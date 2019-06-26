Area 313 Celebrity Challenge at Detroit Golf Club
Teammates Dustin Johnson and Jerome Bettis chat before the start of the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 25, 2019.
Golfer Blair O'Neal, Kid Rock and golfer Rickie Fowler chat before the celebrity challenge.
Golfer Blair O'Neal, Kid Rock and golfer Rickie Fowler chat before the celebrity challenge.
Paige Spiranac drives off the 15th tee to start the competition.
Paige Spiranac drives off the 15th tee to start the competition.
Dustin Johnson hits off the 14th tee to start out the celebrity challenge.
Dustin Johnson hits off the 14th tee to start out the celebrity challenge.
Golf Rickie Fowler, golfer Troy Mullins, golfer Bubba Watson and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo share a laugh on the 15th tee.
Golf Rickie Fowler, golfer Troy Mullins, golfer Bubba Watson and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo share a laugh on the 15th tee.
Blair O'Neal drives off the 15th tee to start the competion.
Blair O'Neal drives off the 15th tee to start the competion.
Red Wings star Dylan Larkin drives off the 15th tee.
Red Wings star Dylan Larkin drives off the 15th tee.
Golfer Paige Spiranac drives off the 15th tee.
Golfer Paige Spiranac drives off the 15th tee.
Golfer Paige Spiranac heads to the 15th tee.
Golfer Paige Spiranac heads to the 15th tee.
Rickie Fowler starts out the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge on the 14th tee.
Rickie Fowler starts out the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge on the 14th tee.
Golfer Bubba Watson during the celebrity challenge.
Golfer Bubba Watson during the celebrity challenge.
Kid Rock walks up to the 25th tee to start the competition.
Kid Rock walks up to the 25th tee to start the competition.
Golfer Troy Mullins hits out of the rough on 14.
Golfer Troy Mullins hits out of the rough on 14.
Golfers Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler get ready for the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge.
Golfers Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler get ready for the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge.
Golfers Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler get ready for the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfer Rickie Fowler, golfer Troy Mullins, golfer Bubba Watson and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo watch as rocker Kid Rock drives off the 15th tee during the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 25, 2019.
Dustin Johnson hits off the 14th tee to start out the celebrity challenge.
Dustin Johnson hits off the 14th tee to start out the celebrity challenge.
Bubba Watson hits off the 14th tee to start the competition.
Bubba Watson hits off the 14th tee to start the competition.
Bubba Watson hits off the 14th tee to start the competition.
Bubba Watson hits off the 14th tee to start the competition.
Golfer Troy Mullins during the celebrity challenge.
Golfer Troy Mullins during the celebrity challenge.
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tries a little body English on his putt on the 15th green.
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tries a little body English on his putt on the 15th green.
Golfer Blair O'Neal on the 14th green.
Golfer Blair O'Neal on the 14th green.
Golfer Troy Mullins and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo watch a teammates shot on 15.
Golfer Troy Mullins and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo watch a teammates shot on 15.
Kid Rock watches his drive off the 15th tee.
Kid Rock watches his drive off the 15th tee.
Jerome Bettis and Kid Rock on the 15th green.
Jerome Bettis and Kid Rock on the 15th green.
Jerome Bettis and Kid Rock on the 15th green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock putts on the 15th green with Red Wing Justin Abdelkader, golfer Blair O'Neal and golfer Rickie Fowler looking on.
Jerome Bettis and Paige Spiranac bump fists after Bettis sinks his putt on 16.
Jerome Bettis and Paige Spiranac bump fists after Bettis sinks his putt on 16.
Jerome Bettis and Paige Spiranac bump fists after Bettis sinks his putt on 16. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Truth is, pro golfers withdraw from tournaments. It happens. For reasons big, and small — and sometimes, for no reason at all.

    This week's final field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, for instance, is a bit different from the so-called "final field" that was released after the entry deadline last Friday night.

    So, nobody would've blamed Chez Reavie for taking a pass on Detroit. After all, he was coming off an amazing two-week stretch, first a tie for third at the U.S. Open, and then the victory last week at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

    It was his first PGA Tour victory in 11 years, and nearly 4,000 days.

    So, yes, nobody would've had an ill word to say had he decided instead of heading to Detroit, he headed home to celebrate.

    The thought never crossed his mind.

    "I was always planning on coming here and playing," Reavie said Wednesday afternoon, following his morning pro-am nine holes around Detroit Golf Club.

    "Yes, I could've withdrawn and gone home, but I committed to come here and that's something I feel I need to live up to and honor my commitment."

    More: Detroit Golf Club's old style appeals to Nick Faldo

    More: Detroit News predictions: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Reavie, 37, has a knack for keeping things in perspective. He doesn't take his PGA Tour status for granted, and no doubt that comes from going more than a decade between PGA Tour victories — a decade that included wrist surgery, which cost him all of the 2013-14 season, and left him with a whole lot of uncertainty about the future might hold.

    There were signs early this season that things finally were starting to come together for the native of Kansas and the former Arizona State star. He made his first nine cuts, including three top-10 finishes.

    He'd been close. Last week, he finally got his hands on another trophy.

    And all of a sudden, he's actually among the favorites this week in Detroit.

    "When I was hurt and I couldn't golf, when I was waiting to be able to play golf, I just questioned whether I was going to be good enough to play on the Tour again," Reavie said. "Then once I started practicing and playing and getting better and giving myself some opportunities, I felt like I had a good chance to win again."

    Reavie is part of arguably the biggest group for the first two rounds, Thursday and Friday, with world No. 2 Dustin Johnson and 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed.

    Johnson, in particular, is a bomber and will be flying it 20, 30, 40 yards past Reavie all day. That used to bother him, but he learned to stay with himself — and wouldn't you know, success soon followed.

    Detroit Golf Club, like TPC River Highlands last week, sets up well for the precision player, such as Reavie, and distance won't be as much of a factor as it often is on the PGA Tour, putting him in position to perhaps collect win No. 3 just one week after he collected win No. 2 — which came well more than 500 weeks after win No. 1.

    If that happens, or if it doesn't, Reavie will take a breath next week, and the week after (before playing the British Open and the five weeks after that). No doubt, he'll have earned the R&R — even though he probably earned it last week, too.

    "Even after winning," said Reavie, 12th in the standings for the FedEx Cup, which awards a cool $15 million to the champion at season's end, "I never thought about skipping this week. Especially since I heard such great things about the golf course. I wanted to come and see it and be a part of the first year."

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE