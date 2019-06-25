Posted!
Dustin Johnson, the second-ranked player on the PGA Tour, owns one victory this season.
He's an overwhelming favorite to nab his second this weekend.
Johnson owns 6-to-1 odds to win the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend at Detroit Golf Club, according to VegasInsider.com, well ahead the rest of the field.
Rickie Fowler is next at 12-1, followed by U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland at 14-1, and Hideki Matsuyama at 16-1. Matsuyama has made every cut in the 16 tournaments he's played this season, earning four top-10 finishes.
Chez Reavie, who last week won the Travelers Championship, owns 25-1 odds.
Johnson and Reavie are in the same pairing for Thursday's opening round.
Johnson won the WGC-Mexico Championship in February, but also has a pair of runner-up finishes in majors this year, finishing second in the PGA Championship, and tied for second at the Masters.
