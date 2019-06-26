CLOSE Dustin Johnson, the No. 2-ranked player in the world, is using the Rocket Mortgage Classic as a tuneup for the British Open next month. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

Detroit — The PGA Tour wants the Detroit flavor to shine through this week. And, really, it doesn't get more Detroit than Mason, the Pistons' loud and proud public-address announcer.

John Mason will be introducing golfers on the first tee during the afternoon wave of tee times for Thursday's opening around of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

John Mason (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Asked if Mason will be allowed to be Mason, a PGA Tour official quipped, "Mason will be Mason ... to a point." In other words, don't expect any, "Now on the tee ... Bub-bub-bub-bub-a WATSON!"

Dan Miller, the Lions' play-by-play man on the radio and a sports anchor at Fox 2, also will announce golfers on the first tee Thursday afternoon.

Thursday morning, it will be WXYZ's Keen Smith and Dave Rexroth.

On Friday, Tigers TV play-by-play man Matt Shepard will do the morning introductions, along with long-time Detroit sportscaster Fred McLeod, while radio personality Paul W. Smith and WXYZ's Brad Galli will handle the afternoon.

Two announcers are needed for the first two rounds, with players starting on Nos. 1 and 10.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, military members will get the honor.

And for Sunday's final round, George Blaha, the TV voice of the Pistons and the radio voice of Michigan State football, will be introducing the players.

