Area 313 Celebrity Challenge at Detroit Golf Club
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Teammates Dustin Johnson and Jerome Bettis chat before the start of the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 25, 2019.
Buy Photo
Teammates Dustin Johnson and Jerome Bettis chat before the start of the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 25, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Golfer Blair O'Neal, Kid Rock and golfer Rickie Fowler chat before the celebrity challenge.
Buy Photo
Golfer Blair O'Neal, Kid Rock and golfer Rickie Fowler chat before the celebrity challenge. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Paige Spiranac drives off the 15th tee to start the competition.
Buy Photo
Paige Spiranac drives off the 15th tee to start the competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dustin Johnson hits off the 14th tee to start out the celebrity challenge.
Buy Photo
Dustin Johnson hits off the 14th tee to start out the celebrity challenge. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Golf Rickie Fowler, golfer Troy Mullins, golfer Bubba Watson and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo share a laugh on the 15th tee.
Buy Photo
Golf Rickie Fowler, golfer Troy Mullins, golfer Bubba Watson and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo share a laugh on the 15th tee. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Blair O'Neal drives off the 15th tee to start the competion.
Buy Photo
Blair O'Neal drives off the 15th tee to start the competion. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Red Wing Dylan Larkin drives off the 15th tee.
Buy Photo
Red Wing Dylan Larkin drives off the 15th tee. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Golfer Paige Spiranac drives off the 15th tee.
Buy Photo
Golfer Paige Spiranac drives off the 15th tee. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Golfer Paige Spiranac heads to the 15th tee.
Buy Photo
Golfer Paige Spiranac heads to the 15th tee. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ricky Fowler starts out the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge on the 14th tee.
Buy Photo
Ricky Fowler starts out the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge on the 14th tee. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Golfer Bubba Watson during the celebrity challenge.
Buy Photo
Golfer Bubba Watson during the celebrity challenge. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kid Rock walks up to the 25th tee to start the competition.
Buy Photo
Kid Rock walks up to the 25th tee to start the competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Golfer Troy Mullings hits out of the rough on 14.
Buy Photo
Golfer Troy Mullings hits out of the rough on 14. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Golfers Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler get ready for the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge.
Buy Photo
Golfers Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler get ready for the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Golfer Rickie Fowler, golfer Troy Mullins, golfer Bubba Watson and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo watch as rocker Kid Rock drives off the 15th tee during the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 25, 2019.
Buy Photo
Golfer Rickie Fowler, golfer Troy Mullins, golfer Bubba Watson and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo watch as rocker Kid Rock drives off the 15th tee during the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 25, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dustin Johnson hits off the 14th tee to start out the celebrity challenge.
Buy Photo
Dustin Johnson hits off the 14th tee to start out the celebrity challenge. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bubba Watson hits off the 14th tee to start the competition.
Buy Photo
Bubba Watson hits off the 14th tee to start the competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bubba Watson hits off the 14th tee to start the competition.
Buy Photo
Bubba Watson hits off the 14th tee to start the competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Golfer Troy Mullins during the celebrity challenge.
Buy Photo
Golfer Troy Mullins during the celebrity challenge. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo tries a little body English on his putt on the 15th green.
Buy Photo
MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo tries a little body English on his putt on the 15th green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Golfer Blair O'Neal on the 14th green.
Buy Photo
Golfer Blair O'Neal on the 14th green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Golfer Troy Mullins and MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo watch a teammates shot on 15.
Buy Photo
Golfer Troy Mullins and MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo watch a teammates shot on 15. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kid Rock watches his drive off the 15th tee.
Buy Photo
Kid Rock watches his drive off the 15th tee. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jerome Bettis and Kid Rock on the 15th green.
Buy Photo
Jerome Bettis and Kid Rock on the 15th green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kid Rock putts on the 15th green with Red Wing Justin Abdelkader, golfer Blair O'Neal and golfer Rickie Fowler looking on.
Buy Photo
Kid Rock putts on the 15th green with Red Wing Justin Abdelkader, golfer Blair O'Neal and golfer Rickie Fowler looking on. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jerome Bettis and Paige Spiranac bump fists after Bettis sinks his putt on 16.
Buy Photo
Jerome Bettis and Paige Spiranac bump fists after Bettis sinks his putt on 16. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit – Bubba Watson knew he wanted to do something to give back.

    The two-time Masters champion is in town this week for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, and after watching Monday’s youth clinic at the club and understanding what Quicken Loans founder and chairman Dan Gilbert has done for the city, he was determined to chip in and try and help out.

    “With Dan Gilbert, the Rocket Mortgage team, the tournament, I wanted to honor him somehow and the only way I could think of it, because of golf, is I'm going to donate $20,000 to The First Tee of Greater Detroit,” Watson said. “I saw the (youth) clinic yesterday. So, sometime today a check will be going out for 20-grand coming here to Detroit and being here for The First Tee in honor of Dan Gilbert.

    “Dan has done so much for the city, means so much to him, and then obviously what his family's going through right now and everything, it was just in my heart to show some love in a different way. So that was my way of trying to help the city and be a part of the city for this tournament.”

    More: 'It was a thrill': Tom Izzo, other celebrities tee it up with pros at Detroit Golf Club

    More: Detroit Golf Club's layout bucks trend favoring big hitters

    Gilbert, the 57-year-old Franklin businessman, went to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak on May 25 because he was feeling poorly. He had a stroke while at the hospital early the following morning, Quicken Loans officials have said. Last week, company officials said Gilbert was discharged from the hospital and moved to an in-patient facility, typically the next step in recovery for stroke patients.

    Michigan State coach Tom Izzo knows Gilbert well. Gilbert is a Michigan State graduate and donated money to recent renovations at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. He also pushed hard in 2010 to hire Izzo to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers, which Gilbert owns.

    Izzo said he’s confident Gilbert will bounce back.

    “Thank God he’s making some progress,” Izzo said. “A lot of people need Dan. … The whole state needs him and that’s a lot of pressure. But I’m proud of what he’s done here and knowing him with his tenacity, he’ll get back to rocking and rolling.”

    Izzo was also impressed by Watson’s gesture.

    “That’s awesome,” Izzo said. “I think what a lot of athletes don’t get credit for is there are so many things they do and so many people pulling at them. A little here, a little there and it adds up. So many of these guys do so many cool things for so many people.

    “It makes me feel good for a superstar like that to care about an area that he has no real connection here. I think that tells you the human element of this thing.”

    Watson is also focusing on getting some consistency back in his game. He finished tied for 12th at the Masters but has missed the cut in two of his last four events – the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

    He won’t have much local knowledge to rely on. Watson has played in the state of Michigan just twice – at the Buick Open in 2008 and two weeks later at the PGA Championship at Oakland Hills. He nearly won the Buick Open that year, finishing a shot behind champion Kenny Perry.

    “It was the year I finished second, I hit a shot out of the trees on the 18th hole,” Watson said. “I think Kenny Perry won, is that right? Long time ago. I missed about a 15-footer to force a playoff, so that was the last time I remember playing (in Michigan). I remember that because I wish I would have made the putt, so that one sticks in my head.”

    He’ll hope to change his fortunes at Detroit Golf Club and pick up his first win of the season on a course he’s learning about quickly.

    “Everything looks good,” Watson said. “There's a lot of bunkers out there you've got to try to avoid. But when you come to a new course, you just try to learn it real fast. We can all play golf, so it just comes down to calming your mind down and focusing on the tee shots.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE