniature Joe Louis fist is displayed between the front of the clubhouse and the 10th tee.
    Buy Photo
    A miniature Joe Louis fist is displayed between the front of the clubhouse and the 10th tee. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, left, talks with fan Tom Keuten, right, of Bloomfield Hills, near the Optishot booth during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square in Detroit, Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019. Optishot is the official golf simulator for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    Buy Photo
    PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, left, talks with fan Tom Keuten, right, of Bloomfield Hills, near the Optishot booth during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square in Detroit, Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019. Optishot is the official golf simulator for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, right, talks with fan Trevor Faust, center, who holds his daughter, Evelyn, 2, while son and brother, Ben, left, 4, stands behind his dad during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square, Sunday afternoon. Mom and wife, Jo Faust, background center, all of Grosse Pointe, watches from a far.
    Buy Photo
    PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink, right, talks with fan Trevor Faust, center, who holds his daughter, Evelyn, 2, while son and brother, Ben, left, 4, stands behind his dad during the Rocket Mortgage Classic 5K After Party at Cadillac Square, Sunday afternoon. Mom and wife, Jo Faust, background center, all of Grosse Pointe, watches from a far. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      The home stretch

      A PGA Tour tournament officially more than a year in the making — but really more like several years, since that's how long Dan Gilbert has wanted to bring big-time golf inside the city limits — is finally here. But that doesn't mean tournament officials can sit back and take a breath. Not yet.

      "Blessed stress," said Jason Langwell, the tournament's executive director. "One minute you're feeling stressed out, the next minute you realize you're blessed with the opportunity.

      "It's been crazy. You come up with a plan and then, you know, the fans get involved and you realize we need to tweak this or now.

      "Right now, it's just kind of tweaking and making some edits."

      Langwell said the players' reaction to the golf course has been excellent. It's not often PGA Tour players get to play an old-school course like this — with narrow fairways, trees galore and tricky greens.

      This is the oldest course on the PGA Tour, and most are much newer, and tricked out.

      "They're jacked," Langwell said. "Literally, everybody I've run into."

      Most notable, players have liked the look of "Area 3-1-3," Nos. 14-16, as well as the finishing 18th. Each has a stadium-like vibe, especially the par-3 15th. That hole could get really loud, especially since they added a big leaderboard to the right to block in some sound, and that's what Langwell is hoping for.

      Lots of ripple effects

      So much goes into putting on a PGA Tour tournament, which for one week provides golf fans a heck of an entertainment option.

      But the impact goes much beyond just one week.

      "Honestly, I think it's a big driver for getting more local people out to play golf," said Chris Whitten, the new executive director of the Golf Association of Michigan, who formerly was the golf coach at Michigan.

      "When the Buick Open was in Grand Blanc, all of a sudden there were a ton of really good amateur golfers coming out of that area.

      "It's just a spark."

      This is a busy time of year for Whitten, with all the GAM championships going on, but he plans to attend the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Friday.

      Chips & divots

      Abraham Ancer, the 58th-ranked golfer in the world, pulled out of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday night, opting instead to take a family vacation to Europe ahead of next month's British Open.

      Ancer was replaced in the field by Grand Haven's Matt Harmon, a Web.com Tour player who played at Michigan State and was Big Ten player of the year in 2007.

      Hudson Swafford also withdrew, and was replaced by Chip McDaniel.

      ... Course workers still were putting the finishing touches on things at Detroit Golf Club, mostly from an aesthetic standpoint. Workers were installing hundreds of flower beds along the entrances, and even touching up on some paint jobs.

      "Now it's just fire drills and putting our fires," Langwell said.

      ... Fowler will hit the ceremonial first swing at the "Shot for Heroes" area at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Quicken Loans launched "Shot for Heroes" in 2015, and has raised more than $1 million for military-affiliated charities. The "Shot for Heroes" area is located in the tournament's Fan Zone, and open every day, Tuesday through Sunday.

      tpaul@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @tonypaul1984

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE