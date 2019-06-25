Detroit — Sam Saunders, the young PGA Tour professional who just so happens to be the grandson of the late Arnold Palmer, will hit the first tee shot in Rocket Mortgage Classic history when he tees off at the par-4 first hole at 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

Tournament officials released the first- and second-round tee times, after offering a sneak peek at some of the featured groups Monday.

Sam Saunders, the young PGA Tour professional who is the grandson of the late Arnold Palmer, will hit the first tee shot in Rocket Mortgage Classic history when he tees off at the par-4 first hole at 6:45 a.m. Thursday. (Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press)

Tee times run from 6:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. each of the first two days.

Pairings will be redone after the cut at the halfway point.

Tickets remain available for Wednesday's pro-am, Thursday's first round and Friday's second round, at RocketMortgageClassic.com. Saturday and Sunday are sold out.

Here's a look at the pairings, with Day 1 listed first and Day 2 listed second, with starting hole in parentheses:

6:45 a.m. (1)-12:15 p.m. (10): Sam Saunders, Peter Uihlein, Sebastian Munoz

6:45 a.m. (10)-12:15 p.m. (1): Anirban Lahiri, Tom Hoge, Tyler Duncan

6:55 a.m. (1)-12:25 p.m. (10): Luke List, Scott Langley, Hank Lebioda

6:55 a.m. (10)-12:25 p.m. (1): Robert Streb, Morgan Hoffmann, Joaquin Niemann

7:05 a.m. (1)-12:35 p.m. (10): Brian Gay, Bud Cauley, Trey Mullinax

7:05 a.m. (10)-12:35 p.m. (1): Brian Stuard, Whee Kim, Roger Sloan

7:15 a.m. (1)-12:45 p.m. (10): Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Si Woo Kim

7:15 a.m. (10)-12:45 p.m. (1): Aaron Wise, Ted Potter Jr., Cameron Smith

7:25 a.m. (1)-12:55 p.m. (10): Brice Garnett, Smylie Kaufman, Luke Donald

7:25 a.m. (10)-12:55 p.m. (1): Bubba Watson, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

7:35 a.m. (1)-1:05 p.m. (10): Michael Kim, Rod Pampling, Cody Gribble

7:35 a.m. (10)-1:05 p.m. (1): Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler, Charles Howell III

7:45 a.m. (1)-1:15 p.m. (10): Troy Merritt, Satoshi Kodaira, Mackenzie Hughes

7:45 a.m. (10)-1:15 p.m. (1): Brendan Steele, Kyle Stanley, Jim Herman

7:55 a.m. (1)-1:25 p.m. (10): Vaughn Taylor, Kevin Streelman, Seamus Power

7:55 a.m. (10)-1:25 p.m. (1): Michael Thompson, J.J. Spaun, Brandon Harkins

8:05 a.m. (1)-1:35 p.m. (10): Alex Cejka, David Berganio Jr., Talor Gooch

8:05 a.m. (10-1:35 p.m. (1): Danny Lee, Harold Varner III, Beau Hossler

8:15 a.m. (1)-1:45 p.m. (10): Nick Taylor, Harris English, Sam Ryder

8:15 a.m. (10)-1:45 p.m. (1): Chesson Hadley, J.T. Poston, Zack Sucher

8:25 a.m. (1)-1:55 p.m. (10): Freddie Jacobson, Stephan Jaeger, Wyndham Clark

8:25 a.m. (10)-1:55 p.m. (1): Cameron Davis, Joey Garber, Viktor Hovland

8:35 a.m. (1)-2:05 p.m. (10): Seth Reeves, Adam Svensson, Matt Harmon

8:35 a.m. (10)-2:05 p.m. (1): Kyle Jones, John Chin, Ryan Vermeer

8:45 a.m. (1)-2:15 p.m. (10): Will Claxton, Jim Knous, Justin Suh

8:45 a.m. (10)-2:15 p.m. (1): Sepp Straka, Chris Thompson, Austen Truslow

12:15 p.m. (1)-6:45 a.m. (10): Peter Malnati, Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy

12:15 p.m. (10)-6:45 a.m. (1): J.J. Henry, Scott Stallings, Richy Werenski

12:25 p.m. (1)-6:55 a.m. (10): Charley Hoffman, Mike Weir, Kelly Kraft

12:25 p.m. (10)-6:55 a.m. (1): Jason Kokrak, Byeong Hun An, Sungjae Im

12:35 p.m. (1)-7:05 a.m. (10): Billy Hurley III, Roberto Castro, Bronson Burgoon

12:35 p.m. (10)-7:05 a.m. (1): Hunter Mahan, Ryan Blaum, Carlos Ortiz

12:45 p.m. (1)-7:15 a.m. (10): Martin Trainer, Adam Long, Jason Dufner

12:45 p.m. (10)-7:15 a.m. (1): Sung Kang, Brian Harman, Ernie Els

12:55 p.m. (1)-7:25 a.m. (10): Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell, Brandt Snedeker

12:55 p.m. (10)-7:25 a.m. (1): Kevin Tway, Russell Henley, Jimmy Walker

1:05 p.m. (1)-7:35 a.m. (10): Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed

1:05 p.m. (10)-7:35 a.m. (1): Ryan Armour, Jonas Blixt, Stewart Cink

1:15 p.m. (1)-7:45 a.m. (10): Corey Conners, Austin Cook, Chris Stroud

1:15 p.m. (10)-7:45 a.m. (1): Max Homa, J.B. Holmes, Cameron Champ

1:25 p.m. (1)-7:55 a.m. (10): Ryan Moore, Cameron Tringale, Chad Collins

1:25 p.m. (10)-7:55 a.m. (1): Sangmoon Bae, Rory Sabbatini, Will MacKenzie

1:35 p.m. (1)-8:05 a.m. (10): Josh Teater, Colt Knost, Alex Prugh

1:35 p.m. (10)-8:05 a.m. (1): Matt Jones, Scott Brown, Ollie Schniederjans

1:45 p.m. (1)-8:15 a.m. (10): Fabian Gomez, Shawn Stefani, Adam Schenk

1:45 p.m. (10)-8:15 a.m. (1): Martin Laird, Nick Watney, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

1:55 p.m. (1)-8:25 a.m. (10): Wes Roach, Nicholas Lindheim, Matthew Wolff

1:55 p.m. (10)-8:25 a.m. (1): Chase Wright, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, Wes Homan

2:05 p.m. (1)-8:35 a.m. (10): Dylan Frittelli, Brady Schnell, Chip McDaniel

2:05 p.m. (10)-8:35 a.m. (1): Ben Silverman, Kramer Hickok, Lee Houtteman

2:15 p.m. (1)-8:45 a.m. (10): Curtis Luck, Anders Albertson, Zach Bauchou

2:15 p.m. (10)-8:45 a.m. (1): Martin Piller, Roberto Diaz, Doc Redman

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984